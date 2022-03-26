Best buy is one of the leading electronics retailers in the US. You must have bought a lot of electronic items from Best Buy with great offers on the prices. But have you ever worked or thought of working at Best Buy? If yes, then are you aware of the discounts that Best Buy offers to its employees? Let’s take a look at various discounts, rewards, and benefits Best Buy offers to its employees to keep them motivated and satisfied at work.

What Is the Best Buy Employee Discount?

Best Buy employee discount is the discount that employees get on purchase of different electronic items from its store. To avail this discount, you should be an employee of Best Buy for at least three months. Best Buy provides discounts on various products to both part-time and full-time employees. The same discounts are applicable to Best Buy’s Geek squad. The products on which the employees can get discounts include TV Brands, Android Phones, Audio Equipment, and many more. But if you wish to buy Apple products or the gaming system, then you won’t get any discounts, and you have to buy it at the retail price.

How Much Discount Does Best Buy Employee Get?

Best Buy provides its employee with a 20 to 50% of discount on the applicable products. The cost that employees have to pay to avail the discount is the original cost at which Best Buy bought the product from the manufacturer, plus 10% of that cost. In simple words, employees have to pay cost price+10% of cost price.

For example, if the retail price of some product is $100 and its cost price is $50, then the employee can get the product at $55 ($50+ 10% of $50) which will save him $45. Now, the cost of the product is sensitive information, and it’s only available to the employees. Also, they are not expected to reveal it in public.

How to check the Best Buy employee discount?

Every Best Buy employee has their personal Best Buy account, through which they can go through the available discounts. The employee can access the discounted values by logging in to Employee Tool Kit (ETK) and clicking on the personal tab. As soon as you log in, Best Buy will ask for your employee identification number, and then you will have access to all the prices and the discounts on the applicable products. You can check these discounts through the computers in your work area only, to avoid discount misuse. Also, note that your request to access the discount will be rejected if you try logging in from a different location.

How to Avail the Best Buy Employee Discount?

You can avail of the benefits of the Best Buy employee discount either by visiting the store or you can shop online. In both cases, you have to keep your Employee ID card ready to get the discount. At the store, the salesman may guide you with the entire employee discount process and discounted prices. If you are shopping online, the system will automate the employee discounts on every product you add to the cart.

Must-buy Products for Employees

As the Best Buy employee discount offers the employees with low discounted prices(cost price + 10%of cost price), it indirectly gives them up to 50% off on the retail price. That is a big saving for the employees. Though the products such as computers, laptops, branded HDTVs don’t come under employee discounts, you can buy a number of electronic items such as headphones, cables, cases, Rocketfish Cables, Dynex, and Insignia HDTVs, InIt cases, and Geek squad flash drives. etc. at a discounted price.

What Are the Other Benefits That Best Buy Employees Get?

Apart from these exciting discounts on the products, Best Buy motivates its employees by providing competitive reward packages and also focuses on the physical and mental well-being of the employee. The benefits that Best Buy offers to its employees depend on various factors such as whether the employee works full-time or part-time, the position of the employee, and the length of the service. Best buy aims at providing a healthy, happy, and productive life to its employees by providing various facilities that will enhance their physical and mental being along with financial and social well-being.

Physical and Mental Health

This benefit is designed to support the employee’s total well-being, and it includes

Medical, Prescription Drug and Behavioral Health Coverage.

Wellness programs, Mental health counselling, Maternity support and paid leave.

Dental, Vision, Accident and Critical Illness Insurance.

Mental Well-being

For any employee to be productive, his mental stability is very important. Best Buy helps its employees to have a healthy mental state by open and honest conversations and access to resources such as

Access to unlimited virtual support through video calls with renowned doctors.

Referrals for no-cost virtual, chat, email or in-person counseling sessions with licensed counselor.

Digital self-care platform that helps you improve and sustain your mental health.

Financial Well-being

Best Buy also helps its employees to achieve financial stability to have a better life today while preparing financially for tomorrow through benefits and resources such as

Competitive pay, Incentive pay, Employee discounts, and funds for personal hardship or disaster relief.

Savings Builder programs, Retirement savings plan and Employment stock purchase plan.

Life insurance, Accidental Death and Dismemberment insurance, Short- and Long-term Disability Insurance, Health and Dependent Care Flexible Spending Account.

Discounts on Auto/Home/Renters Insurance, Pet Insurance, Commuter Benefits, Identity Theft Protection, Legal Services Plan and more.

Social Well-being

Best Buy has focussed on the social well-being of the Employee by providing the benefits such as

Paid Time Off and Paid Bereavement.

Personalized caregiver support services, Adoption and surrogacy assistance, Caregiver Pay for child bonding or family care

Tutor Reimbursement and Backup child care, Tuition assistance and discounts.

Employee Discounts Offered by Other Companies

We are now aware of the benefits offered by Bus Buy to its employees, let’s just compare the benefits that other companies offer to their employees in terms of discounts.

American Apparel

American Apparel provides all its employees a 50% off on all the store items. When you start working in American Apparel, they also offer you $200 to buy clothes at the store.

Apple Store

Apple gives very exciting offers and discounts to its employees with a 25% discount on Mac, Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, or MacBook Pro on their first day of employment. In addition to that, they provide 25% off on the purchase of one item from iPod, iPad, Airport base station, and Apple Display models. Also provides employee’s relatives and friends with up to 15% off on three products. Apple employees also receive $250 off on iPad and $500 off on Mac computers every three years. That is too much of discounts for Apple employees.

Brook Brothers

Brooks Brother is a clothing retailer that provides a 60% employee discount on all the merchandise where you can shop clothes for kids, men, and women. It’s really an eye-catching discount for the employees.

Whole Foods

All the employees of Whole Foods are eligible for a flat 20% discount on all the store purchases. Additionally, if they meet certain criteria such as BMI, Blood pressure, Cholesterol and don’t use nicotine products, then their discount can be pumped from 20% to up to 30%. This is a great initiative by Whole Foods to encourage their employees to have a healthier life.

From the above information on benefits provided by different companies, it is difficult to state that one company is better than the other, as most of them are providing good employment discounts to their employees.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

