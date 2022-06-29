Amazon right now is the largest online retailer in the whole world. Its website and app have a plethora of products to offer. The online retailer gets orders every second of the day. Many people are preferring to buff stuff from the comfort of their own homes. This has provided a huge market and customer base to Amazon. The company is one of the largest in its scale and reach. As per data by the company, 197 million people all around the world purchase stuff from Amazon every month. This paints us a picture of how prevalent the multinational conglomerate is in the modern retail market. Many shops and stores are being shut down because their customer base shifting towards online shopping. It delivers packages to many countries. But exactly, how many packages does Amazon deliver every day? Read the article to know the answer to that question.

Amazon is one of the largest companies in the world. Its founder, Jeff Bezos, first created an online shopping website for books, called Amazon.com. But soon, once the website gained some traction and investments, Amazon started selling other products as well. The huge funding it received from investors fueled the rapid rise of the company. But apart from selling its own products, the company also started buying up other enterprises and startups. There is no other company in my opinion that grew as fast and successful as Amazon did. It has set a trend for online shopping all over the world.

So, how many packages does Amazon deliver every day? To Which countries does Amazon deliver most packages? How many orders does the retailer receive every minute? These are some questions to which you will find an answer in this article. What is the reason behind the success at Amazon? Learn all about it right here to learn more.

How Many Packages Does Amazon Deliver Each Day?

As per data reports, Amazon ships more than 1.6 million products each day across the world. Much of these products are delivered inside the United States. The online retailer has an assortment of more than 12 million products a day. With many categories like clothes, electronics, groceries, house essentials, furniture, etc. it provides multiple options for people to choose from. The number of shipments that Amazon makes each day alters from time to time. For example, there are many products that make it easy for people you buy the thing they want. When you are thinking of buying stuff from there, you always have many options to compare and choose the best possible product that will suit your taste.

What Are the Countries That Amazon Ships Package to?

The multinational retailer ships packages to over 100 countries in the world. Of these 100 countries, 13 countries have their own Amazon division. It means that these countries have an indigenous Amazon shopping platform where people don’t need to ship an item from outside the country. Here’s a list of those 13 countries.

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Japan

Spain

Mexico

United States of America

United Kingdom

China

India

Australia

Italy

These are the countries that have their own Amazon shopping platform. These 13 countries account for more than half the population of the world, whose citizens have a high purchasing power. When you buy something from Amazon outside these countries, you have to pay shipping charges for that item. The cost of shipping will be greatly reduced if you order from one of these countries.

Which Country Uses Amazon Most?

The country that uses Amazon most is undoubtedly the United States of America. As the capitalist hub of the world, it is not at all surprising that America is the one that has the most Amazon sales. In the year 2021, the online retailer net sales in this country were $314 billion. This is the largest net sales of any other country. Germany ranks 2nd with total sales of nearly $32 billion. The thirst for purchasing more products in this country is one that no other country can beat.

The consumerist mentality of the people in this country is what made the American economy so large and powerful. Amazon may have many markets to run its operations in, but the United States is the main market and crown jewel of the Amazon empire. Please take a closer look at our post about the number of packages that Amazon delivers on a day to day basis. Check it our right here.

Why Is Amazon So Popular?

There is no online retailer in the world that is as popular as Amazon. If you are also lazy, just like me, then you can just order whatever you want from the website. With more than 12 million products that you can buy on Amazon, your only problem is choosing one product from the multiple options you have. The convenience of home delivery enables you to save time, fuel, and energy when you think of shopping. They also offer impeccable customer support and return policy. So, in case you don’t like the product you receive, you can just return it back without any complications.

How Many Packages Does Amazon Ship?

As per a report, in the year 2020, Amazon delivered more than 4 billion packages worldwide. This is a huge number when you take in all accounts. This number is due to the pandemic that the whole world faces. Nobody wanted to go out, so people were obligated to get whatever they need through home delivery. But in America, the online retailer, as mentioned above, shipped more than 1.6 million packages a day. When you do the calculations, you will know that the company shipped 66,000 orders per hour, which amounts to 18 orders per second. That means, even as you are reading this, Amazon has probably shipped out thousands of packages.

To fulfill the task of delivering tens of thousands of packages each hour, Amazon has developed an impeccable logistics infrastructure. There are thousands of trucks, vans, and hundreds of airplanes always moving, that ship those packages to more than 100 countries around the world. When you think about it, this logistics segment of the business is the backbone of the entire company. With this infrastructure, the multinational conglomerate has become a pioneer or torch-bearer of the online retail industry.

What Are Some Most Sold Products on Amazon?

As I have mentioned before, there are various categories of products available to buy on Amazon. People of all ages and genders can find stuff that is useful to them in some way. There are no limits to what products you can sell or buy on the online platform, as long as they are legal. But the most sold categories on there are Electronics, Books, Clothes, Video Games, Gift Cards, etc. There are multiple products for you to choose from that fit into your budget. Amazon assures and gives guarantees to all the items sold on its app or website. In case you get any low-quality goods from there, you can just raise a complaint to customer support and return the product. Please check out our post about amazon’s return policy when it comes to books? Learn all about it right here.

What Are the Countries Where Amazon Does Ship Packages?

Although, Amazon ships to hundreds of countries around the world, there are few countries where ordering from Amazon is impossible. These countries either banned Amazon from running its operations in their country or due to various sanctions placed on these countries. As of 2022, there are six countries to which the online retailer does not ship. Here is a list of those six countries.

North Korea

Iran

Cuba

Sudan

Syria

Russia

Most of these countries have many sanctions imposed on them, cutting out the ability of the real company to run its business operation. These countries have violated the U.N charter in some way for them to have sanctions imposed. Due to an unstable government and anti-social elements in Syria, the company decided to not continue its operations in the middle-eastern country. As for Russia, due to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Amazon has suspended all its business operations in the country. The Russian army has been systematically committing various war crimes against the people of Ukraine. This invasion has been met with condemnation all over the world. Many corporations have been pulling out their businesses from the country.

Conclusion

With the huge logistics infrastructure that Amazon has, the company is able to ship more than 1.6 million packages a day in the United States. This corporate machine is churning out more than 66,000 packages an hour, or 18 packages a second. They ship to hundreds of countries around the world, except six countries. When you order something from Amazon, there is an entire operation running to deliver that item to you. This is what caused the online retail company to become so popular among today’s population. The next time you think of buying something from Amazon, you can do it without worrying, because you can always return and request a refund. Finally, let me leave you with one last article about Amazon’s Acceptance of Prepaid cards right here.

FAQs – How Many Packages Does Amazon Deliver Every Day?

How many packages does Amazon deliver each day? In the United States, Amazon ships more than 1.6 million packages a day. What are the countries that Amazon does not ship to? There are six countries from where you can’t order from Amazon. They are North Korea, Iran, Cuba, Sudan, Syria, and Russia. What are some other competitors to Amazon? There are many competitors to Amazon in America. Walmart, Target, Costco, Best Buy, etc. are just some of the retail competitors to Amazon which also have an online shopping platform.