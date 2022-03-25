So, you are desperately saving up a lot of money to either buy the new PlayStation 5 or something expensive, to which mom and dad said “we will think about it”. Now, you are looking for part-time work, so you can make some money and finally buy what you always wanted with your hard-earned money. You see that working at Target is a good choice, but you are not sure about how old you have to be to work at Target. Well, we are here to give you an answer to this query. We will also be sharing the pros and cons of working in Target, restrictions for teenage employees, how to apply for the job, and all the different documents you need to apply. Let us dive in.

How Old Do You Have to Be to Work at Target?

To work at Target as an hourly employee, you will have to be at least 16 years old to work in the Target store. If you want to work in the Target distribution center, then you will have to be at least 18 years old. If you are 16 years old, you can work as a cashier, stocker, etc. The legal minimum age requirement to work is 16 in the United States of America. If you want to work in the distribution center, you will have to be 18 years old due to the legal age to do this job. If you are any younger than 16, then you can not work in any of these positions, as you do not fall into the legal age category.

The Job Responsibilities for a 16-year-old Employee in Target

There are a lot of responsibilities that a 16-year-old employee needs to cater to if he/she is working in Target. The first and foremost responsibility is to show up for work at the given time. The next thing is keeping track of all your work and completing them in the given time. The employees are also expected to be friendly and courteous towards their clients. One big responsibility that the employers at Target would like is to see the employee showing initiative and completing tasks within the given time.

They want to see the employee finishing their tasks without the employers asking them. A few things that the employees will have to do is janitor work, keeping the place clean, greeting the customers in a friendly way, etc. Apart from this, they expect the employee to stay on top of trends. These are a few responsibilities that all 16-year-old employees need to take care of if he/she wants to work at Target.

How Much Does Target Pay?

When it comes to the hourly pay in Target, the payment depends on how many hours the employee works in a day. Typically, an employee makes $15 an hour. This applies to employees who are 16 and who are 18 and above. Not only that, but Target also gives various benefits to their employee, which we will get into later. For a teenager, $15 an hour can be a decent amount of money, that might let you buy everything you ever wanted.

What Are Some Other Eligibility Requirements for You to Work at Target?

There are a lot of things a person has to check before he/she starts to apply for a job at Target. We are talking about the eligibility and all the thing which are required to join the company. Firstly, you have to be at least 16 years old to work at the store and 18 years old to work in the distribution center. Next, you will have to show an ID for age verification. The employee must be able to provide certain documents, which we will get into in a while. The employee must be able to start post 60 days of applying for the job. He/she should also provide the employer with information about their education and previous job experience, if you have any.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Working at Target?

Working at Target has a lot of advantages. But, they also come with a share of disadvantages. Let us start by discussing a few of the advantages of working at Target.

Advantages

Flexible Timings

When it comes to working in Target, there are a lot of reasons for you to start working there. Firstly, they are very flexible and let you take time off if you are in school, or you are having some other work as well. Target also treats its employees well and gives them a lot of days off for vacations.

Access to Paycheck Before Payday and Discounts

If you really need your paycheck before the payday for whatever reason, Target will not deny it. They also give their employees discounts at their store and even online, employees can get up to 10% discount on its products.

Education Assistance

Target also gives their employees assistance for education. They have debt-free programs in top schools, tuition fees assistance, and much more.

Career Assistance

Target also offers you different programs where you can build your career while earning. They offer various leadership, learning, and development programs for their employees, so they can learn while earning.

Health Assistance

Employees in Target get various medical benefits. They get pharmacy benefits, eyewear coverage, up to 10% discount on wellness products. Not only that, but they also give dental benefits. There are a lot more benefits than what we have mentioned.

Disadvantages

Work Can Be Hectic

Though, there are a lot of perks when it comes to working in Target. There are also many reasons why your job in there can get very tedious. One of the reasons is the work itself. The work you will get can get very hectic. Many employees find the work very challenging. A few employees also find that there is a lot of understaffing which results in a few people trying to complete a lot of work in a short span of time.

Redcard Targets

Another part of the work which can be tedious is meeting their targets with red cards. For those of you who do not know, Redcards can be used to get up to 5% discounts on various products. It also promises free shipping and a return policy. A lot of employees find selling this to a customer very tough, as a lot of them are not interested in the Redcards. But, the employees have to keep trying as the company sets a target of how many they have to sell.

The Management

There are so many employees who find the management to be very troublesome. There have been many cases where there were complaints about the superiors being partial toward other employees. Furthermore, there were also complaints about the higher-level employees not being in sync with the lower-level employees and people being rude with the junior-level staff.

The Clients

No matter which store you work in, there is always going to be a customer who ruins everyone’s day. But there is nothing the employees can do about it, since Target wants all their employees to treat their clients nicely. So, the employees have no option but to face the tantrums of customers who did not like a product or the return policy. This can become a serious concern as this seriously affects an employee’s emotional and mental health.

What Are the Different Documents That You Need to Apply for a Job at the Target?

When applying for a job in Target, you will require to show various sets of documents, which we have mentioned before. Firstly, if you are a teenager, you will have to provide an ID for age verification. You can get a driver’s license or any other state-issued ID. You must also provide your social security number, permanent address, and contact information. Finally, you will also have to provide your education information as well. After all this, you will also have to be able to join 60 days after you apply for the job. All of this will make you eligible to work at Target.

What Is the Process of Applying for a Job at Target?

Once you have all the necessary documents in hand, you can start applying for a job at Target. To apply for a job, just visit their official website. After opening their website, you will find a section where you will find a list of the jobs which are available and all locations that are hiring. Fill up your application and submit it. Many people face issues such as the website having interruptions or seeing a blue screen while filling out the form. Do not worry about this as it happens to a lot of people. Your application will be stored on their website for at least 96 hours. You can also visit the store where you want to work to get the physical application, or you can print it at home.

Conclusion

Target is one of the biggest retail companies in the world. The minimum age to work in Target is 16 years old. 16 years is the legal minimum age to work in the United States of America. But you will get to work full time, which is 8 hours. To work full-time in the United States of America, you will have to be at least 18 years old. We have mentioned the different types of jobs that a 16-year-old and an 18-year-old employee can do in Target. We have also mentioned how much you can make an hour and all the different benefits that a Target employee can get. Furthermore, we have mentioned the pros and cons of working in Target, the documents that you need for applying for a job, and how you can apply for a job in the above sections.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Does Target hire 15-year-old employees? No, as we have mentioned before, the minimum age to work in the United States of America is 16. Any person below the age of 16 is not permitted to work. 2. What is the age limit to be working for the distribution center of Target? You will have to be 18 years old to be able to work at the Target distribution center. This is because the child labor law does not permit people below 18 to work there. 3. Is it worth working at Target? The majority of the employees working at Target feel that it is a great place to work. Almost 70% of the employees like working there.