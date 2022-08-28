AutoZone is an aftermarket for automotive parts and automobile accessories. It is a retailer based in Memphis, Tennessee, United States. AutoZone is the largest automotive parts retailer in the United States. It is popular around the world as a retailer and distributor of auto parts, accessories, and replacement parts for its customers. It also has retail outlets which provide auto parts for its customers.

Initially founded in 1979, AutoZone now has nearly 6,500 stores now. They are active in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, and Puerto Rico. With these many stores, it has employed nearly 105,000 employees to work with them. And aftermarket accessories are always in demand in the United States. So, it is important for AutoZone to provide good pay and benefits for the employees who work for them.

What is the Pay at AutoZone in 2022?

The pay of an employee at AutoZone is nearly $9.63 an hour to $17.73 an hour. The pay may vary based on the position of the employee. The cashier at AutoZone is paid $9.63 an hour and retail sales associates get pay of $11.44 an hour. Additionally, the management trainees are paid $17.73 an hour.

They also have commercial sales managers, senior system engineers, etc. who are considered even more skilled and also paid more. The pay for senior system engineers is $119,375 per year and commercial sales managers are paid $16.23 an hour.

What is the Pay at AutoZone Per Hour?

The average pay for an employee at AutoZone is $12.44 per hour. This pay is considered a bit higher than the average pay for front-end associates, and U.S. Cashiers. Additionally, the drivers are the lowest paid in AutoZone when compared to other positions at their stores.

Along with this, sales cashiers are paid $9.63 to $10 per hour, $10 per hour is the pay for front-end associates. Also, the delivery drivers who serve them get a pay of $11.41 per hour.

What is the Pay for Parts Managers at AutoZone?

The Parts Managers working at AutoZone are paid an average of $13.28 an hour. But this payment is not fixed in every store of AutoZone. The pay varies from location to location based on the state it is present. It also depends on the average of the state. Also, AutoZone pays $16 per hour for parts managers. This is the highest pay for the employees at AutoZone. This pay is decided by the AutoZone higher officials and depends on the experience the individual has.

What is the Pay for Delivery Drivers at AutoZone?

All the drivers at AutoZone do not get paid the same. Drivers get paid based on their designations (or titles).

Take, for example, a delivery driver is paid less than a commercial driver. But the driver’s help is paid more when compared to them. Their pay is listed below:

Delivery Driver – $11.41 per hour Commercial Driver – $11.46 per hour Driver’s Help – $11.62 per hour

Whereas, courier drivers are the highest paid drivers at AutoZone. They are paid 0.21 more per hour. So by taking an average of all the drivers at AutoZone they earn

Team Drivers $85,618 per year Transport drivers $20,000 per year Tractor Trailer drivers $70,000 per year

What is the Pay for Management Trainees at AutoZone?

The pay for a management trainee and manager in training differ from each other, even if they sound the same. A management trainee earns about $17.73 an hour whereas the manager in trainee earns $47,465 yearly on average.

Also, both the position have higher scope where you can get promoted to the management level. The management level is paid even higher than the pay in the training position. This will differ and totally depends on the experience and performance of the individual.

What is the Pay for Assistant Managers at AutoZone?

The earnings of an assistant manager at AutoZone are an average salary of $14.91 per hour. There are other management level positions at AutoZone. They are the associate manager and commercial manager. The associate manager earns up to $12.26 per hour, whereas the commercial manager earns up to $13.90 per hour. There is another position called shift manager at the AutoZone stores. They are paid up to $13.59 per hour.

All the above salaries may differ based on your location and also the store location (state it is present).

How Much Do Cashiers Earn at AutoZone?

One of the lowest paid positions at the AutoZone stores is the Cashier. Along with them, clerks are also paid less. Both of these positions have an average pay of $9 to $10 per hour.

The average pay for a Cashier in the United States is $11.51 per hour, which is comparatively higher than the pay at AutoZone. However, cashiers with 10 plus years of experience may earn up to $13.38 per hour at AutoZone.

How Much Do Commercial Sales Managers Earn at AutoZone?

