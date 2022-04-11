DoorDash is attracting a lot of people in recent days. The opportunity to earn some extra bucks apart from what you earn via work is one of the main reasons. This type of earning can be very helpful in managing our financial planning. Different people use their extra earnings in different ways. For example, one can save all his extra earnings and buy something that he always wanted. If you are a college student, it would lend a hand with your pocket money. Be it whatever, being a DoorDasher is really helpful for many people in different ways. You may also be wondering to become a DoorDasher. However, you may have questions like “How old do you have to be to DoorDash?”, “How to become a DoorDasher?” and many more. Well, I have answers to these and alike questions. Continue reading to know them.

How Old Do You Have to Be to DoorDash in 2022?[Brief Answer]

The minimum age requirement to be a DoorDasher is 18. Some other requirements include having a smartphone, a vehicle in working condition, and a good driver’s profile. After all this, there would be a background check on you. This is to ensure the safety of customers and merchants. Furthermore, it is important for DoorDash that its drivers are trustworthy. In this article, I will be discussing more about becoming a DoorDasher. Additionally, I will be clearing other doubts related to DoorDash. If you need more information, keep reading until the end of the article.

What Is DoorDash?

Here is a brief introduction regarding DoorDash for people who have no idea about what it is. DoorDash is a company that is offering food delivery services in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Australia. This company was founded 9 years ago(2013) and it had witnessed rapid growth ever since. Currently, it does more than 800,000 deliveries in a day. It is roped in a large workforce for delivering Food to thousands of customers every day.

What Background Information Does DoorDash Check for?

Firstly, the background checking is not done by DoorDash. Instead, DoorDash has handed over this responsibility to a third-party company named Checkr. Secondly, the background information they check for is your Motor Vehicle Report and Criminal History Report. The former ensures that DoorDash has hired a disciplined driver, while the latter make sure the safety of DoorDash’s two parties, the merchant and the customer.

How to Become a DoorDash Driver?

DoorDash is currently providing its service in more than 850 cities that are located across North America. Now check, if DoorDash is providing its service in your location. Once you find out DoorDash is providing service in your city, download the DoorDash app. DoorDash has two apps. One is dedicated to customers, while the other is for the DoorDash drivers. Both of these apps are available for download on iOS and Android. It is necessary that you have this app if you are working as a DoorDash Driver. After you have downloaded the app, you can start by signing up for the Job. In order to sign up, you have to enter your ZIP code and phone number. Now you have to enter your name and create a password.

After creating your account, you have to submit your vehicle details for the Background check. You may have to wait for a certain period after submitting your application. The review board may take some time to complete the background check process. Once the process is complete, the company would later notify you via email. That mail would reveal if you are eligible to become a DoorDash driver.

After giving details for the background check, you have to enter your address. The DoorDash would later send your welcome Kit to that address. The welcome kit includes a manual, hot bag, and a company credit card also known as Red Card. Lastly, you have to fill out the W-9 form and give your bank account details. Voilà. You have completed the registration process. You can start delivering once the background check process is over.

How Long Does DoorDash Background Check Take?

Generally, it would take anywhere between five and seven business days. However, it may extend beyond that as well. As I mentioned before, DoorDash has outsourced this work. Therefore, a delay is most likely. Lucky for you, there is a way for you to check the status of your Background Check process. You can use this website to know the status of your background check. However, you need the following information to check the status: Number, Email, Social Security number, and Date of birth. Once you have entered the information, you can click the “Get Status” button. You will be able to check how long you may have to wait before the background check is over.

What Is DoorDash Red Card?

The Red Card is helpful to DoorDash Drivers when the customers are ordering from restaurants that haven’t partnered with DoorDash. When customers order from such restaurants, the checkout amount is automatically transferred onto the Red Card. The DoorDash drivers will use the amount present in the card to check out while taking the order from the restaurant. This process ensures that the DoorDash drivers don’t spend the money from their pockets.

What Are the Vehicle Requirements to Deliver With DoorDash?

As of now, DoorDash is not asking its driver any vehicle requirements. So, you are free to use any car of your choice to deliver. Moreover, there is no restriction on the type of vehicle as well. You are allowed to use a motorcycle, bike, or scooter. However, just to make sure that your vehicle is eligible, contact DoorDash’s support page. Additionally, the DoorDash expects you to have the following if you have to drive for DoorDash:

Car Insurance

Acceptable Driver’s License

Spotless Driving profile

How Much Can You Earn as a DoorDash Driver?

The earnings completely depend on the DoorDash Driver preference. As a result, the earnings vary from one driver to another. Some can allocate more hours to DoorDash, while others cannot. Furthermore, there are other factors such as the times of day you are working and the location of your delivery. According to the personal experiences shared online by DoorDash drivers, one can earn anywhere between $10 and $25 per hour. The base pay per delivery is between $2 and $3. In the case of peak delivery, you will be paid somewhere between $1 and $5 per delivery. In order to know the Peak Pay time slots, you can click on the Promos tab available in the DoorDash Delivery app for DoorDash drivers.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Working in DoorDash?

Pros

Flexibility in working hours

You would get 100 percent from the tips provided by the customer

You get to choose the order

The earnings can be maximized by working during peak hours. Furthermore, choosing hotspots for delivery would earn you more.

Cons

Since you don’t get paid on an hourly basis, the lesser the orders, the lesser would you get paid.

You have to sign up for a shift in advance.

What if You Get Injured While Delivering for DoorDash?

Did you meet with an accident during a DoorDash Delivery? Were you injured? Well, in that case, there are chances of the company paying for your medical expenses. Occupational accident coverage has benefits such as Medical expenses, Survivor’s benefits, and Disability payments. Do you need more information regarding getting injured while delivering for DoorDash? Well, visit help.doordash.com to know more information.

Conclusion

If you need some extra earnings apart from your Main earnings, becoming a DoorDash driver is one of the best ways. These earnings will support you greatly, especially if you are experiencing a cash crunch. Moreover, the eligibility criteria are very simple as well. You just have to be a good citizen with no criminal records and a good driver. In this article, I have given you the age requirement to join the DoorDash Drivers force. Furthermore, I have explained how to become a DoorDash driver. I hope the information in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – How Old Do You Have to Be to DoorDash

1. How much can I earn per delivery as a DoorDash driver? You can earn anywhere between $1 and $5. If you work during peak hours, the pay would be higher. 2. Should I have a driver’s license to be a DoorDash driver? Definitely. You must have a driver’s license to be a DoorDash driver. 3. How to earn more as a DoorDash Driver? There are two ways to maximize your pay. The first one is, choosing to deliver during peak hours. The second one is to accept orders from Hotspots.