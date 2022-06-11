Have you booked an order online on the Walmart Shopping Platform? And you are wondering How Long Does Walmart Take to Ship? Then you are in the right place, as we are going to discuss in detail the Walmart shipping timings in the below article. In addition to this, we will provide comprehensive information on whether the Walmart company charges money for the shipping process or not. Besides, we will talk about the Walmart Shipping Policy, in detail, while also providing tips and tricks to make sure that Walmart ships its products sooner. Next, we will list some of the things customers must keep in mind when ordering products from the Walmart online platform. And in the last section, we verified whether the customers can ship groceries through Walmart.com.

What Is Walmart?

Walmart is an American Multinational Retail Store Chain, that has its presence in not just United States, but in many countries around the world. The company was originally started back on July 2, in the year 1962 by the Founder, Sam Walton. Walmart’s Official Headquarters are located in the Bentonville City of Arkansas. Moreover, Walmart company has many other divisions under its wing like Sam’s Club, Global e-Commerce, Walmart International and Walmart U.S., etc. Through all its products and services, the company is making an annual revenue of $572.8 Billion.

How Long Does It Take for Walmart to Ship Your Products?

The Walmart company currently offers 2 business day delivery services for its customers who purchased products from the online platform. However, this is only applicable for orders that are booked before 2 pm on weekdays. Furthermore, there are other same-day delivery options available for the customers, although they have to extra delivery fees, and not all the products are included on this delivery list.

Moreover, the Walmart company also has a next-day delivery service, which is a bit cheaper compared to the same-day delivery option. And not just that, the customers must also remember that the shipping timings also vary based on the type of product, store location, as well as the delivery address in a particular state. So the customers who are willing to spend more money to get deliveries early at Walmart will have no problem with shopping online, while the customers with a limited budget, might not appreciate the long delivery periods.

Does Walmart Charge You for Shipping Your Products?

Yes, the Walmart Company will charge a small number of fees from the customers, who purchase orders from the Walmart Online Shopping Platform. However, currently, Walmart is offering a unique delivery feature, which will help the customers get free 2-day deliveries if their order is worth more than $35. And the customers with orders less than $35 will have to pay standard charges, which are over $5.99 for most orders. Although, through these options, the customers still have to wait two or more days to get the orders delivered to their location.

Besides, if the customers frequently shop from the Walmart stores and online platform, then the online annual membership offered by the Walmart company might be the best option for you. As through this membership, the customers can access free same-day, 2-day deliveries, whenever they shop online on the Walmart platform. Furthermore, if the customers have a Walmart store nearby or don’t want to waste money on delivery charges, then they have the option of curbside pickup.

What Is the Walmart Shipping Policy?

As you can understand from the above sections, the Walmart company has a generous shipping policy, as it allows customers all over the country, to access free two-day or 3-day shipping, while allowing members to get additional delivery benefits like free same-day shipping. Although the time taken for the delivery process is a little longer at Walmart, the company makes up for the disadvantages with the free delivery features.

However, the customers must make sure that their order is worth more than $35 to get the free 2-day delivery option. Besides, the shipping policy employed by the company is not very expensive, as the customers only have to pay around $5.99 for each order, which is competitively priced with all other popular retailers in the country, so that the customers can get the best benefits. Based on this stats, we can safely say that the Walmart Plus membership will help the customers to get the best benefits from the shipping policy.

Why Does Shipping at Walmart Take So Long?

There are many reasons behind why the leading retailer takes long periods to deliver the products purchased by the customers online at Walmart Shopping Platform. Here in this section, we are going to discuss in detail these reasons. Firstly, the Walmart company unlike other competitors delivers all of its products through the third-party delivery companies in the country such as FedEx and USPS, etc. This is causing the delivery process to slow down, and the products are usually taking more than 2 days to get delivered.

Secondly, the number of dedicated eCommerce fulfillment centers operated by Walmart is just 40 which is far less than those operated by other popular e-commerce platforms like Amazon, which has more than 110 centers in multiple states across the country. Besides, the Amazon company has taken the initiative to expand its services into delivery and shipping, making the shopping and delivery cost much cheaper for its customers. Whereas Walmart, currently has no plans of having its own delivery network, it is instead focusing on free shipping for the customers with memberships.

Is There Any Way to Get Walmart You Ship Your Products Faster?

Yes, the Walmart company has an express delivery option for the customers who want their products purchased on the online shopping platform as soon as possible. However, as you can guess for this service the customers might have to pay additional charges, which are a bit expensive compared to similar services offered by other popular retailers in the country. Although, they must remember some products cannot be delivered through the express delivery feature by the company.

Besides, with this delivery option, the customers can get their products or orders delivered within 2 hours. For the customers who are not interested in spending expensive money on the express delivery option, then there is the free same-day and 2-day delivery option, for the customers who are going to spend more than $35 on their purchases on the online platform. Apart from this, the Walmart Plus membership might be the best option as it provides free same-day delivery features on various types of products online.

What Are the Aspects One Should Keep In Mind Before Purchasing From Walmart Online Platform?

Here in this section, we are going to list some of the aspects every customer should keep in mind, before purchasing products from the Walmart Online Shopping Platform.

Cost-Effective

Most of the products available on the Walmart Platform are very cost-effective, and at the same time, they are also of high quality. This is mainly because most of the frequent customers are the Walmart are middle-class people, and people who are planning to purchase products with a limited budget. This means the people who visit the Walmart stores can find a wider variety of products here, that are within their budget. And not just that, the customers can also get additional discounts and offers from the stores often, especially during the Discount periods conducted by the company.

Walmart Follows Trend

As you know, these days, social media has become the best marketing place for all types of brands. And many people are interested in purchasing the products they have seen on the social media pages, then at the stores. This is why, the Walmart company updates most of its stock at the stores as well as on its online platforms, by following the trends on the social media platforms. This means that the customers will easily find all the trending and popular products at the Walmart online platform all the time, unlike other e-commerce websites.

Multiple Shipping Options

The Walmart Company has multiple shipping options for the customers to choose from. Mainly with the free same-day, 2-day, and 3-day delivery options, that the customers can choose based on their urgency as well as the available budget. And for the customers who need the products as soon as possible, there is the option of the express delivery, through which the customers can get their orders within two hours. And because of all the multiple shipping options for different types of people visiting the online platform, the sales on the Walmart online platform are increasing day by day.

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Questions