We have already discussed the lowest paid position at AutoZone. Likewise, the Commercial Sales Managers are the highest paid employee position at AutoZone. The average pay for a Commercial Sales Manager at AutoZone is around $16.23 per hour.

The Commercial Sales Manager is a position of managerial level and is paid high compared to any other position in AutoZone. This is the highest position in the sales department at the store. Also, individuals with more experience at the managerial level may earn even higher salaries.

What is the Pay for Employees at AutoZone Stores in the Different States?

Generally, the salaries differ from state to state based on the employment laws existing there. They may also be affected by several factors such as the cost of living in that area, store decisions, etc. So, not all the employees of AutoZone earn the same in all the states.

For instance, an employee at AutoZone in California has a high salary such as $50,000 per year. Whereas other states do not have to provide exactly the same. For example, the salary in states like New York, Massachusetts, Washington, and Texas is $30,000 to $40,000 per year.

What are the Highest Paid Departments at AutoZone?

There are several departments at the AutoZone stores which make their work smooth. Of all those departments, the retail and sales department at the store earns more compared to any other department.

Also, the directors earn high salaries at AutoZone. They make nearly $121,603 per year. Along with them, there are some other management and director positions which have high salaries. All their salaries are decided based on the location of the store, their experience, and their skill.

Do AutoZone Employees Get Bonuses?

Yes, AutoZone offers bonuses for employees working at their stores. They give bonuses to its employees every year. The average bonuses they give are $5,280 per year. Many employees and individuals who worked at AutoZone claim that they got bonuses of amounts varying from $1,250 to $5,855.

The employees who receive the lowest bonuses at the AutoZone stores are Commercial managers. Whereas the managerial level employees (store managers) get high bonuses.

How Regularly Do Employees at AutoZone Get Their Salaries?

The salaries are weekly and biweekly at AutoZone. The pay is based hourly, but most of the salaries are given biweekly. The employees are paid every other Friday. The salaries are calculated as per the existing labor laws in the location (the state where AutoZone is located).

Does AutoZone Give Employee Discounts at Their Stores?

Yes, all the employees working at AutoZone get some employee discounts provided by the stores. They can get avail themselves of these offers at AutoZone stores on the products they offer. The majority of the products available at AutoZone can be purchased at a 20% discount if you are an employee with them. Along with this offer, they also offer different discount programs associated with other major retailers for the individuals working with them.

The discounts they provide for their employees are associated with the following companies (mentioning some names only)

Dell

Apple

Hewlett Packard (HP)

AT&T

Ford Motor Company

Verizon Wireless

Chrysler

How Many Paid Holidays Do Employees at AutoZone Get?

Many of the AutoZone employees stated that they get five paid holidays at AutoZone. But this is only applicable to the store-level associates/ workers.

All the employees working at AutoZone get paid holidays for Thanksgiving, Labor Day, Independence Day, New Year’s Eve, and Christmas. However, the above given paid holidays are only offered for full-time employees and are not applicable for part-time workers.

Are There Any Extra Benefits Provided by AutoZone to Its Employees?

Along with the salaries AutoZone is known to provide extra benefits for their employees. They are given out in different ways. For instance, all the employees in the United States get medical plans and also financial wellness plans.

They also have some other benefits such as

Pension plan 401(k)

Health reimbursement account

Medical coverage from the state

Vision coverage

Dental coverage

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Prescription drugs

Employees in Mexico are offered a savings fund, food coupons, vacation premiums, life insurance, discounts up to 20% on all AutoZone products, and bonuses.

Final Thoughts

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does AutoZone give extra benefits to its employees? Yes, AutoZone provides extra benefits for its employees such as pension plans, medical plans, vision, dental plans, health coverage, etc. When does AutoZone pay its employees? AutoZone pays weekly or biweekly. Most of the AutoZone employees claimed they get paid biweekly on Fridays. What is the eligibility age to work at AutoZone? The candidate should be of the age of 18 (minimum). People of age below are not allowed to work at AutoZone stores.