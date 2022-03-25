PO box is one of the innovative ways of receiving your mail. Especially, if you don’t want to give your home address. I know! Sometimes your home cannot give you the privacy you need. If you are staying in a crowded house, you would know the real value of privacy. However, the PO box can give you the privacy that you were yearning for. Anyone using this feature should be thankful to USPS for rendering this service. Is there a dearth of privacy in receiving mail for you? Are you thinking of renting a USPS PO box? Do you want to know how much does the USPS PO box cost? Well, don’t worry! I am here to answer all your questions.

What Is a PO Box?

Before we jump into answering those questions, let me answer what is a PO box in brief to those who don’t know. A Post Office Box is a secure box with a locker that is rented to people who need to receive mail at locations other than their home address. The user can utilize this facility for both personal and business purposes. The box would be located in the lobby area of the post office store. Generally, you will be provided with a lock and key. However, a few post offices use combination locks. The USPS rent the PO boxes for different time periods such as three, six, and 12 months.

How Much Does the USPS PO Box Cost in 2022?

The cost of a PO box depends upon three factors. They are location, size, and rental period. Furthermore, you may have to pay an additional fee. Let me explain how each factor affects the fee.

Location

The rental amount for PO boxes varies across Post office locations. If you are planning to rent a PO box at a location where there is more demand, you should expect higher fees. In other words, competitive Post Offices could be quite expensive. These competitive Post Offices are mostly located in urban places. The ones in rural are mostly less occupied and hence less expensive. Nevertheless, the demand could vary across the post offices located within the cities. Hence, make sure to check out all your nearby Post office for a cheaper price.

Size

This is another important factor that decides the rental fee of the PO box. The rental fee increases with the increase in the size of the PO box. There are 5 different sizes of PO boxes available. They are Extra-small, Small, Medium, Large, and Extra-large. The dimensions of these boxes are 3″ x 5.5″, 5″ x 5.5″, 5.5″ x 11″, 11″ x 11″, and 12″ x 22.5″ respectively.

The Extra-small PO box has the capacity to hold up to 15 letters or two rolled magazines.

The Small PO box has the capacity to hold either 10 to 15 letters or 5 rolled-up magazines.

The Medium PO box has the capacity to contain a large stack of large envelopes and magazines flat.

The Large PO box has the capacity to hold up to 15 letters and two shoebox-sized boxes.

The Extra-large PO box has the capacity to accommodate multiple parcels and flat rate boxes.

Rental Period

The longer the rental period, the higher the fee. However, with a longer rental period, you would be paying less amount per month. For example, the post office located at Old Chelsea would charge you $58 for 3 months if you rent an Extra-small box. Similarly, for the same Extra-small box, you would be charged $101 for 6 months. Therefore, in the case of the former, you are paying $19.3 per month. In the case of the latter, you are paying just $16.8.

Additional Fee

As I mentioned earlier, you may have to pay some additional fees.

You have to deposit $4 for the key you receive. In case you lost the key, that amount would be deducted. However, when you are renting a PO box at competitive Post office, you need not pay the deposit amount for the first two keys.

When you lose two keys, you will be charged $8 for each key you receive after that.

You will be fined $23 for late payment. At the same time, you have to pay the same $23 for lock replacement.

Considering all the factors, you can make a perfect choice for yourself.

How to Rent a USPS PO Box?

There are two ways to approach the USPS. One is online while the other is offline. You can choose whichever option you find easier.

Online

Visit the homepage of USPS.

Hover over the ‘Receive’ option, you will see a drop-down menu.

At the bottom of the drop-down menu, you will find the option ‘Rent or Renew PO box’. Please click that option.

After clicking, you will be redirected to a new page. There you will find a search box asking for your city or state or ZIP code.

Once you enter any one of the above information, you will get a list of nearby Post offices that rents PO boxes.

Choose the nearest or the Post Office that is located in a suitable location for you.

After selecting, you will be asked to select the size of the PO box. Pick any one size.

Now you will be asked to decide the monthly plan, either three, six or 12 months. You can also see the price of those monthly plans.

Finally, click the ‘Reserve now’ option.

After this, you have to fill PS form 1093.

Hit the button ‘Submit’ once you have completed the payment.

Now the online process is done. In order to activate your PO box, you have to print the PS Form 1093 and head towards the post office you have chosen. Don’t forget to take your ID cards. There you can activate your PO box and collect the keys. Furthermore, you should activate your Post Office Box within 30 days and pick up the keys.

Offline

The offline process is pretty simple. Print the PS Form 1093 and fill it out. Now head towards your desired Post Office and submit the written form. Along with the form, please carry two government-issued IDs. You can choose the type of rental subscription you want at the post office and pay the fees. You can activate the PO box and collect the keys. That’s it. Consider your job done. The only difference between the two is, you can reserve your Post Office box from your home and complete the payment process. The online option is especially helpful if you are trying to rent a PO box at a competitive Post office.

Will I Get a Refund?

Yes, you can get a refund if you are closing your Post Office Box before your rental term gets over. However, you have to meet certain conditions in order to claim your refund. Let me list those conditions below.

A person is eligible for a refund if

He/She hasn’t activated his/her three-month rentals.

He/she is closing the Post Office Box before four months of his/her six-month rental.

The Post Office Box of twelve-month rentals is closed after 10 months.

Let me give you a clear idea of how the refund works with each type of rental. Let us take a 6-month rental for example. If a person is closing his/her Post Office Box within 3 months during his/her 6-month rental, the person might get 50% back. The person would get 25% back if he/she closes the PO box between the seventh and ninth month of the 12-month rental, and 75% if he/she closes within the first three months. Finally, you will get a full refund if you had applied for a PO Box and never activated it. After 30 days of inactivity from the day of application, the amount would be automatically refunded to you.

Why Should You Use a PO Box?

People use PO boxes for two factors. The first one and the primary one is ‘Privacy’. When you are staying with family, your privacy is always at stake. Even though the family members give you your own space, you are still living with them. Eventually, there would be a crack in your privacy. Sometimes, people would find it hard to cope with privacy in a family environment. It can be stressful for them. In case, you are experiencing this difficulty, then renting a PO box would be helpful for you.

The second one is for people who are always on the move. You may be always traveling for business or other purposes. In that case, you cannot check the mail you receive at your home. The best option for you would be to install mailboxes en route at suitable locations so that you can check them on the way.

Conclusion

The procedure for renting a PO box seems incredibly simple. However, one has to be careful with the location they choose. One should rent a PO box that is located in a convenient location and at the same time look for cheap rental fees. This can be hard in a metropolis that is always bustling with people. The main concern there would be getting a PO box for rental, as there are so many people who are waiting to rent. Be it whatever, I have explained the subscription(rental) scheme of the USPS in this article. Additionally, I have explained the USPS refund policy. I hope you found this article informative and helpful. Thanks for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)- How Much Does the USPS PO Box Cost?

1. What is the longest rental term for a PO box? The longest rental subscription available in USPS is a 12-month rental. The other two rentals are 3-month and 6-month. However, you can continue using your PO box even after 12 months if you renew the rental subscription. 2. The PO boxes are available in how many sizes? The PO boxes are available in 5 sizes. They are Extra-small, Small, Medium, Large, and Extra-large. 3. The rental fee of PO boxes is expensive at which locations? The PO boxes located in cities are pretty expensive.