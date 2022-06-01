How Many Countries Does Amazon Operate in?

Amazon is unarguably the largest eCommerce company in the whole world, and there’s no doubt about that. Since its inception in 1994, Amazon has grown rapidly to become a trillion-dollar multinational conglomerate. I’m sure Jeff Bezos wasn’t aware of how big of a company it would become when he thought of establishing it, even in his wildest dreams. But now the company made him the richest walking man on planet earth. I consider Amazon corporation as the textbook example of American capitalist success. The reach of this company is so large that it has become a key player in a global eCommerce business. That being said, how many countries have Amazon? That’s what you’ll find out in this Article.

The scale of Amazon’s business puts the previous century’s rich companies to shame. Amazon comes in the 4th position in the list of the largest companies in the world by market capitalization. The only two American corporations that are more successful than Amazon are Apple and Microsoft, the other being the Saudi oil company, Aramco. Amazon is such a huge cash cow that it makes more than $600 million a day. As of 2022, it has more than a million and a half employees around the world.

The number of countries that Amazon ships goods to is also nothing to scoff at. Started as an eCommerce retailer for books, Amazon now sells more than 353 million products on its website. It itself sells more than 12 million products under the Amazon brand. So, coming to the previous question, How many countries have Amazon? Which countries does Amazon ship to? Does Amazon ship to all countries? Read on to find out.

How Many Countries Have Amazon Running Operations Running in Them?

Amazon runs its operations in 13 countries as of 2022, although more countries may have Amazon in the coming years. But currently, there are only 13 countries that have a local Amazon site operating inside their borders. Here’s a list of those 13 countries.

United States of America

United Kingdom

China

India

Australia

Italy

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Japan

Spain

Mexico

These are the 13 countries where Amazon has a local shopping website. Apart from these 13 countries, Amazon also ships its products to more than 100 countries. Each of the 13 countries has a section of its population that only use Amazon for its eCommerce needs, despite having other local eCommerce options. But no matter how many countries have Amazon, there is only one place its headquarters is located at.

Where Are the Amazon Headquarters Located?

Amazon’s main headquarters is located in Seattle, Washington, United States of America. But unlike most corporations, Amazon has recently built a new headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, U.S.A. The size of Amazon is so huge that it decided to build another headquarters to manage its operations. With the number of businesses and companies that Amazon is buying, it only makes sense for it to establish another headquarters to manage all these subsidiary companies and operate its own business.

Like Microsoft company, Jeff Bezos decided to place Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, Washington of its abundance of technical talents. There are multiple branches or campuses of Amazon across the world, the biggest one located in Hyderabad, India. The aggressive and rapid expansion of its business portfolio is providing jobs to many people, not only in America, but in other countries where it operates as well.

How Many Countries Have Amazon Warehouses?

All 13 countries that Amazon operates in have its warehouses, but Amazon tends to call them Fulfillment enters. Fulfillment centers are just like Warehouses, but the duty of transporting, packaging, and shipping those products lies with 3rd party members. Amazon doesn’t own these fulfillment centers, they are owned by other entities that process and ship products to customers who had ordered them. Amazon currently operates 1,137 distribution centers in the United States. They have recently announced that there will be 331 more of these fulfillment centers opened in the coming years.

When you combine all of Amazon’s current fulfillment centers, then the total area they cover adds up to hundreds of millions of square feet. The biggest Amazon warehouse, or fulfillment center, is about 3.6 million square feet. This paints us a picture of the massive scale of the business that Amazon operates.

How Many Countries Have the Availability of Amazon Prime Membership?

There are a total of 23 countries in the world that have the provision of Amazon Prime membership. Prime membership gives you many perks and benefits that are helpful to Amazon customers in America and other countries. Amazon Prime membership entitles you to free two-day delivery, Amazon’s streaming service, Amazon Music app for prime members, prime gaming, Amazon photos, etc. Here’s the list of 23 countries where Amazon offers prime memberships.

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Brazil

Canada

China

France

Germany

India

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Luxembourg

Mexico

The Netherlands

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Spain

Sweden

Turkey

United Kingdom

The United States of America

These are the 23 countries that have the availability for prime membership. There are more than 200 million users of Prime membership in total from these 23 countries. In countries like France, Belgium, Canada, India, Italy, and Spain, people can watch Amazon Prime Video for free with no additional cost except for the requirement of having Prime membership. In the United States, you’ll have to pay extra to use Amazon Prime Video. It costs $8.99 per month for using Prime Video in America.

Which Countries Does Amazon Ship Products to?

There are a few countries where Amazon doesn’t ship products because of the unstable social climate present in those countries. There are also multiple sanctions imposed on these countries that restrict any company to conduct their business there. Countries that are considered enemies of America got sanctioned heavily, which handicapped their ability to globalize like the rest of the world does. These are the countries that Amazon doesn’t ship to.

Cuba

Iran

North Korea

Russia

Sudan

Syria

Amazon doesn’t operate or ship to any of these countries due to their unstable and dangerous social climate, and also because of the tyrannical dictatorships present in these countries. Amazon has only stopped shipping to Russia and running its operations in this country due to the unfair war it is waging against Ukraine. Russia declared war on Ukraine on February 24th this year, though Russia prefers to call this a “special military operation”.

As soon as this happened, all the western countries in the world started imposing huge sanctions on Russia, which basically crippled its economy. In a show of support to Ukraine, Amazon stopped all its business in the Russian state. But as Amazon’s customer base is low in Russia, it had almost no effect on the multinational conglomerate.

Countries like North Korea, Syria, and Iran, all have some form of complete authoritarian government which made America put huge sanctions on these countries. The political and social climate is also very dangerous in these countries, with terrorism, and tyranny running rampant in these countries. As North Korea considers the United States of America as its mortal enemy, it has imposed strict restrictions on any western company operating in its country, including Amazon.

Conclusion

To recap, Amazon operates only in 13 countries and ships to more than 100 countries across the world. As the largest eCommerce company in the world, it ships approximately more than 1.6 million products a day. And considering its rapid growth and expansion globally, it’s only logical to assume that Amazon will continue to expand its operations to other countries. The indoor shopping system has become such a huge success in the world that, it brought Amazon to a whole new level of success. Its founder and 13% stakeholder of the company, Jeff Bezos, has become the richest man in the world with a total net worth of more than $177 billion. This position was previously held by the very well-known Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

With more than 1,100 fulfillment centers spread across America, Amazon ships products to every corner of this country. As for the prime membership, it is available in 23 of the world’s countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Amazon has 1.6 million associates or employees that are working for it. The multinational conglomerate has placed itself as the leader in the eCommerce business in the entire world. And I’m pretty certain that this growth and success of Amazon wouldn’t stop any soon.

FAQs – How Many Countries Have Amazon?

How many countries have Amazon running operations running in them? As of 2022, there are 13 countries that localized Amazon shopping websites. This number will continue to grow in the coming years. Where is the Amazon headquarters located? There are two headquarters that Amazon has, one of them is located in Seattle, Washington and the other one is recently established in Arlington, Virginia What are the countries that Amazon doesn’t ship products to? As of 2022, Amazon doesn’t ship to 6 countries. They are Iran, Russia, Cuba, Syria, Sudan, and North Korea. Amazon only stopped shipping to Amazon recently, in the view of its War against Ukraine. What are Amazon Fulfillment Centers? Amazon Fulfillment Centers are nothing but warehouses operated by 3rd party members who process, package, and ship products to customers as per the orders or purchases made by them.