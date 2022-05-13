Amazon is one of the largest and most famous e-commerce companies. Almost everyone around the world has ordered some or the other thing from the Amazon. Amazon has grown over the years by providing excellent service to its customers and delivering quality goods before the delivery time. You must have experienced shopping with Amazon. As Amazon has its business spread across the world, you must be wondering How much does Amazon make in a day?

If you are interested in knowing about Amazon, how much it makes in a day, its income on a Prime Day, etc. then just stick to the article till the end.

What Is Amazon, and How Much Do They Make in a Day?

Amazon initially started as an e-commerce company that used to sell books and DVDs. Over time, it has expanded its business by selling almost everything that is required and is trending in today’s world which includes furniture, electronic items, video games, computers, mobile phones, apparel, groceries, etc. Apart from the online selling and delivery of products, it holds a good position in the cloud computing market and Amazon Web Services is the highest margin generating business for Amazon. With its continuous growth and expansion, Amazon has become the 5th largest company in the world with a market cap of $1.56 Trillion, which is huge.

Now, you must be eager to know how much Amazon makes in a day as of 2022? So, you would be surprised to know that Amazon earns $638 million each day through its various services offered to its customers.

How Much Does Amazon Make Per Second, Per Hour, and Per Month?

Amazon earns hugely from its e-commerce retail business in addition to the other IT services such as cloud computing and Amazon Web Services. Amazon is reported to be the 5th largest company in the world with a market cap of $1.56 trillion and with average revenue of nearly $233 Billion each year. Also, 2021 was an amazing year for Amazon as it recorded the highest revenue of $469 billion by becoming the world’s largest internet company by revenue.

So now, we can see Amazon’s earnings based on the average revenue each year, which is $233 billion as of 2022. Amazon’s yearly revenue of $233 billion counts for $19.4 billion every month. A further breakdown shows that the weekly revenue accounts for $4.4 billion, which gives the daily revenue of $638 million. Now, you will be blown by knowing the per hour and per second income of Amazon. With every passing hour, Amazon earns $26.6 million, and to no surprise that counts for $7385 every second.

How Much Does Amazon Make on Prime Day?

The Prime Day event is exclusively for Amazon Prime members, where they offer excessive offers and discounts on the items that are fulfilled and supplied by Amazon. Additionally, they offer free two-day shipping services on all eligible items.

So, every year on Prime Day which lasts for two days, Amazon is reported to sell merchandise worth $5 billion. As Amazon offers exclusive deals and offers during Prime Day, you can get the advantage by signing as a new prime member and having a free trial for a month. This way, even you can enjoy the exclusive offers on Prime Day, even if you are not a prime member.

What Are Some of the Common Ways That Amazon Makes Its Money?

Though Amazon initially started by creating an online marketplace for selling books and DVDs, it has evolved into a bigger place by having almost 350 million products on its list on Amazon. Out of these, almost 12 million products are fulfilled and shipped by Amazon. Only 10% of the products listed are present in on-site warehouses, the rest are sold by the third-party sellers and are sold from their sites.

Apart from selling millions of products online, Amazon also provides IT services through Amazon Web, Voice recognition services such as Alexa. Income from these services also adds to their gross revenue.

Additionally, we are all aware of the service provided by Amazon, which is Amazon Prime, and its subscription. Amazon has nearly 26 million subscribers and earns approximately $25.21 billion every year through retail subscriptions.

Amazon doesn’t stop here, he also offers gaming streams like Twitch, which you must be aware of. Also, it has entered into the food delivery service and delivery of groceries.

Amazon has expanded its business in various streams and still strives on doing so, which can be seen from the announcement made by Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon. He has stated his plans of taking the Amazon brand into space through the endeavor, Blue Origin.

That means Amazon will keep expanding and exploring different fields, thereby resulting in high revenue generation.

What Are Some of the Unethical Practices That Amazon Has Displayed Across the Plethora of Services That It Offers?

Undoubtedly, Amazon is one of the largest companies in the world and offers a number of services and products that are extensively used by its customers. But, there are a few issues with Amazon when it comes to unethical practices that are mentioned below.

Amazon has been reported as the company that avoids the Tax. According to Matthew Gardner at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, Amazon has paid only 11.4 % on its profit of $8.2 billion in the past five years, which is estimated to be only one-third of the amount it is supposed to pay as tax. Additionally, it has not paid federal tax on $5.6 billion in U.S. profits.

Though Amazon is the largest company, the wages at the Amazon fulfillment centers and warehouses are quite low, and a huge number of the employees depend on the SNAP and other food stamp benefits. Also, Amazon wages at Warehouse and Fulfillment centers are reported to be 15 % less as compared to other industries.

Additionally, cases of exploitation of temporary workers and the Chinese workers are also reported at Amazon in the US.

Also, the white-collar workers have experienced a toxic work environment at Amazon.

Apart from these, Amazon also exploits the seller by keeping its products on the top despite having better products at a cheap rate from the third-party seller.

What Are Some Other Companies That Make as Much Money as Amazon?

The competition among the companies is very high, and there are many tech giants that earn as much as Amazon. The list is mentioned below.

Apple

Alphabet

Microsoft

Google

Apart from these tech giants, the retail companies that offer tough competition to Amazon are

Alibaba

eBay

Walmart

JD

Flipkart

Rakuten

Should We Think of Amazon as a Monopoly?

Though Amazon is growing on different platforms, it still has got competition in the retail business from Walmart, Target, Flipkart, Rakuten, etc. and also on the technology side it has big competitors such as Apple, Google, Microsoft, and many more giant tech companies. So, speaking, on the whole, Amazon can’t be considered Monopoly.

But yes on its platform, where it allows the third-party sellers to sell their products, it’s quite dominant with its policies on the sellers. So, on its platform, Amazon can be said to be a little close to being Monopoly.

Conclusion

Amazon is reported to be one of the largest growing companies and is the 5th largest company in the world with a market cap of $1.56 trillion and with average revenue of nearly $233 Billion each year. Amazon makes $638 million a day, with a weekly revenue of $4.4 billion and monthly revenue of $19.4 billion.

Amazon’s Prime Day sale accounts for $5 billion as it offers exclusive deals and offers free two-day delivery to its prime members. Additionally, you can learn about the different services that Amazon offers and earns hugely including an online marketplace, IT services, Voice recognition services such as Alexa, Amazon Prime services, gaming streams like Twitch, and the food delivery service.

