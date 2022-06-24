Walmart has been the largest grocery retailer in the United States. As of 2022, it is the largest retailer in the world based on revenue. It is well known to provide services to its customers with huge discounts on everyday items and other merchandise. Gift cards are perfect when you have no idea what to gift a particular person. A gift card can be used to purchase any item of their choice.

Walmart also provides gift cards and e-gift cards for their customers, which are reloadable. Do you also have confusion about how to activate a Walmart gift card? This article will help you clear all the doubts regarding the Walmart gift cards.

How to Activate Walmart Gift Card?

Customers can use the Walmart gift card to make purchases at Walmart and are also reloadable. But before using the gift card for purchasing anything at their store, it has to be activated. But they are certain things on which the activation depends. They are following

A gift card, which has amounts lower than $250 does not require activation.

E-gift cards do not need any activation.

The gift cards with amounts higher than $250 and the card purchased from more than 25 orders require activation.

What Is the Activation Process for a Walmart Gift Card?

So, as mentioned above, the activation of a gift card majorly depends on the amount of the gift card. However, the activation of a Walmart gift card can be done in the following ways

Online Activation Activation through phone Activation in store

Online Activation

The following are the steps to be followed by the customers to activate their Walmart gift card.

Walmart sends an email to you after the successful purchase of a gift card from their store.

That email contains a message with a URL. However, you can’t open that URL.

It has to be copied and opened in your regular browser.

It will open an activation page where you have to enter all the required information like ID, activation number, and pin (these will also be sent by Walmart)

After entering all those, click submit and your gift card will be activated.

Activation Through Phone

Along with the URL, the email sent by Walmart also consists of a toll-free number. This may also be found in the email which has all the credentials. Keep your card close to you and call the toll-free number. The toll-free number has both automated voice inputs and live customer service. By providing all the required credentials, the card can be activated.

Activation in store

You can also activate the Walmart gift card by directly walking to their stores. The amount in the gift can be converted to store credit to make purchases at their stores. You can even load it with more money if required to purchase an item. Once the purchase is done through your card, it will be activated automatically. Walmart’s store even provides the confirmation slip of the activation done. For further inquiries, contact a Walmart store associate.

How Does One Apply for a Walmart Visa Gift Card?

Walmart gift cards can be purchased from both their stores and online. If you intend to get a gift card online, then you can visit walmartmoneycard.com and signup. You will be asked for information like your name, address, contact information, social security number, and other verification before continuing to apply.

What Makes You Eligible For a Walmart Gift Card?

The purchase of a gift card does not require any particular eligibility list. Anyone who can open a Walmart account can purchase a gift card. However, they may have to qualify the below requirements to make a purchase.

Must be over 18 years to purchase a gift card.

Must have a valid email ID and phone.

What Is the Activation Process for Walmart Gift Cards in Canada?

Walmart offers gift cards from $5 to $250 in Walmart stores in Canada. Customers can purchase from their choice of Vanilla prepaid MasterCard, Walmart gift cards, or Visa cards. As already discussed above, the denominations below $250 do not require any kind of activation in Walmart. The gift cards of Canada can only redeem or used in the stores or on Walmart’s official website in that particular country.

How to Activate the Vanilla Walmart Mastercard?

The Vanilla MasterCard purchased at a Walmart is useless until it is activated. It is activated at the store cash register or can be done online at the myvanillacard.com site. Customers can even shop for gift cards through this site.

How Do I Store a Gift Card in My Walmart Account?

Walmart gift cards can be saved in their account after successful activation of the card. Walmart allows saving up to 5 cards in their account. Once your card is saved in your Walmart account, you need not enter the card number and PIN every time you check out.

Steps to Follow to Save a Gift Card

Log in to your Walmart account Select “Account” You can see “Add New Payment Method” in your account Select Gift cards in the payment methods Add a new Gift card by entering the 16-digit card number available on your gift card and the PIN. You can even add a name for the card to differentiate between cards. Save the card.

Where Can I Find a PIN for My Gift Card?

The PIN for your gift card can be found on your card only. The PIN is below the scratch-off part of the gift card. But care should be taken while scratching the card. You can even save the PIN in your Walmart account to avoid remembering the PIN always after your shopping. Additionally, you can trade cards without a PIN at the Walmart stores.

How To Recover a Walmart E-gift Card Email Which is Missing, Lost, or Stolen?

The following procedure helps you recover the lost email of Walmart’s e-gift card. This can also be used when your card is missing or stolen.

Once, go through the spam folder of your mail and check for the email there. Because sometimes the email may land in your spam or junk folders. Check if you gave an active email ID to your Walmart account and gift card. Wait till the email is reflected in your email ID, as it generally takes 48 hours to get reflected in your account. Even if you don’t receive it after 48 hours and can’t find the email anywhere in your account, then contact Walmart customer care.

However, if you lose it, you can open it from Walmart Digital Delivery Center. Open it and follow the below steps.

Enter the email ID you have provided while buying the gift card. Provide the billing zip code of the card you have used while paying. Enter the 13-digit Walmart order number which is generated while purchasing, which is generally started with 2677. You will receive a replacement email on the mail associated with your account.

Does Walmart Replace Lost Or Stolen E-gift Cards?

No, Walmart does not replace a lost or stolen gift card. It does not take any responsibility for the card once it is lost. However, you have to take care of the email and the information related to the Walmart gift card.

Conclusion

Walmart offers its customers gift cards both in their stores and online website. It can be activated through their official website, stores, and their mobile devices. Not every gift card needs activation. Only cards with denominations exceeding $250 need activation to be used. Walmart only offers gift cards for $250 in Canada, so they do not need any activation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Where can I activate my Walmart gift card? You can activate your Walmart gift card at their stores, their official website, and through your phone by calling their toll-free number. What are the requirements to purchase a Walmart Gift card? You should be above 18 years old and have a valid phone number and email address to purchase a Gift card at Walmart. I lost my E-gift card, Does Walmart Replace it? No, Walmart is not liable for the lost or stolen Walmart gift cards. Try to remember the email ID associated with the account and recover it as mentioned in the article. Do all Walmart gift cards require activation? Walmart Gift cards need activation only when the amount in them exceeds $250. And e-gift cards need no activation.