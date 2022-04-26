If you are 15 years old and are planning to start working, you must be exploring the job opportunities at various stores. Also, you must be eager to know the salary offered at every store you explore, as it is one of the deciding criteria, whether to work at that store or not. If Publix is on your mind, you must be wondering how much it pays a 15-year-old and must be interested in knowing the benefits of working at Publix. So, if you want a brief about the pay scale, job role and how is it like to work at Publix, then this is the right place for you.

How Much Does Publix Pay 15-Year-Olds in 2022?

Publix pays $8 to $10.5 hourly to a 15-year-old and offers job roles for the non-management profiles such as cashier, front service clerk, floral clerk, etc. this pay scale differs from person to person, skills, and the location of the store. More or less, a 15-year-old can make $7,000-$11,000 yearly at Publix. Additionally, you must be aware of the Federal Law that states children under 16 years of age can’t work for more than 8 hours a day or more than 40 hours a week. Also, if you go to school, you can’t work for more than 3 hours a day and more than 18 hours a week. Knowing about the Federal law may give you an idea about how much you may earn in a week or month.

What Are Publix’s Hiring Criteria?

Publix is a leader in the supermarket industry and is passionately focused on delivering the best service to its customers. So, while hiring for the associates or non-management roles, Publix hires such candidates that meet certain criteria as mentioned below

The Candidate should be above 14 years of age.

They must be able to read, write and do basic math calculations.

Also, they must possess the ability to deliver a friendly, courageous, and prompt service to the customers.

Additionally, they must be able to interpret things and follow the instruction and directions given by seniors.

The above-mentioned are the basic criteria to work at Publix, additional skills and requirements may be required depending upon the job profile.

What Is the Process of Applying for Publix?

The process for applying at Publix is very simple, the hiring process is learned to be a little difficult. To apply for any job at Publix, you must update your resume and apply for the job on the official website of Publix. As soon as you apply for the job at Publix, you may receive an email to carry out the drug test and verify your criminal background. It may take 2-5 weeks to call you for an interview. This will entirely depend on the number of job vacancies in the stores. Make sure your phone is working during this time, as you will be contacted through a phone call and not email for the interview by store managers.

If your profile gets shortlisted, you will be called for an interview. Clearing the interview at Publix is a little difficult task. So, you must prepare well before attending the Publix interview. Below are some instructions or tips through which you can crack the interview at Publix

You must arrive 10 mins earlier than your interview slot.

Carry all the necessary documents along with a copy of your updated resume.

You must make appropriate eye contact with all the interviewers, especially the hiring manager.

Give an impressive introduction.

Additionally, you must take your time and think before answering any questions asked by the interviewers.

If you clear the interview, you may be contacted and hired within 2-4 weeks from the date of the interview.

Why Does Publix Hire Young People for Its Work?

Not only Publix, but a lot of retail stores hire young people for their work. The entry-level jobs at the stores are the low-income jobs. The young people that are studying and need part-time jobs apply for such jobs where they are paid hourly. It is convenient and beneficial to both the employer and employee. The employer gets its work done at a lower cost than it has to pay an experienced associate, whereas the young employees can meet their needs from what they earn and even support their families.

Additionally, young people seem to be more energetic and carry out work with more enthusiasm. Also, they can be taught easily and are found to be productive in less time.

When Does Publix Pay Its Employees?

Publix pays its employees weekly. The payday is generally Thursday across all the stores in the US. It provides the deposits in the employee’s accounts rather than giving paychecks. Additionally, it also provides a service to its employees called Publix Employees Federal Credit Union which is beneficial to those who don’t have bank accounts. Employees with Publix Employees Federal Credit Union get their salary deposits on Wednesday.

What Are the Benefits Offered by Publix to Its Full-Time Employees?

Publix offers numerous benefits to their full-time employees, though the part-time employees are deprived of some of these benefits. Some of the benefits offered by Publix to their full-time employees are as follows

Publix offers paid vacation leaves to their employees

It offers company-paid life insurance that covers accidental death and dismemberment benefits.

Publix’s benefit also includes the long-term disability plan for its employees.

Additionally, it provides bereavement pay and jury duty pay to its employees.

Also, if you work on a holiday, you can get leave on any other day you want

Publix also provides an education policy along with the save for retirement policy.

Publix also offers great healthcare services to their employees in addition to the above benefits.

Does Publix Have a Dress Code?

Yes, Publix does have a dress that is mandatory for all its employees. The dress code at Publix consists of a green collared shirt and khaki or black pants. The color of the shoe will depend on the department you work for. Particular departments require an apron, slip resistance shoe, and caps.

In addition to uniforms, you have to follow certain rules that include no long nails and bright hair colors whereas you are allowed to have tattoos, facial piercings, and facial hair.

What Are Some of the Pros and Cons of Working at Publix?

To get a clear understanding of what it is like to work at Publix, let’s discuss the pros and cons of working there.

Pros of Working at Publix

Publix offers decent pay for entry-level jobs.

Publix offers a well-cultured, friendly environment for its employees.

In addition to good pay, the benefits offered by Publix are great.

They provide flexible working timings.

Also, they provide transfers to different stores or locations if you need them.

They provide good training sessions on the initial days and continue training sessions after a particular time interval.

Cons of Working at Publix

Though the initial payments are decent, they don’t provide efficient appraisals to its employees.

You can call out only twice in six months.

Working at the store is challenging, as you have to deal with different types of customers.

Employees are often required to work double shifts.

To qualify for health insurance, you need to work 1500 hours per year. So most of the part-time workers are deprived of this benefit.

The above pros and cons can make it easy for you to decide whether you should think of working at Publix or not.

