When you visit a Walmart store, you will see all the products neatly stocked on the shelves in order. With the hundreds of aisles in the Supercenters, many people wonder how difficult it is to organize the products and shelves. When people come to a Walmart store, not only do they expect quality goods at low prices, but also a good shopping experience. A good shopping experience means that customers should feel comfortable and convenient when going through different aisles in the store. There are tens of thousands of products sold at Walmart stores, and to find a specific item in such a huge collection will be like finding a needle in the haystack. That is why the stokers categorize those times and make sure the evening thing is in order. It is a tiring job considering everything, So, how much do Walmart stockers make? Read the article to know.

How Much Do Walmart Stokers Make as of 2022?

The salary or pay of employees stocking items at Walmart stores changes from time to time, but not by much. As of 2022, Walmart pays its stockers $12.75 per hour, which is 3% lower than the national average hourly pay. The pay is increased by $1 or $2 per hour during night shifts. This means, that if you work night shifts at Walmart stores as stockers, then you can earn $14 or $15 an hour. As stocking the shelves with products at retail stores is a low-skilled job, you can’t expect the pay to be higher than this. The salary also depends on a few other factors such as your experience level, store location, and whether you want to work a night shift or day shift.

It always helps your chances of getting higher pay if you already have some experience in stocking products on shelves. This job is mainly manual work and requires hardly any analytical thinking. The choice of hours you wish to work also decided how much pay you will get. Obviously, working night shifts will get you more money than the day shifts. But that means you won’t have time to do anything during the day other than sleep. If you want to know more about working as a Walmart stocker, then continue reading the article.

What’s the Pay Scale for Walmart Stockers?

As I just said, there are many things to take into when determining your hourly pay as a Walmart stocker. The main factors are your working hours, level of experience you have, and also the Walmart location you work at. When it comes to the location, employees working at big city Walmart locations generally earn more than the ones working in towns and small cities. If you work as a Walmart stocker at one of its international locations, then your hourly pay depends on the national average hourly pay in your country.

At present, the hourly pay at Walmart is between $11 to $20 depending on your position, seniority, and experience. The salary also depends on the cost of living in your state. Typically, the cost of living in northern states is higher than in southern states. So, if you work at a Walmart store in northern states, then you can expect to earn more than the ones working in southern locations.

What Are the Responsibilities of Working as a Walmart Stocker?

Walmart’s stockers don’t just stock and organize items on the shelves. There’s a list of duties and responsibilities which they must undertake in order to get properly paid. These responsibilities are not at all challenging, and in fact very simple in nature. Basically, you need to organize everything in the store and make sure that nothing is out of order. Here are the duties and responsibilities of stockers at Walmart stores.

Stokers need to unload the goods from the truck which comes to the store to deliver the products from warehouses and fulfillment centers across the country.

If any customers have doubts about the availability or location of a product, then they should assist those customers in any way they could.

They need to organize the shelves and keep them clutter-free. Even keeping the aisles free of obstructions and wrong times is one of the stockers’ duties.

Customers need to find the product they want in the right place or shelf, to make that happen, it is the responsibility of stokers to categorize the products correctly and put them on the right shelves.

One of their import duties is to set up various promotional materials, marketing boards, and product displays.

These are the duties and responsibilities of working as a stocker at Walmart. As the largest retailer in the world, people expect shopping at Walmart to be a continent and favorable experience, To reach those expectations, the company requires all its employees to work properly and keep everything in order.

What Are the Working Shifts of Walmart Stockers?

The employees at Walmart stores have set work shit timings which they must follow. The shifts are assigned and overseen by the store’s manager and assistant managers. The work timings also depend on whether you are a part-time employee or a full-time employee. Based on that, the shifts are assigned to the stockers. Here’s the list of shifts and timings that are standard at most Walmart locations.

First Shift – 6 AM to 3 PM

Second Shift – 3 PM to 11 PM

Third Shift – 11 PM to 6 AM

These are the work shifts of the stockers and other such employees at Walmart stores. These timings may have changed a bit because of the COVID protocols. But usually, if you are working as a stocker full-rime at Walmart, then these are the shift you will most likely work in. If you woke at Walmart as part-time, then will work less than 31 hours a week, for full-time, it is more than that.

Does Walmart Provide Benefits to Walmart Stockers?

There are some perks of working at Walmart full-time. As one of the largest and most profitable corporations in the world, it is obligatory for the company to take care of its employees. That is why, in addition to giving salary to the employee, Walmart also offers a range of benefits. Here’s a list of those benefits

In-store discounts

Paid time off

401K

Health insurance

With such benefits, there are many people who are willing to work at Walmart full-time. Although these benefits are standard, they are nonetheless appreciated.

How Much Does Walmart Pay People Working in Other Positions?

There are many people working at Walmart stores and supercenters in various positions. They all have their own duties and responsibilities to undertake as a way to keep the operation running smoothly. The higher the position you are in, the more salary you get. And to get to a higher position, not only will you need to have experience, but also skills. Depending on these factors, the company decides how much to pay you. Here’s a table showing the average pay at Walmart.

Job Title National Hourly Wage Average Asset Protection Associate $14 Mechanic $13 Cashier $12 Customer Service Associate $14 Customer Service Manager $16 Loader $18 Produce Processor/Stocker $13 Store Manager $15 Warehouse Associate $16

These are the salaries of people working in various positions at Walmart stores. The national hourly wage average is not only for Walmart, but also for other retailers as well.

Conclusion

Working as a stocker at Walmart will get you an average pay is $13 an hour. If you work at night shift, then you may mean $1 or $2 more for an hour. A stocker at Walmart is a low-skilled job, this is the hourly pay you can expect a stocker to receive. But the hourly pay also changes depending on some factors like the store’s location, experience level, and shift timings.

The duties of a stocker entail unloading goods and stocking them on shelves, assisting customers with finding a product, and organizing everything at the store in order. They also need to set up banners and product displays for promotions. The shift timings depend on whether you are a full-time employee or just working part-time. A full-time employee needs to work more than 31 hours a week, whereas, for part-time workers, it should be less than 31 hours per week. The company also gives benefits like 401k, health insurance, etc.

FAQs – How Much Do Walmart Stockers Make?

How much do Walmart stokers make as of 2022? Stockers working at Walmart stores make an average hourly wage of $12.75. The hourly pay depends on factors like experience, location of the store, and work shifts. Based on these factors, stokers can earn between $10 to $16. What benefits do stokers and other employees receive from Walmart? All full-time employees, including stockers at Walmart, get benefits like In-store discounts, Paid time off, 401K, and Health insurance. What are the duties of a Stocker? The primary duties of stockers are to unload the goods from trucks and then stock them on shelves. They also need to assist customers with anything they can, place promotional banners, and organize the item properly.