One of the biggest tasks in getting a job is going through the hiring process. You would be anxious throughout the hiring process, and you would feel a great sense of relief after getting hired. Now, it is time for you to integrate yourself with the company by getting familiarized with the company’s functioning system. How do you do that? Well, the company would conduct an Orientation program for the newly hired employees to cope with the new environment they would be working in.

What Is an Orientation Program?

Before you get to know how long is an orientation at Walmart, you should know what is an Orientation program. The orientation program is conducted by Walmart to help their new employees. Walmart teaches them the work culture and structure of Walmart’s organization. It would take time for the new employees to know the ins and outs of Walmart. However, the orientation program would give them a big picture of Walmart. The supervisor would take you for a tour around Walmart to show you how things are going on at Walmart. It is very much like taking a tour with a tourist guide. Therefore, lend your ears to the guide and focus on the things before you. The more you observe, the more you learn.

You can utilize the orientation program to get to know how things work in Walmart. A supervisor will accompany you during the orientation program. In case, you have any doubts regarding the work, you could always ask him. This is an interactive session. Therefore, don’t hesitate to get your doubts cleared. If you can, prepare a list of queries beforehand. This would help you during the orientation program.

How Long Should I Wait Before Walmart Calls Me for Orientation?

After going through a stressful hiring process, you would be excited to begin your journey with Walmart. So, you would be wondering after getting hired, when would Walmart call you for the Orientation process. Unfortunately, there isn’t any fixed time period. Your waiting period depends on two factors. They are the position you have been hired for and the location of the Walmart you would be working in. However, if you need a guesstimate, you would get a call from Walmart within two weeks when they have finished checking your background.

Would Walmart Pay Me for Attending the Orientation Program?

You would be surprised to know that you will get paid for attending the orientation program. This is because Walmart considers the time spent during the orientation program as working hours. You will receive the same pay that you would be getting during your regular working hours. You are spending your time during orientation to learn more about your work. In other words, you are learning things to support or work for Walmart. So, most companies including Walmart consider it as an investment and pay the newly hired employees.

Should I Follow Any Dress Code While Attending the Walmart Orientation?

Good news!. Fortunately, there isn’t any dress code for orientation. However, in order to avoid looking odd, it is better to wear a casual dress. Customers visiting Walmart expect to unwind themselves and feel relaxed while shopping. Hence, Walmart loosened up the dress code of its employees. However, it wasn’t the case earlier. The team members were asked to wear denim, blue shirts with a name badge, and a Walmart vest. Furthermore, it even allows the employees to wear sneakers during working hours, considering they had to walk around 8 miles (ca. 13 km) during their work hours.

Do I Have to Bring Something for Walmart Orientation?

Yup. You have to bring the documents required for your I9 and a notebook along with a pen. The documents you need to are your social security card and Driver’s license(any government-issued ID would work). The notebook and the pen are used for taking notes during the orientation. Since the supervisor would have a lot of things to explain in a short period of time, he would be moving fast. So it would be hard for you to keep up with what he is telling. The best way to avoid missing things would be to take notes in your notebook. You can revise them later in your home, or you could use them as a guidebook as well. In this way, you don’t have to bug your supervisor every time during work hours.

When Does Walmart Orientation Start?

There is no specific start time for orientation. They want to conduct the orientation program when the store is less crowded. Therefore, your orientation is more likely to start during these hours. You can expect the start of the orientation program anywhere between 8 am and 12 pm. Nevertheless, here is my suggestion. If you don’t want to miss anything, I would suggest you be present at Walmart by 8 am.

How Long Is an Orientation at Walmart?

Now, coming to the main question of how long is an orientation at Walmart. The orientation program would last for one day. However, sometimes it could extend up to three days. The duration of the orientation program depends on the Walmart store you would be working in. Nevertheless, it would not extend beyond three days.

What Will I Learn During the Walmart Orientation?

The orientation is all about making you fit for work as soon as you are deployed. In order to become fit for work, Walmart expects you to learn five things. They are company ethos and policies, communication skills, Sales training, employee perks, and safety aspects. Let me brief you on each of them.

Company Ethos and Policies

Every company would try to come up with its own ethos and policies. They are put in place to support both the customers and themselves. Additionally, they safeguard the company’s interests. Each and every member of the company is representing Walmart. Hence, it is important for you to know the company’s policies. Most of the information regarding Walmart’s policy is available on the internet. Firstly, go through their policy. Later, you would be able to clear your doubts regarding the policy during the orientation program.

Communication Skills

You will be dealing with hundreds of customers every day at the workplace. It is critical for any Walmart employee to learn to communicate with the customers. You will meet all sorts of customers in a day. The angry customer, the annoying customer, the happy customer, etc. Be it whoever, you have to learn to communicate with each customer in a customized manner. This is what you would be learning during your orientation program. I am repeating!. Communication skills are a crucial one. Losing and retaining the customers of Walmart depend on the way you deal and communicate with them.

Safety Aspects

The safety of employees, Walmart, and customers. All three are important. The first one is for your own benefit, while the second and third are for the benefits of Walmart and its customers. Primarily, you should know if it is safe to work at Walmart. So, the supervisor will explain the safety aspects present in Walmart to protect its employees. At the same time, you will be explained how would Walmart react in case of the injury of an employee.

Sales Training

The main job of a retailer is to sell. Therefore, it is essential that all the employees who are working at Walmart get to know how to sell a product. United we stand, divided we wall. This is how corporates work. Everyone who is part of Walmart should work towards the growth of the company. The better the growth, the better would be the perks for employees. In the case of Walmart, the growth is dependent on sales. Therefore, Walmart would lay extra stress on its employees when it comes to sales training.

Employee Perks

If an employee has to sustain in a company, he should be satisfied with the perks he would be getting if he stays in the company. So, the supervisor would explain to you the benefits of being a Walmart employee. Walmart has different employee benefit schemes such as free health care advisors, distributing discount cards, free access to nurse care managers, and many more. These beneficial schemes are explained to you priorly to retain you as an employee for a long time.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – How Long Is an Orientation at Walmart

1. What is the significance of Walmart orientation? Walmart orientation is conducted to make you ready for deployment as an employee at stores. 2. Who will be leading us during the Walmart orientation program? The supervisor of the Walmart store you would be working at would conduct the orientation program. 3. Why does Walmart pay me for attending the Walmart orientation program? Since the time spent by you during the Walmart orientation program is considered as work hours, you are getting paid.