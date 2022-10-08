How Long Does Overnight Shipping Take USPS – All That You Need to Know

USPS’s full form is the United States Postal Service. It is an executive branch under the federal department of the State government. It is an independent agency that works under the federal government. They are well known for providing services all across the United States including the insular areas and associated states. It is by now the largest postal system in the world which handles 47% of the total world’s mail. They also provide several mail services under it.

Many people use USPS to mail their items to places. If you want something to be delivered faster, then you can rely on USPS for that. However, does USPS ship or delivery mail overnight? The answer is yes, and it can be done via Priority Express.

To know more about the overnight shipping services by USPS then read this article completely to get a clear idea. This article will also contain several related information about the overnight shipping service.

What is the Time Taken for Overnight Shipping With USPS?

The United States Postal Services provides overnight shipping services for their customer’s packages. However, this is only available through their Priority Mail Express service. Also, it is not providing overnight shipping services in all the locations, it is a limited service. If at all you want to send your package through this service then the address should be within the USPS’s next-day delivery capabilities. This way you will be ensured that the package will be delivered in 2 days. Also, in both scenarios, the overnight shipping deliveries are made till 6 p.m. If USPS is not able to make the delivery in time then the sender will be refunded the full amount.

This article has more information about the overnight shipping service provided by USPS. Some topics covered in this article are the process of Overnight shipping service, the cutoff time for the service, and the cost of the overnight shipping service. So, kindly keep reading till the end.

How Does USPS Overnight Shipping Work?

The service for which overnight shipping is provided at USPS is the Priority Mail Express service. Priority Mail Express is considered the fastest mail service in USPS. Also, it is one of the most expensive mail services provided by USPS.

In the services in which the mail can fit a legal-size envelope, the shipping rate is available at a flat rate. The rate is reasonable and the service might cost you nearly $28. This price is for a mail that weighs up to 70 pounds.

The Flat rate letters and large envelopes are the only ones supported by the Domestically Priority Express. The mail will not fit the box in any way, the price is calculated by the weight and distance of the mail to be traveled. Additionally, coming to the point of the overnight shipping, they are calculated by the applied distances the mail you send.

For example, if you are sending mail from Pittsburgh and want your mail to send overnight to Los Angeles, but it is not eligible under the USPS’s capabilities. So, you might have to settle for 2-day shipping which is also a fast delivery service provided by USPS.

To check the eligibility of your mail in the overnight shipping service then you can check it on their official website under the price calculator. Some mails are even eligible for 1-day shipping under Priority Mail. This is an affordable shipping service provided by USPS. But USPS does not have a money-back guarantee for this.

Another benefit of the Priority Express by USPS is that it is even delivered on bank holidays and Sundays. No other service provides this facility for the mail. You might have to pay $12.50 for any emergency delivery, and it is affordable and worthy.

Advantages of Using Priority Mail Express

The money-back guarantee in Priority Mail Express is only provided when the mail is not delivered on time which is on the estimated date by 6 in the evening or sometimes even before that. They will also be provided with additional insurance which can be nearly $100 (sometimes even higher than that) USPS provides free tracking services for customers who send their mail through Priority Mail Express. The mail will be picked up by the USPS for free. So this might help you avoid visiting USPS.

So, keeping the above points in mind it can be said that Priority Express is very reliable. Additionally, you can even expect an overall mail delivery slow-down, and they have fast services. They are considered premium services and are worth the price you pay.

Can You Expect the Overnight Shipping Overnight?

Yes, USPS overnight shipping services are really overnight. These services are provided in USPS by Priority Mail Express, but the mail should be within the eligible distance. However, the one-day deliveries are not guaranteed by the USPS through their services based on the distance that mail has to travel. If they are not eligible then they might not be delivered overnight.

Also, if you want to check the price of the service between your address to the destination of the mail then you can use the price calculator available on the official USPS website.

However, if the package you send by this service is eligible under this then you can send them through Priority Mail Express. But you need to keep in mind to check the delivery duration of the package (one day or two days)

Cut-Off Time for Overnight USPS Mail Service

I have done enough research about this topic and I have found some interesting facts. The USPS Priority mail express service under USPS does not have any particular cut-off time for overnight shipping. You can visit the official website of USPS and calculate the price for every possible destination which will be based on the distance. There is no shipping cut-off duration for 2 places that are 100 miles apart. However, there is a time limit only if the post office is closed on that particular day.

But that does not mean that you can ship any mail through overnight shipping even if the post office is open. You can get information about this and the time before itself by checking it from USPS and also their official website through the price calculator. You can even visit them directly at the post office and ask for the help of the associate/ worker there.

What is the Cost for USPS Overnight Shipping Service?

The overnight shipping service by USPS is provided by Priority Mail Express shipping service. You can pay for it by 2 means for USPS.

Initially, we are going to discuss the flat rate. You can use this for all the mail which can be sent through the legal envelope. It is very affordable compared to other shipping services for heavy mail such as figurines, plague types, etc.

There are 3 kinds of Flat-Rate envelopes in USPS for which they have different prices. They are a regular Flat-Rate envelope which is $27.10, a legal Flat-Rate envelope which is $27.25, and a padded Flat-Rate envelope at $27.70. The padded mail is just 45 cents more than the legal Flat-Rate envelope.

But, what if the Priority Express shipping mail does not fit in an envelope? It is simple. You have to mail it through a box. And the cost of shipping a box would be based on the distance it has to travel and its weight.

When the cost of these is compared with the Flat-Rate envelopes they might be like this. half-pound parcel costs around $26.60, whereas a 70-lb. parcel shipping to Zone 9 might cost nearly $654.85. Keep in mind that a zone 9 parcel can only be shipped via two-day Priority Express shipping by USPS. The remaining shipping costs might be checked on the official USPS website, or you can visit the postal office to get information from them directly.

Final Thoughts on USPS Overnight Shipping

There are many services provided by USPS which are safe and even fast. Some of them are even delivered in one or 2-day shipping. Also, you can expect an overnight shipping service from USPS through Priority Mail Express service. This is the fastest shipping service in the USPS as of now. You can expect a refund if USPS failed to deliver the package through this by 6 P.M. on the estimated delivery date.

But, USPS does not provide this service for all the locations in the United States. It is a limited location service for which you can check your eligibility on their official website usps.com. Some packages might take 1 day to get delivered. Whereas some might take 2 days. Finally, if the distance and package are not eligible under this service then there would not be delivered overnight.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the cost of shipping a Flat-Rate envelope in USPS? There are 3 kinds of Flat-Rate envelopes in USPS for which they have different prices. They are a regular Flat-Rate envelope which is $27.10, a legal Flat-Rate envelope which is $27.25, and a padded Flat-Rate envelope at $27.70. What is the shipping service through which USPS is providing overnight shipping services? USPS is providing overnight shipping through them but not for all the shipping services. Overnight shipping is only available through their Priority Mail Express service. Is there a fixed cutoff time for overnight shipping by USPS? USPS does not have any fixed cutoff time for the overnight shipping services provided by them to the customers with USPS Priority Mail Express. What happens if my package is not delivered on time? If at all your package is not delivered in the estimated time then USPS will provide you a full refund, but this is only applicable for the Priority Mail Express service.