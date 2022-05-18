Amazon is one of the largest online retail stores that provides millions of products to its customers starting from groceries, apparel, and baby products, to electronic items, industrial and scientific supplies, jewelry, books, watches, etc. With its third-party seller and hundreds of millions of products, Amazon has managed to fulfill every possible need of the customer. Additionally, it is one of the fastest-growing companies in the World, with a great increase in warehouses every year.

Though Amazon has a good name when it comes to products, it has gained a negative image when it comes to the salary offered to its employees, minimal benefits, difficult work hours as well as strict workplace policy. With an increase in workload, employees are asked to perform overtime. But have you got any idea about how much Amazon pays for overtime? If not, then this article will give you a complete guide to Amazon’s overtime pay, eligibility for overtime, schedules, etc.

What Is the Overtime Pay at Amazon in 2022?

If you want to earn extra, you generally think of doing overtime or extra shifts. The same is with Amazon employees, they can opt for overtime. Additionally, Amazon has a mandatory overtime policy for its salaried employees. The full-time salaried employees at Amazon are expected to work one overtime shift once a week. If the salaried employee works for more than 40 hours per week, he is subjected to overtime pay. The non-salaried employees are subjected to 1.5 times the normal pay if they do overtime shifts at Amazon.

Earlier, the salaried employees at Amazon whose yearly income was less than $47,476 were eligible for overtime pay, but now this limit has increased to $50,440. If you want to know more about Amazon’s overtime pay policy, then keep reading the article.

Who Is Eligible for Overtime Pay at Amazon?

Non-salaried hourly employees are generally eligible for overtime pay at Amazon. For salaried employees, if their yearly income is less than $50,440, then they are eligible for overtime pay at Amazon. It also depends on the department for which they work.

Additionally, only the full-time employee at Amazon is eligible for overtime, whereas it is optional for the part-time employees if they want to work overtime.

The employees that work in the warehouse have a general shift of 8-10 hours and can work for a maximum of 20 hours of overtime per week.

How Much Is Overtime Pay at Amazon?

Amazon pays 1.5 times the pay to the hourly employees for their overtime schedules. The salaried employees whose yearly income is less than $50,440 are also eligible for overtime pay. Overtime pay offered to hourly employees is such that if he is paid $10 per hour, during the overtime, he will be paid $15 per hour for the overtime period.

Also, Amazon’s mandatory overtime policy expects full-time employees to work one overtime shift per week. The pay depends on the department and regional policies.

If an Amazon Employee Misses Scheduled Overtime, What Kind of Consequences Can They Face?

Amazon is very strict with its policy and if you miss the scheduled overtime, then you may face serious consequences. The serious repercussions of missing scheduled overtime for full-time salaried employees can be the reduction or removal of their UPT, vacation time, and personal time.

If your manager or the supervisor is lenient and understands your reason for missing the scheduled overtime, then there are possibilities that you may be exempted from such serious consequences.

In the case of the hourly salaried employee, the employee may just miss the overtime pay which is 1.5 times their pay, if their scheduled overtime is missed.

Additionally, Amazon is reported to schedule last-minute overtime for the employees, either during the peak season or during heavy workload. So if you are working at Amazon, you must be prepared for the last-minute overtime schedules.

Does Amazon Schedule Overtime on Prime Day?

Yes, Amazon schedules overtime on Prime Day. Prime days are one of the busiest days for the employees working at the warehouse. As Prime Day offers great deals and discounts on millions of products, the orders received during Prime Day are huge that increasing the workload at the warehouse.

The full-time salaried employees at Amazon are expected to work a minimum of 55 hours a week by adding 1-2 hours in their daily shift to meet the deliveries of the orders. Also, the employees working overtime during the Prime Day may receive 1.5 times their hourly pay in addition to various bonuses.

How Many Hours of Overtime Do Amazon Employees Really Work?

Amazon employees work overtime a lot of time in the year on different occasions such as sales, seasonal sales, or during Christmas, Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Prime Day, etc. when Amazon offers deals and discounts on multiple products. Though Amazon employees are restricted to work for a maximum of 60 hours a week including overtime, during the holiday season when the workload is high, employees are reported to work for as much as 100 hours per week.

As Amazon provides 1.5 times the pay for the hourly salaried employees and the eligible full time salaried employee, they tend to work overtime to get a higher salary.

Also, Amazon has mandatory overtime for only the full time employees, who have to work overtime as scheduled, whereas working overtime is optional for the part-time employees.

Does Amazon Provide Any Exceptions For Not Working Overtime to the Employees?

Amazon is very strict with its policies. As with the Amazon mandatory overtime policy, if you miss the scheduled overtime, you may face serious consequences as mentioned above. the leniency in the consequence may depend on your manager or the supervisor in charge.

Amazon also doesn’t provide any exceptions to parents for not working overtime for reasons such as picking up children from school, or staying at home if another parent is working. So, if you are a parent and working at Amazon, you must be ready to have overtime scheduled at any time, and you must have someone to take care of your kids.

But Amazon does provide an exemption for not working overtime to the employees that are full-time students. they don’t face any serious consequences if they miss their scheduled overtime.

