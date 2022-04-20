Petsmart is a popular retail chain in America that is known for selling pet supplies. The company has been in the pet business for 35 years. Initially, when the founder named Jim Dougherty opened the store, he sold only Pet-food. However, the range of products sold by Petsmart has increased. Now, PetSmart sells more items that are required for raising a healthy pet. Coming to our question of How much are bunnies at PetSmart. Well, for that, we have to know the answer to another question. Does Petsmart sell bunnies? I have probed about this and found some deets. Continue reading to know them.

Does PetSmart Sell Bunnies?

The answer to this question is no. However, this doesn’t mean you cannot get Bunnies from PetSmart. The collaboration between PetSmart and an adoption center allows you to adopt bunnies. The adoption center advertises its bunnies on the online platform. The fee for adoption is anywhere between $50 and $125. Please note that you should be more than 18 years to adopt the bunnies. I will elaborate on the adoption procedure. Read the full article to know about it.

Did PetSmart Ever Sell Bunnies?

It may come out as a surprise to many people to know that PetSmart used to sell bunnies. Yup! Cute bunnies were sold at the stores of PetSmart until 2007. The sale of bunnies attracted a lot of people. This in turn increased the sale of pet-related products. The overall revenue of PetSmart increased. However, PetSmart discontinued the sale after the year 2007. Woah!. When all was going well, why did they do that?

Why Did PetSmart Stop Selling Bunnies?

Well, all was not going well. The Young rabbits that were purchased at PetSmart were soon abandoned by the people. This is because people didn’t know the level of commitment needed for raising a bunny. They bought bunnies under the influence of enthusiasm that would soon disappear after realizing the amount of responsibility. As a result, numerous bunnies became orphans, mostly ending up in animal shelters. This was brought to the notice of the CEO of PetSmart. Phillip Francis decided to stop the sale of rabbits at PetSmart stores. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) supported his decision and made sure that the decision was implemented with full sincerity. Since then, PetSmart has stopped selling rabbits at all their stores located throughout the USA.

How Can I Adopt a Bunny From PetSmart?

As I mentioned before, PetSmart though doesn’t sell bunnies directly, it allows you to adopt bunnies. With more than 25 years of experience, PetSmart has learned a lot about assisting its customers in adopting a pet. So far, it has helped people in adopting more than 9.5 million pets in the USA and Canada. Similarly, with its expertise, it has come up with a hassle-free adoption procedure. Follow these steps to adopt any pet through PetSmart.

Visit the PetSmart website dedicated to adopting pets.

Once you go to the page, press the “adopt” button present at the top of the webpage.

Now enter your postal number to locate your address.

You will see the options such as cats, dogs, and other pets below the postal number. Click on the “other pets” option, which will give you a drop-down menu. You can select rabbits from the drop-down menu.

Lastly, click on the search option. Now, you will get a list of rabbit that needs adoption in your area. You will have photos of those rabbits, and you can click on the rabbit you wish to adopt. You will be redirected to another page.

Now, you will see the button “Ask the group about this pet” under the pet photo and information. This way, you can register your interest in adopting that particular bunny.

The adoption center would contact you via email. Please check your email regularly and reply if you have received any mail. You can ask for more information via email and get your doubts cleared.

How Much Would It Cost for Adopting a Bunny From PetSmart?

There is no single fee for adopting a bunny from PetSmart. The prices vary according to the adoption hub. However, the price for adopting a bunny at PetSmart usually ranges between $50 and $125. In order to know the price of adoption, check on the “My Story” option present on the profile of each bunny.

How Old Should I Be to Adopt a Bunny From PetSmart?

Adopting a pet requires a lot of attention and care from the owners. Hence, PetSmart has drafted a policy so that people who are adopting are capable of raising the pet in good health and environment. The policy includes age restrictions as well. This makes sure that the pet is being raised by mature people. Sometimes, age doesn’t define the maturity of a person. However, we have our standards. It is better to follow them. So, how old should you be for adopting a bunny or any other pet from PetSmart? Well, according to PetSmart’s policy, a person should be either 18 years old or more to become eligible for adopting a pet at PetSmart stores. You have to provide a government-issued photo ID to PetSmart. They would use it to verify your age.

What Other Animals Can You Adopt From PetSmart?

The PetSmart charities assist people in adopting various other animals. Other than popular pet animals such as bunnies, dogs, and pets, you can adopt a wide variety of pet animals from PetSmart. You can adopt reptiles, birds, small animals, farm animals, horses, and many more. Reptile animals include snakes, lizards, turtles, and many more. Pigeon, Duck, Cockatoo, African gray, Cockatiel, Macaw, and various types of birds can be adopted as well. Pigs and goats are popularly adopted farm animals. Lastly, horses of various breeds are available for adoption at PetSmart. Use Petsmartcharities.org to do a customized search. You can choose the age, gender, size, and breed of the animals. Additionally, you can filter to get pet animals that are located in nearby locations.

How to Take Good Care of the Bunny After Adopting It From PetSmart?

You don’t have to be a pet expert to raise one. However, you are expected to know the basic things that would help you take better care of a bunny or a rabbit. PetSmart has drafted a general guide that would help you in knowing what is suitable for the bunny and what isn’t. This will help you keep the pet comfortable and healthy. Be it whatever the pet, you should keep the following things in mind. You should provide a safe shelter that is regularly sanitized, clean water, and foot-related to that particular pet. These three things are basic things you should provide for any pet.

However, this isn’t enough. If you feel like taking better care of your bunny, you should do more. For example, you should interact with it every day. You can do that by gently caressing it. Your home is not the natural habitat for the bunny. Hence, you should look out for things that may harm the bunny. For example, rabbits have an innate desire to chew or gnaw at things. It could be deathly for the bunny if your pet accidentally starts gnawing at wires in which electricity is passing. You can avoid this by buying some toys for the bunny, so it doesn’t mess around with other things in your home.

What Are Some Animal Charities and Organizations That PetSmart Supports?

PetSmart has expanded its network by collaborating with 4000 NGOs and State-owned organizations that are located in the USA and Canada. The main aim of the collaboration is to ensure the welfare of animals. For example, PetSmart has joined hands with Wings of Rescue, which transport the pets located in at-risk and overcrowded shelters to a safe shelter. A safe shelter that recreates the natural habitat of the animals to a certain extent. Apart from co-operating with them, PetSmart also donates to these organizations. So far, PetSmart has given an amount of $451 million in donations to various animal welfare charities.

Conclusion

In recent years, the government and people have supported animal-cruelty-free adoptions. There were so many things that had been ignored when pets were sold. The lack of knowledge about raising the pet, the commitment needed before you adopt a pet, and many more. This had negative impacts on pets. We have just discussed one of many issues in the article. However, the main aim of the article was to provide information regarding the price of bunnies at PetSmart. I have given the price range for pet adoption through PetSmart. Additionally, I have explained the procedure of adopting a pet from PetSmart. I hope the information present in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – How Much Are Bunnies at PetSmart?

1. Does PetSmart sell other pets? Yes. However, PetSmart doesn’t sell them directly. It would assist you in adopting various pets by collaborating with Pet Adoption centers. 2. Can I buy a bunny from PetSmart if my age is below 18? No. The policy of PetSmart strictly prohibits anyone who is below 18 to adopt a pet from it. 3. Does PetSmart sell bunnies in-store? No. However, they have an online platform that would help you adopt a bunny.