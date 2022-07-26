USPS means the United States Postal Services. It is the largest postal service provider in the world. It is an executive branch under the federal department of the United States government. Furthermore, USPS is an autonomous working body. It is the safest and most secure option to send and receive packages in the United States and internationally.

It is important to know about the postal stamps required for the letters based on the weight. This makes the work of the customers easy while posting their letters. The weight is measured in ounces, so this article is going to deal with stamps per ounce (Oz). So, read this till the end to know about the stamps required for envelopes/ letters of different weights.

How Many Stamps Do a Letter Need For Oz at USPS In 2022?

The number of stamps required for a letter/ envelope is based on factors such as the size of the parcel, weight of the parcel, type of the mail service, and location to which the parcel is to be sent. There are different kinds of stamps for domestic and international mail.

So, the customers need to attach 1 domestic Forever Stamp for all the envelopes of standard size. This is eligible only for standard-sized mail which weighs nearly 1 oz. The envelopes that weigh higher than that require extra stamps. One additional stamp for every ounce of weight increase in the letter. For any extra postage fees, cent stamps can also be attached.

Additionally, the envelopes/ letters with a weight exceeding 3.5 oz are considered large envelopes/ mail. The cost of the stamps and the number of stamps required are discussed below in this article.

How Many Stamps Are Required for a 1 Oz Letter?

Only one domestic forever stamp can be attached to the letters and envelopes which weigh up to 1 oz. The domestic forever stamp costs $0.58 each. Forever stamps are non-denominational, which means they do not need any specific size letters. They are eligible to cover the postage of letters that weigh up to 1 oz. This does not affect the postage prices.

Not only the weight of the mail affects the postal stamps, but also there are certain size (dimension) factors that need to be fulfilled.

The following are the size requirements for the standard letters at USPS:

Rectangle-shaped letters

Should have a minimum of 3.5 inches high x 5 inches long x 0.007 inches thick

Should have a maximum of 6.125 inches high x 11.5 inches long x 0.25 inches thick

Maintain a constant thickness throughout the package without any bumps which cause unevenness

The packaging should be done with paper or similar material

Should be bendy and adjustable

If the package/ mail does not have all the above criteria it will not be sorted in the sorting machine at USPS. Then surcharge will be charged under the non-machinable mail. The present surcharge at USPS is $0.30 additional to the nominal fee. A non-machinable stamp costs $0.88 with a forever stamp. This can also be done with a forever stamp with a one oz stamp and a 10¢ stamp.

How Many Stamps Are Required for a 1.5 Oz Letter?

As we have already discussed the 1-ounce letter, only needs a forever stamp for its weight. These help in the flexibility of the mail. But the case is different with the mail which weighs more than 1 oz. The cost is not as flexible as it is for 1 oz mail.

The mail which is 1 ounce can be simple but the mail which exceeds 1 ounce even for a bit then the package will be costed for extra 1 ounce. You might have to pay for the whole extra ounce. Simply, the package which weighs 1.1 ounces and 2 ounces costs you the same.

The first ounce will cost you $0.58 and every additional ounce will cost you $0.20. So the total cost of stamps required for a 1.5 oz letter is 0.78.

The stamps for a 1.5 oz letter can be attached in the following ways

One domestic Forever Stamp + two 10¢ stamps 1 domestic Forever Stamp + 1 additional ounce stamp One domestic Forever Stamp + One 10¢ stamp + two 5¢ stamps

How Many Stamps Are Required for a 2 Oz Letter?

If you have read the article till now, you might have understood clearly that the postage cover for a 2 oz letter will cost you $0.78 for the first ounce and an additional fee for the extra ounce. This postage can be of different combinations, but the simplest one is a domestic Forever Stamp plus an additional ounce stamp.

How Many Stamps Are Required for a 3 Oz Letter?

Envelopes and mails which weigh above 2.1 ounces and below 3 ounces cost you $0.98 of postal stamps. The postage stamps can be of different combinations such as

1 domestic Forever Stamp + 2 additional ounce stamp 1 domestic Forever Stamp + 1 additional ounce stamp + 2 10¢ stamps

How Many Stamps Are Required for a 4 Oz Letter?

The 1 Oz Letter, 1.5 Oz Letter, 2 Oz Letter, and the 3 Oz Letter postal stamp rates are discussed considering the First-Class Mail letters. All the above costs are only valid for the mails which fulfill the mentioned requirements (size). But to get the above pricing then the letters should not be more than 3.5 ounces.

Hence, the letters which are 4 ounces are considered large envelopes which are also called flats. The cost of these large envelopes is different from the above postal letters. They cost $1.76 per 4-ounce letter.

The postage payment can be of different combinations such as

2 domestic Forever Stamps + 3 additional ounce stamps 3 domestic Forever Stamps + one 2¢ stamp 2 domestic Forever Stamps + 2 additional ounce stamps + two 10¢ stamps

So, the stamps required for a 4-ounce letter are more than any other letter. So, it is suggested to take the help of a USPS worker in the post office to weigh the envelope and attach the required stamps to it. They will print the postage for you. Additionally, they will calculate the stamp duty for you.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the cost of stamps attached to a 1.5 oz letter? The first ounce will cost you $0.58 and every additional ounce will cost you $0.20. So the total cost of stamps required for a 1.5 oz letter is 0.78. What are the maximum and minimum measurement (size) requirements for standard letters? A standard letter should have a minimum of 3.5 inches high x 5 inches long x 0.007 inches thick and the maximum limit is 6.125 inches high x 11.5 inches long x 0.25 inches thick. Explain about 4-ounce letters. The letters which are 4 ounces are considered large envelopes which are also called flats. The cost of these large envelopes is different from the above postal letters. They cost $1.76 per 4-ounce letter. What is the cost of 3-ounce letter stamps? 3 ounces letter cost you $0.98 of postal stamps.