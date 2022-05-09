Dollar General is one of the biggest retailers in the United States of America. They have more than 16000 stores operating across the country and have more than 158,000 employees working for them. So, how much are these employees getting paid? If you want to join Dollar General and are wondering about how much you will get paid there, then you have come to the right place. Here, we will not only be answering how much Dollar General employees get paid. But we will also be looking at a few related queries. Such as, What are the eligibility criteria for working at Dollar General? What are the different kinds of starting jobs that are available at Dollar General? What are a few pros and cons of working at Dollar General? Etc.

Dollar General Starting Pay 2021

The pay at Dollar General varies depending on the job. But if we are talking about the average pay, then it is nearly $8.50 per hour. The pay also varies depending on the amount of time the employee dedicates to working in a week. When it comes to individual pay, cashiers at Dollar General earn up to $9.52 per hour. Lead associates at Dollar General get paid nearly $11.05 per hour. Warehouse workers and managers at the store, earn anywhere from $9.40 to $16.59 per hour. Warehouse supervisors make around $74,758 per year.

What Are the Different Kinds of Starting Jobs That Are Available at Dollar General?

There are various types of starting jobs that are available at Dollar General. A few of the beginning jobs that are available at the Dollar General are,

Cashier

Sales associate

Lead Sales associate

Truck driver

Store Manager

Supervisor

Warehouse workers

These are just a few jobs that are available at Dollar General. You can out about more jobs at the company by going to their official website and looking at the jobs available. You will also be able to apply for jobs from here.

What Are the Different Wages They Are Paid?

What Are a Few Pros and Cons of Working at Dollar General?

When it comes to the advantages of working at Dollar General. The company gives various benefits. But, as for the disadvantages, there are not many. Let us discuss the advantages and disadvantages of working at Dollar General, starting with the advantages.

Advantages

As mentioned above there are various advantages when it comes to working at Dollar General. The company gives its employees various health benefits such as health insurance, supplement medical coverage, business travel accident, etc. Dollar General also gives other benefits such as, flexible spending accounts, life insurance, parental leave, adoption assistance, etc. Not only this, but Dollar General also has wellness programs, where employees can improve their physical, financial, and mental health.

Under this, there are a few different types of programs, such as Healthy Lifestyle and Disease Management Programs, Financial Wellness, and Employee Assistance Program. These programs include various benefits. Such as pet insurance, auto insurance, home insurance, legal assistance, counseling, etc. Like any other company, Dollar General also offers its employees a 401(K) plan and other retirement plans. Dollar General also offers various rewards to its employees as well. They give paid vacations or leaves, opportunities for an annual bonus, etc. This is just the tip of the iceberg you can find out more about the benefits offered at Dollar General by going to their official website.

Disadvantages

There are not many cons to working at Dollar General. The only disadvantage is that working at Dollar General can be very hectic. The work here is very fast-paced this can become very hectic for certain employees. Even though the company gives so many benefits to its customers. Dollar General employees give a very low rating. This is because of the hectic work schedules. Dollar General also has very low staffing. This makes it very difficult for the staff to stop theft and burglary. While there are various happy employees at Dollar General, there a quite a few who were unhappy. These are the only disadvantages we know of when it comes to working at Dollar General.

Are There Any More Benefits That Dollar General Employees Get?

There are various benefits that Dollar General offers to its employees. We have mentioned most of them in the above sections. A list of all the benefits provided by Dollar General is given below,

Health insurance

Supplement medical coverage

Business travel accident

Short-term disability

Long-term disability

Flexible spending accounts

Life insurance

401(K) plan

Contribute nearly 25% of the pre-tax income

Parental leave

Adoption assistance

Healthy Lifestyle and Disease Management Programs

Employee Assistance Program

Financial Wellness

Home insurance

Pet insurance

Auto insurance

Legal assistance

Counseling

Paid vacations

Paid leaves

Annual bonus opportunity

Various investment options

MetLaw Legal plan

LifeLock Identity Theft Protection

What Kind of Discounts Are Dollar General Employees Entitled to?

Unfortunately, Dollar General employees do not have a discount policy for them. Though Dollar General employees do not have a dedicated discount policy. They are given certain discounts on a few products. In order to avail of these discounts, the employees must be able to access digital coupons. These are the same coupons that are also used by customers. With these, the employees can get discounts anywhere from 5% to 10% on Dollar General products. The employees can also get 20% on any of their purchases. But this is also only applicable to Dollar General brands.

What a Few Employees Have Said About Working for Dollar General?

As we have mentioned in the previous sections, there are a few employees who have had a bad time while working at Dollar General. Many employees have also given very bad ratings for the work environment they have had at Dollar General. There are also various employees who have had an amazing time at Dollar General. Whether an employee has an amazing time or a bad time depends on various factors. Many times it solely depends on the employees themselves. If the employee is not dedicating enough time to work or has bad work ethics then he/she will have a tough time at work.

A lot of times the management is also responsible for this. If they do not make proper plans and are unable to manage effectively or efficiently, then the employees are going to have to face the trouble. It is the management’s responsibility as well to see that the employees are not too burdened. At the same time, the employees also have to display proper work ethics and show dedication and motivation. If either the management or the employee is not working efficiently then it is certain that people are going to have a bad time.

Conclusion

Dollar General is one of the biggest retailers in the United States of America. With thousands of stores and employees, they are one of the largest retail companies in the country. Dollar General has more than 158,000 employees working for them across the United States of America. Many of the employees working here make decent wages. In the initial sections, we have given detail on how much the employees at Dollar General get. The payment for employees varies on a few things such as the number of hours that the employee dedicates in a week and the job role. If you want to know more about the starting job roles at Dollar General. You can refer to the above sections.

We have also discussed the different wages paid at Dollar General. As for working at Dollar General, there are various pros and cons. We have detailed these pros and cons in the above sections. There are a lot of benefits that Dollar General offers its employees, we have given a list where all the benefits offered b them are given. In the final sections, we have discussed, the type of discounts Dollar General employees get and What a Few Employees Have Said About Working for Dollar General.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Do Dollar General employees get holiday pay? Yes, all the employees working at Dollar General get holiday pay if they work during any major holiday. 2. Does Dollar General pay weekly? Dollar General pays its employees weekly. The first check is held for a week and the employee will get paid after the joining week. 3. What bank does Dollar General use? Dollar General uses SunTrust Bank. This has been their existing baking partner for a while.