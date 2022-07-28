There are many pharmacy chains in America where you can fill up your prescriptions. Many people know the major pharmacy companies like CVS, Walgreens, etc. But even big retail companies like Walmart and others also have dedicated pharmacy stores. When you go to a Walmart store, you will find many items available for purchase. Many Walmart supercenters have a Walmart pharmacy inside them. In case, the people who regularly go to Walmart stores to buy stuff need their prescriptions filled, they can simply do so at the retailer’s pharmacies. Just like any pharmacy, Walmart also holds your prescription for you if you need them in a timely manner. The pharmacy staff will hold the medicines and pills you need for some time. So, How long will Walmart hold your prescriptions? Can you get your prescriptions from Walmart’s online platform? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

How Long Will Walmart Pharmacies Hold Your Prescriptions?

When you get your medications from Walmart pharmacies, you can schedule a monthly prescription date. On that date, pharmacists at the store will ready your medication for pickup. You need to then come and pick up your prescription. The pharmacy staff will hold on to your prescription for a few days before putting the medications back on the shelf. In the case of Walmart pharmacies, they will hold off your prescriptions for a week or two before taking them back to the inventory. In case you go there for pickup after this time period, you will have to order them again. As long as the prescription is still valid, the staff at the pharmacy will get you your medications.

Take note that there are different guidelines for different prescription medicines. It depends on each case on how the prescription filling process goes. If you don’t know whether your local Walmart pharmacy has your prescription, then just check their availability online using the Walmart pharmacy account.

Is There a Way to Get Prescription Refill Reminders at Walmart Pharmacies?

Yes, you can get notifications that remind you to refill your medication. But you need to set out the reminder yourself manually, To do that, first, you need to log in to your Walmart pharmacy account. Once you are logged in, the next step is to click the ‘Set Up Reminders” option, which you’ll find in the “Medication Reminder” section. In there, you need to choose the medication and its date of refilling. You can change the reminder notification frequency as per your wish. Once all this is done, remember to press”Save Reminder” for confirming the prescription timetable. After that, you will get notifications reminding you to fill up your prescriptions according to the frequency of notifications that you set.

There are many people who tend to forget about refilling their prescriptions, especially old-aged people. By setting up a reminder, you don’t have to fret about forgetting to fill up your prescription. Just set the reminder on your Walmart pharmacy app and relax till you get the notification.

Do Walmart Pharmacies Give You the Option of Refilling the Prescription for Someone Else?

Yes, you can fill up the prescriptions for someone else on their behalf. But to do that, you either must be a parent or caregiver to that person. The retailer provides this option for people who are not in the capacity to fill up the prescriptions on their own. All you need is some details about the person who needs the medication, like his/her name, address, and birthdate details. You then have to select which way you want the prescription refilled. If it is by mail, over the phone, or at a Walmart pharmacy depends on you. Choose which way you want to fill up your prescription as per your convenience.

How to Access Walmart Pharmacy Prescriptions Online?

Checking the status of your prescription at Walmart is fairly simple to do. With the digitalization of every aspect of your life, it is very convenient for people to check important stuff like prescription status. There are plenty of people that check their prescription status online. Here’s how you do that.

You first need to log in to your Walmart pharmacy account, either on the website or the app.

After logging in, go to the menu page and select pharmacy.

This will then show you all the information relating to your prescription and their refilling.

You will be able to see all the data regarding the date of refilling, previous purchases, and other important information.

There are colors indicating the status of your prescription. A date, which is in black, represents the last time you got the prescription filled. While a blues date indicates that your prescription is recently ordered, is ready for pickup, or is in transit.

This way you will know the information regarding all your previous prescription refills, and the status of the current ones. To get details off a particular prescription, click on the prescription you want additional details on. Once you do that, you will find details about the name of prescribing doctor and the date on which the medication was prescribed. You will also know when was the last time the prescription was filled.

How to Fill New Prescriptions at Walmart Pharmacies?

It is not at all complicated to fill a new prescription at Walmart pharmacy. To do that, you need to take your prescription to a Walmart pharmacy near you or mail it there. The important thing is that you need an authorized prescription from your doctor. You may even have the doctor call up the pharmacy to confirm your prescription. Even an official Email from your doctor works. Once the pharmacy confirms its validity, you can get the prescription as per the time period you need them. Once you get the first prescription, you can have your subsequent refills either from Walmart’s website or the app.

In case you aren’t able to pick up the prescription yourself, then you can send someone else to pick it up. The person who picks up can be a relative or a caretaker. All the caretaker needs to pick up your prescription is your name, birthdate, and address.

Does Walmart Deliver Prescriptions by Mail?

Yes, if you are not in the capacity to pick up the prescriptions yourself, then you can have the Walmart pharmacy deliver them to you. This service is available to all the retailer’s customers. To get the prescription medications home delivered, you need to download the mail order form from the website. After downloading it, email it together with your prescription to the Walmart pharmacy’s official email address. If you have any doubts regarding this whole procedure, then just call your nearest Walmart pharmacy to get additional details.

Is There a Curbside Pick-up Option for Prescriptions at Walmart Pharmacy?

Yes, Walmart pharmacies do provide curbside pickup for prescription medications. You just need to choose that option on the app or website. The pharmacists at the pharmacy will fill up the prescription as per schedule, you’ll then receive a notification stating that your order is ready for pickup. Just go to the Pharmacy when you have the time and call them up to come and deliver the prescription to the roadside. This way, you won’t have to save time to go into the store and pick up the prescription yourself. You may need to pay some fee to get this service, so check at the store before deciding to get your prescription by a curbside pickup.

Conclusion

Walmart’s pharmacies will hold onto your prescription for 7 to 14 days. But usually, you can expect them to hold on to the prescriptions for 2 weeks before they cancel the order and ship the medications back to the inventory. Although Walmart pharmacies are not as big as the ones at CVS or Walgreens, they still have many customers. To fill up your prescription at the retailer’s pharmacies, you need to have an authorized prescription note from a doctor. You can even have your doctor call in or mail the prescription. You can set the monthly prescription refilling date on the app, and even set a notification reminder. If you are not in the capacity to go and pick up the prescription yourself, then you can have a relative or caretaker get them. All they need is your name, birthdate, and address.

FAQs – How Long Will Walmart Hold Your Prescriptions?

