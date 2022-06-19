There is always some new business industry that very much impacts everyday people’s lives somehow. One of the most significant changes in this century is the rise of smartphones and OTT (over the top) platforms. There’s no argument that the most popular form of entertainment is movies and cinemas. Tens of Millions of People go to theaters to watch movies every year. But since the establishment of OTT streaming platforms, this number has been decreasing gradually. People can now just view movies on their electronic devices in the comfort of their own homes instead of driving to theaters and watching them. In this article, we will specifically talk about the Amazon OTT streaming service, Prime Video. Subscribing to prime video will enable you to watch any movie that is on it. One subscription is enough for all your family members. But, How many devices can you view prime video on?

We all know that the most popular and well-known OTT platform is Netflix. But, Amazon Prime Video is also almost as popular as Netflix. Prime Video is a movie and TV show streaming service that Amazon launched in 2006, nearly 10 years after the establishment of Netflix. Amazon’s OTT platform has a huge collection of movies and series, just like you get on Netflix. You can stream more than 26,000 movies and over 2700 TV shows and series on Prime Video. This makes it one of the best OTT platforms to subscribe for.

But, the question that comes to most people’s minds is how many devices can stream Prime Video simultaneously. Now, obviously, most people want all their family members to use one account instead of paying for multiple subscriptions. So, read this article to find out how many devices can you view prime video on at the same time?

How Many People Can Use Prime Video at the Same Time?

You can stream movies and series on Prime Video for up to 3 devices at the same time. We all have different tastes when it comes to movies, TV Shows, etc. When you subscribe to Prime Video, there is no need to watch something that you aren’t interested in. You can choose to watch an action movie instead of viewing a children’s show. As you can stream on Prime Video for up to 3 devices, there is no need to compromise. Take note that you can view the same movie or TV show on only 2 devices.

There are multiple categories of movies and series on the platform. Just surf through their collection and select the one which you find interesting. Plenty of families use a single Prime Video account and watch whatever they like. But there is a disadvantage when it comes to Prime Video. Unlike other OTT platforms, you cannot create each individual profile for your friends or family members. All the people that use your account have to watch their shows and movies on a single profile. Nevertheless, Amazon Prime Video has more than 77 million subscribers in the United States.

How to Share the Amazon Prime Video Account?

There is something called the Amazon Household, this feature will allow you to add a new family member to your account. This way, you’ll be able to give access to your account to your trusted friends and family members. There is another way to let people use your account, which is to give your login information and password. Here are the steps to take for giving others access to your account through the Amazon Household feature.

Giving Access Through Amazon Household Feature

Open the Amazon website on your browser and sign in to your account.

In the “Account & Lists” section, click on “your account” that you can find in the drop-down menu

On the “your account” page, select the “Amazon Household” that is in the “shopping programs and rentals” section of the page.

Then click on “add adult”. You’ll need to enter the person’s name and email address. Once you do that, click on “continue”.

Next. Choose whether you want to give that person access to your Amazon funds and credits.

As the person will be able to use Prime Video automatically, decide if you also want to give him/her access to other Amazon features and items, like apps, games, audiobooks, etc.

After you have completed all this process, click on “send invite”.

An email invitation will be sent to that person, after logging into your account, they’ll be able to use your account freely.

Giving Access Through Login

This one’s a simple and easier option to give access to your Amazon account or Prime Video. All you have to do is to give your family members or friends the login email and password. Once they try to log in using those details, you’ll get an email notification from Amazon alerting them that someone is trying to log into your account. When you get that motivation, give permission to the person trying to log in. Then that person will be able to use your Prime Video account.

How to Set Up Restrictions on Prime Video?

Apart from kid’s shows and cartoons, You can find adult movies, which show vices like drug and alcohol abuse, foul words, and even nudity. If you don’t want your kids to not watch such content, then you can always restrict what they watch through parental controls. By doing this, you’ll be able to prevent your kids from exposing themselves to all the blood and gore in many movies. Follow these steps to avoid the headache of comforting your kids after they watched “Evil Dead”.

Go to the Amazon Prime Video website and log in to your account.

Once you’ve logged in to your account, go to the settings and select parental controls.

In the parental control settings, select an age restriction for the content on the devices you want them to apply to.

After entering the restriction settings, click on save.

Take note that restrictions only apply to the devices that you set up. This is a good way to monitor your kid’s streaming activities and also be able to control them.

Is It Wrong to Share Your Amazon Prime Video Account?

No, there is nothing wrong or illegal to share your account with someone. When you purchase the prime video subscription, it is only natural that you want to share it with your family members or friends. In fact, that’s the reason why Amazon gives you the provision to stream on Prime Video for up to three devices at the same time. But if you are sharing your account, then be careful to whom you are giving your account password. Only give your login email and password to people that you trust.

On Which Devices Can You Use Prime Video?

You can use the Prime Video streaming service on many devices. With the growing usage of smart electronics that allows you to use various apps and even watch videos, the number of devices on which you can use streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime is increasing year by year. Here is the list of devices that you can use Prime Video on.

Smart Televisions

Amazon devices (Fire TV devices, Fire Tablets, Fire Phones)

Blu-ray players

Gaming consoles (Xbox, PlayStation, etc.)

Tablets

Computers

Laptops

Other streaming devices

iOS Devices

Android devices

Google devices

You can watch use Prime Video on any device that allows you to download its app. If you don’t have a smart TV, then you just buy a Fire Stick and connect to the HDMI port of your TV. So, be sure to check out the streaming service to entertain yourself with their huge collection of movies, series, and TV shows.

Conclusion

There are many streaming services in America, where Amazon Prime Video ranks number 2, after Netflix. When you think of subscribing to a streaming service, one of the first questions that come to your mind is How many devices can watch simultaneously. Well, in the case of prime Video, you can stream on 3 devices at the same time. And you can stream the same movie or show on 2 devices simultaneously. If you want to share your account with your family members, then you create up to 6 profiles.

This way, you can give access to your account to multiple people without the need of paying extra. Just like with most streaming services, you can put parental controls by restricting your kids to watch anything above the age limit you choose. To conclude, keep in mind that you don’t share your account password with only the people you trust.

FAQs – How Many Devices Can You View Prime Video on?

How many people can use prime video at the same time? You cannot stream movies and TV shows on any more than 3 devices at the same time with Prime Video. Does Amazon Prime subscription include Prime Video? Yes, you can view a certain number of titles on Prime Video with your Amazon Prime subscription. What are some other streaming services? There are other streaming service alternatives to Prime Video like Netflix, Disney+, Funimation, Hulu, HBO Max, etc.