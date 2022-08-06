The United States Postal Services is the largest shipping and parcel service in the world. It is an executive office that is an undertaking branch under the federal department of the government of the United States. It provides services throughout the United States. They even provide services to associated states with the U.S. and also insular areas.

But what about the locations outside the United States? Does USPS ship packages to International locations? The answer is simple, Yes. Do you also want to know the limitations and policies USPS has for shipping Internationally? Or is there a doubt in your mind about the number of stamps for an International package?

This article will give you answers to all those questions. Continue Reading it till the end.

What is the Number of Stamps You Need for an International Package in 2022?

The number of stamps required for a letter or package totally depends on the location, size, and weight of the package. USPS has some guidelines on how many stamps to be attached to a package. For every 1 oz mail or envelope, you need to attach 1 Global Forever stamp at USPS for International shipping. These Global forever stamps can be domestic stamps and are valid for International packages also. However, these will make the cost of shipping higher than any other USPS international service.

Additionally, all the other packages and letters which are uneven and have a weight of more than 1 oz needs more stamps. This depends on the regulations of USPS and the location where the shipping is to be sent.

Read further for more information about the number of stamps required for an International letter, postcard, mail, and a flat at USPS.

What is the Number of Stamps You Require for an International Letter?

USPS provides many options for international shipping. They provide services for almost any corner of the world. All the letters which weigh less than 1 oz, need just one stamp. This is valid for nearly 180 countries across the world.

You can attach a Global Forever stamp for this purpose. These stamps are similar to the Domestic Forever Stamps. Also, the Global Forever stamps are non-denominational and do not expire even if USPS rises their price. This stamp is valid for most of the postage charges for all the 1 oz letters and letters weighing below 1 oz.

The cost of these stamps is nearly $1.30 each (retail price). You can either purchase it in a single count or in bulk in the form of a sheet of 10 stamps. These are also available in the USPS stores or their online websites. Additionally, they can also be found in some retailers.

Also, the letter size and measurements should be eligible for the stamps to be attached. Following are the measurement requirements for the letters:

The letter should be rectangular. It should be a minimum of 5.5 inches long x 3.5 inches high x 0.007-inch thick. The size should not exceed 11.5 inches long x 6 ⅛ high x 0.25 thick.

Additionally, the letters shipping to Canada requires one Global forever stamp for 2 ounces without any additional charges.

What is the Number of Stamps You Require for an International Postcard?

The process of shipping and the number of stamps attached to the postcards is the same as in International letters. So, International postcards require 1 global forever stamp for all those International shipping.

What is the Number of Stamps You Require for an International Mail?

If there is no Global forever stamp available for you then you can get international services at USPS. You can also attach domestic Forever Stamps for international shipping. It is not suggested to use 3 forever stamps in the place of a Global forever stamp or domestic forever stamp for international shipping. The present price of Forever Stamps is $0.58 each in the market under USPS. Additionally, the international postage costs $1.30.

Also, 3 forever stamps are valid for an international letter. For these, you have to pay $1.74 to the international mail service in place of $1.30 which is more than the original. It is more than 0.44 than the standard shipping charge.

For instances where global stamps are unavailable, domestic stamps are accepted by the USPS for all international mails. But this isn’t very budget friendly. As bulk mail may be costlier for you if you use domestic stamps instead of global stamps.

What is the Number of Stamps You Require for an International Flat?

All the International mail which weighs more than 1 oz, is considered overweight by the USPS. Additionally, all the mails with uneven shapes and measurements also come under this category. These mail are not valid if you attach a Global Forever stamp on the postal cover. Also, the shipping charges for international flats also depend on the destination where the post should be sent.

What Are Flats at USPS?

All the large mails and envelopes at USPS which needs to be shipped to domestic and international locations are called Flats. USPS provides the cost listing for all the destinations on their official website. But there are a few limitations for mail to be accepted as a Flat at USPS. They are as follows:

The Flats should be flexible. They need to have four square shaped corners. Flats have to be in a consistent thickness all over. Their weight should be within 1 ounce and 15.994 ounces. The maximum limit for dimensions is 12 inches high x 15 inches long x 0.75 inches thick The minimum limit is 6 ⅛ inches high x 11.5 inches long x 0.25 inches thick

All the 1 oz flats cost around $2.60 per one flat shipping to all the countries. For all these 2 forever stamps are enough for postage.

Cost of First-Class Mail International

All the Retail Postcards sent through first class mail cost around $1.40. The Retail Letters may vary on the weight of the letters. Letters with the weight 1 oz costs $1.40 for any country

2 oz cost starts from $1.40

3 oz cost starts from $1.97 The price of Flats for international destination start from $2.75 to a maximum price of $15.25

Final Thoughts

Most of the International postal shipments need 1 Global Forever stamp for all the letters and postcards for various destinations around the world. The shipping costs also vary depending upon the size, weight, and distance to be traveled. All the packages which are above 1 ounce and also the packages with uneven shapes cost more than the standard packages. The shipping charges can be known on the official website of the USPS or you can get information at the nearest USPS (post office).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the number of stamps you need for an international package? For every 1 oz mail or envelope, you need to attach 1 Global Forever stamp at USPS for International shipping. What are the eligible measurements for a letter? A letter should be rectangular. It should have a minimum of 5.5 inches long x 3.5 inches high x 0.007-inch thick and should not exceed 11.5 inches long x 6 ⅛ high x 0.25 thick. What is a Flat at USPS? All the large mails and envelopes at USPS which needs to be shipped to domestic and international locations are called Flats. What is the number of stamps you require for an international postcard? The process of shipping and the number of stamps attached to the postcards is the same as in International letters.