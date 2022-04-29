Walmart, as we all know is one of the biggest retailers in the world. They sell various products in their stores and on their official website. Not only this, but Walmart also offers various services. They offer services such as changing tires, washing your car, car inspections, etc. Walmart also mounts and balances tires. But, the question we have here is, how much does Walmart charge to mount and balance tires? If you have the same question in your head then you are in the right place, as today we are going to be discussing not only mounting and balancing tires at Walmart, but also a few related topics. Such as, What are a few other retailers that can mount and balance your tires? How long does it take to balance tires at Walmart? Can you purchase tires at Walmart? Etc. Let us get right into it.

How Much Does Walmart Charge to Mount and Balance Tires?

Yes, Walmart does provide tire mounting and balancing services in their auto care centers. When it comes to balancing tires, Walmart usually charges around $14 for each tire. Balancing tires can take about 40 minutes to 2 hours to complete. This is why it is best if a customer calls the auto care center near his/her location and makes a booking for this service. As for mounting tires, Walmart auto care center charges $15 per tire. When it comes to the time taken for mounting the tires it can take anywhere between 1 and 4 hours.

What Are a Few Other Places That Can Mount and Balance Your Tires?

Apart from Walmart, there are various retailers that can mount as well as balance your car’s tires. A few of the retailers who can do this are,

Pep Boys

Firestone Complete Auto Care

Tire Express

Bridgestone

These are just a few places where a customer can get tires mounted or balanced. You can also get these services at any local tire shop near you.

What Are a Few Common Problems for Getting Auto Services Done at Walmart?

Walmart auto care center offers various services for the various problems that a car can have. Walmart’s auto care center provides services such as tire change, maintenance, oil change, etc. let us talk about these services in brief.

Oil Change

At Walmart, there are 4 types of oil change services. They are standard oil change, high mileage oil change, semi-synthetic oil change, and synthetic oil change. The standard oil change costs $32.88 with the high mileage costing around $42.88. The semi-synthetic oil change costs $42.88 and the synthetic oil change costs $46.88.

Tires

There are various services provided for tires at Walmart. Not only do they mount and balance tires, but they also repair flat tires and make lug nut replacements. Walmart auto care center installs a valve system, gives road hazard warranty, and tire rotation services. A customer can get a tire balance service for $14 and $15 for mounting tires. A lug nut replacement would cost around $2 per lug nut. Installing a valve system costs $3 per tire. The road hazard warranty costs around $10 and the tire rotation service cost $2.50 per tire.

Maintenance

Under maintenance, there are various services that are provided such as wiper blade replacement, air filter change, headlight replacement, restoration, and battery installation. Maintenance also includes services like fuel system changes. The cost of the services under maintenance is $10 per blade for wiper blade replacement. If a customer wants to get a headlight installation then it costs $7.50 per headlight and for headlight restoration, the cost would be around $25. If a customer just wants a miniature bulb installation it would cost around $5 per bulb. When it comes to the maintenance of the battery. An installation would cost around without the parts included, and would cost around $10. There are various other maintenance services included. You can find out about them on Walmart’s official website.

What Is the Cost of Balancing and Mounting Your Tires at Walmart?

As mentioned in the initial section the cost of balancing tired at Walmart is around $14 per tire. But this also depends on what type of package you are choosing. If you are choosing a lifetime balance & Rotation package then it would cost $14. With this Walmart will rotate and balance your tires every 7000 miles at no extra charge. When it comes to mounting tires, Walmart charges $15 per tire. Keep in mind that if you purchase the tires from another seller other than Walmart then an additional $10 will be charged. To avoid this you can purchase these tires from Walmart or their online store.

How Long Does It Take to Balance Tires at Walmart?

We have mentioned this in the initial sections. When it comes to the balancing of tires Walmart auto care center takes 40 minutes to 2 hours to balance tires. As for mounting tires the experts at Walmart auto care center take close to 1 to 4 hours. It is recommended that you call the nearest Walmart auto care center and fix an appointment with them before going there.

Can You Purchase Tires at Walmart?

Yes, you can purchase tires at Walmart stores as well as on their official website. Walmart sells a wide range of tries at their physical stores and on their official website. But not all Walmart stores sell tires so, if you are planning to buy tires at their stores, you can go to the Walmart official website and with the help of the store finder tool on the website. You can also choose to call the nearest store and find out if they sell tires. If you do not want to go to the store you can always choose to buy it from Walmart’s official website.

What Are the Different Brands of Tires That Are Available at Walmart?

As mentioned in the previous section there are various brands of tires sold at Walmart. A few of the brands sold at Walmart are,

Bridgestone Tires

Firestone Tires

Falken Tires

Dextero Tires

Pirelli Tires

Nitto Tires

General Tire

Waterfall Tires

Uniroyal

Yokohama

These are just a few tires sold at Walmart stores and on their official websites. You can find out about all the available options at the Walmart official website, or you can call the near Walmart store and find out.

Conclusion

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world. They sell almost everything at their stores and on their website. Not only do they sell products, but they also provide various services. One of the services they provide is for vehicles. They have a service for almost any issue with a vehicle. Here, we have discussed the mounting and balancing tires service.

They provide this service in all their auto care centers. In the initial sections, we have given details on the cost of balancing tires and the cost of mounting tires at Walmart. After this, we have given a list of places other than Walmart that also balance and mount tires. Walmart can provide service for many issues in your car. The services provided by their auto care center have been given in the above section. In the final sections, we have discussed how long it takes to mount and balance tires. We have also given details on whether Walmart sells tires or not and the brands of tires available at their stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. If my tires are purchased from another store will Walmart still install them? Yes, Walmart auto care center will install tires even if they are purchased from some other store. But keep in mind that they charge an additional $10 for installing tires that are brought from other stores. To avoid this additional $10 charge you can purchase tires from either the Walmart store or their official website. 2. Is alignment required after replacing tires? Although it is not mandatory, it is recommended that you get the tired alignment after replacing the tires. It is also recommended that wheel alignment is checked twice every year. This will help in getting long-lasting tires for your vehicle. 3. How much do all 4 tires cost? This solely depends on which type of tire you are buying and which brand you are choosing from. But, the average cost for a set of 4 tires will nearly be $637. The cost can even shoot up to $700 or more depending on the brand and type of tires you are buying.