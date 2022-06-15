If you are a customer who has chosen USPS Delivery Platform to ship your product or package, and the company has been holding the package for quite some time. And you are wondering How Long Does USPS Hold Packages? Then you are in the right place, as you will find the answer to this question in great detail in the below section. Besides, we will verify whether the USPS company can hold the customer packages or not, and also explain some of the reasons why the company holds parcels generally. Furthermore, we will also verify whether the customers will receive any notification from the company if their package is on hold. Moreover, we will provide comprehensive instructions for the customers to help them with the tracking features offered by the company, and monitor the progress of their package.

How Long Can USPS Hold a Package?

As the title itself states, in this section, we will explain how long the USPS company can hold a customer’s package or parcel. Firstly, the USPS company currently withholds the package of the customers for a period of 15 days, only if the delivery was not received by the recipient at the location due to multiple reasons. And during this period, the company will find send three reminders and notifications to the customers, to help them find out their USPS packages.

Moreover, if the company does not receive any type of reply from the recipient within these 15 days, then the package will be sent back to the sender. Although, depending on the type of package and its importance the time period of holding the package at the local USPS post office might vary. And in case, the package delivery has failed, then the sender might face additional delivery charges for the package return.

Is It Illegal for the USPS to Hold Your Packages?

No, according to the federal Laws, the USPS company has the right to withhold the packages of the customers at the local post offices for a period of time for multiple reasons. And so the customers cannot file any kind of lawsuits against the company for withholding their packages. Moreover, the company mainly holds the packages only if the recipients are not available at the delivery location, or the customers have not provided accurate details or the address. If that’s the case, the recipient will have the opportunity to get the packages from the local USPS post office easily, within this period.

What Kind of Notification Do You Receive to Learn if the USPS Is Currently Holding Your Packages?

The customers whose package has been put on hold by the USPS company will regularly receive notifications directly to their device, based on the contact details they have shared on their account. Besides, if the customers want to know about the progress of their package at all times, then they can sign up for the informed delivery option offered by the USPS company. Through this option, the customers will regularly receive updates about the progress of their package.

Besides, the customers also have the tracking feature, which will help them monitor their package throughout the delivery process. Although, this feature will not be available for all types of services at the company. And for the people who don’t have an account on the USPS platform, can find out more information about their package delivery progress at the local USPS post office easily.

How Can You Locate and Pick Your USPS Package?

As stated in the above section, the customers can locate their package delivered through the USPS Platform, through their account much more easily. Besides, they also have the informed delivery option, which will help them, track and locate their package all the time. However, if the recipients have failed to take the package during the two deliveries performed by the company, then they have to visit their Local USPS Post office to find their package.

Furthermore, if the customers don’t know how to find the Local Post Office, where their package is held. Then they have to visit the official platform, and locate the post office, or they can simply contact the Local Customer Care Center. However, they must remember that the package will be at the said local USPS Post Office only for a period of 15 days, after which the parcel will be sent back to the sender.

What Are the Steps You Can Take if the USPS Is Holding Your Package?

If you have failed to pick up the delivery of the Package from the USPS company, and you are planning to visit the Local USPS Post Office then you must follow these steps or instructions given here to receive your package safely. Firstly, while visiting the office, the customers or recipients must carry an identity card, so that the executives at the Post Office can verify that the person is the recipient.

Besides, the customers must also carry the details of the package, or show the notification they have received on their device about the package. However, before visiting the USPS Local Post Office, the customers must know that the business hours and the opening days of the said post office many differ, which is why we request them to contact the local post office through the online platform, or call the local customer care center. After this, they just have to submit an application letter of requested, or else simply pickup their order from the local post office.

Can Someone Else Pick Your Package From the Post Office?

Yes, according to the company, the customers can send someone else in their place to collect their packages or parcels from the local post office. However, they must know that, for this process, the individual must have a written authorization from the recipient as well as the identification card of the recipient. Although, we suggest the customers to pick up the products from the post office themselves, as sometimes certain post offices does not allow other individuals to collect packages on behalf of recipients.

So it is better for the customers to contact the local USPS customer care center and find out whether the post office will allow customers to send other individuals to collect their parcels or packages. Furthermore, sometimes the permission for other people to collect the recipients parcels will also depend on the type of delivery service or the package sent/chosen by the sender. For example, if the sender has shipped a high priority mail which can be accessed by only the recipient, then as you can guess, other individuals cannot pick up the order on behalf of the recipients.

What Happens if You Don’t Pick Up Your Packages?

If a person has not been able to pick up their package, within the 15 days, at the Local Post Office, then the said package will be sent back to the sender, as explained in the above section. Besides, the if the customers or recipients were not at the location during the delivery for the first time, then the company will send the package back to the local USPS post office. And after few days, the company will try to send the package one again.

Throughout this period, the company will send notification and remainders to the recipients multiple times. If the company is still unable to deliver the package to the recipient, then the parcel will be sent to the USPS local Post office, where it will be kept for a period of 15 days. After this the parcel will be sent to the sender, and the sender might have to pay additional fees for the delivery charges.

What Are Some of the Reasons Why a Package is Not Delivered to the Location?

There are many reasons why the USPS Company, has not been able to deliver the package to the location. Here in this section, we are going to discuss some of the reason behind this. The packages cannot be delivered by the company to the location, if the recipient is not available at the said location. Besides, the package delivery will fail, if the address and details provided by the senders is not accurate.

Moreover, if the address provided by the sender is located in a protected zone, such as Jails, or Army Bases, then the USPS company will not send the packages, instead it will return them, back to the sender within 15 days. Furthermore, there is also the case of package getting lost or damaged during the delivery process, in such case, the company will provide complete refund for the senders. If you want to learn more about why the package is not delivered, then they must talk to the local customer care center executives.

Conclusion

