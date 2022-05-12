Notarization of any document is important as it gives legal authenticity to the document. So, any life changing decisions such as buying a house, needing a power of attorney, etc. must be legally notarized to avoid any kind of problems in future. Though notarization is extremely important, the process to notarize a document is extremely frustrating as you need to find a notary person, schedule an appointment and then visit them to verify your document and signature.

What Does It Mean to Notarize Something?

Notarizing a document in presence of notary public makes the document authentic and can be trusted legally. If the document is not notarized, its no less than just a piece of paper with no value or authenticity. A notarized document is accepted by many institutions and offices. The main person, that is essential while notarizing the document is Notary public. A Notary public is a public official appointed by the state government and is the key person that verifies the identity of the person, their willingness for signature, and makes sure he is aware of the content in the document. After the complete verification and witnessing, the notary public is supposed to add their details that includes their signature, seal and notary commission details.

If a document consist of notary seal, then it proves that it is verified by notary public and is authentic. Also, notarizing a document means you are swearing under oath in law of court that the details mentioned in the document are true.

Can You Notarize Your Document At UPS?

Yes, you can notarize a document with UPS except for a few documents that UPS doesn’t notarize which are the wills and the I-9 employment verification forms. If you wish to notarize a document at UPS, you have to make a prior appointment and also carry a valid photo ID to the UPS store with the document. As we know, UPS stores are franchise and are independently owned, the services and prices offered by them varies from store to store.

How Much Does UPS Charge to Notarize a Document?

UPS stores, being a franchise and independently owned and operated store, the prices, and service offered varies from store to store and location to location. In addition to this, the notary fee also varies from state to state and county to county, as every state has their laws and charge differently for different services. Apart from these, the fee for notary also depends upon the type of the document to be notarized, whereas some officials charge just for their signature. So, you can’t have a fixed amount or charge for notarization of your document at UPS.

As you can’t know the exact amount, here are the estimates of the prices that you may be charged at the UPS stores. If you had made a prior appointment at the UPS store, you may save a few buck and may be charged anything between $10 to $15 for each document. But if you reach the store without an appointment, you may get your document notarized, but you may be charged $30 for each document.

The prices mentioned above are just the approximate estimates, which can change from store to store and state to state. If you want to know the exact price, you can find the nearest UPS store using the store locator and call them or email them your inquiries regarding notarization before visiting the store.

What Is the Process of Notarizing a Document at UPS?

If you wish to notarize your document at a UPS store, then you must first locate the nearest UPS store by using the store locator available on the UPS website. After locating it, you must make a call and inquire about the service and the fee it charges for the service you want, and then make an appointment to avoid the extra charge for an unplanned visit.

Once you get an appointment at the UPS store for notarization of a document, you need to take care of few things and carry some things essentially which are mentioned below.

You must carry a valid photo ID card issued by the government.

Don’t forget to carry the documents you want to notarize and also go through the content in the document.

For notarization of documents in certain states, you can be your own witness, but in some states you need to bring someone as a witness. The witness can be anyone from your friend or family. So making a call to the UPS store will help you with that and lets you know whether you are supposed to bring a witness or not.

As, there is a lot of difference in the prices and services that changes with the store location and also with the state, the best thing to get the information is to call UPS store you wish you visit to get your work done.

What Are the Different Types of Documents That UPS Notarize?

If a document is notarized, that means the document is legally authentic and can be trusted. For this, you need a notary public who is authorized by the state and has legal power to legalize the document. As UPS stores offer the notary services, you can find at least one notary public in their store who is legally authorized by the state to perform notary.

As every document is different has its own functionality, you must be aware of the documents that can be notarized at the UPS store you visit. The document that almost all the UPS stores notarize are mentioned below.

Affidavits.

Contracts.

Trusts.

Deeds.

The document that can be notarized at few but not at all UPS store are

Wills.

I-9 employment eligibility verification forms.

The rules for notarization of the above documents changes from one state to another, and it also involves high penalties if the notarization is misused or mishandled. Also, it involves a number of rules for notarization of such documents. For example, some states in the US are not authorized to notarize a I-9 form as the form doesn’t have a notarial certificate. So, the reason may vary according to the state laws. Similarly, Wills also involves a lot of documentation and authentication. Owing to such restrictions, notarization of wills and I-9 forms is done only at particular UPS stores.

As there are restriction with the notarization of the documents at the UPS store, it’s better you call the store and inquire about the service you want and then make an appointment. This may save you time and effort.

Conclusion

You can notarize the documents such as affidavit, contracts, trusts, and deeds at the different UPS stores across the US. But as wills and I-9 employment eligibility forms are complex and sensitive, you may not be able to notarize such documents at all the UPS stores. Also, as the UPS stores are independently owned and operated, the prices for notary may vary from store to store. Additionally, the prices and services also vary depending upon the state laws.

The approximate price for notary with an appointment may cost you $10 -$15 and without appointment they may charge you $30. These prices are just estimates to give you a rough idea and may change. The best way to know about the service and pricing at the UPS store is to locate them and call or email them and make inquires.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

