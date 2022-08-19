Are you thinking about getting glasses from Walmart? Well, I have to admit that you have chosen one of the best places for buying glasses. Walmart is serving millions of customers by selling numerous products in its stores located across the world. Be it whatever the product, Walmart always makes sure that it meets the quality standards that it has set. This is the reason for me to depend on Walmart for buying most of the products that I used in my everyday life. Now, after meeting the optometrist, you would have ordered glasses in Walmart’s vision center. However, you may have a doubt regarding how long does it take to get glasses from Walmart. After doing some research, I have found the answer to this question. Continue reading to know it.

How Long Should I Wait Before I Get My Glasses From Walmart?

If you have ordered prescription glasses at Walmart, you may have to wait for at least 7 days. At a maximum, it will take you around 10 days before Walmart delivers the new pair of prescription glasses to your hand. The waiting period will not be the same if you have ordered online. For the case of ordering online, Walmart will take anywhere between 3 and 7 days. During this time, Walmart has to manufacture and ship your pair of prescription glasses. After this, you will be able to pick up the glasses by visiting the vision center in the Walmart in-store. I elucidate further regarding buying the prescription glasses from Walmart. Read the article till the end for a better picture.

How Much Will It Cost if I Am Buying Glasses From Walmart Vision Center?

I cannot come up with a specific price for the glasses that Walmart Vision Center sells. One of the main reasons is the change in glasses cost based on the materials that have been used for making the frames. Similarly, the cost of glasses varies according to the type of lens used as well. However, the price of most glasses that Walmart vision center sells will be between the price range of $20 and $165. You don’t have to worry about fixing the new lens you just bought because Walmart offers the lens fitting service. However, for Walmart to fit prescriptions into the frame, you have to pay a service fee of $10.

What Are the Types of Lenses You Can Buy From Walmart Vision Center?

Walmart sells different types of lenses that are used differently for various purposes. If you are buying a basic tint lens for protection from the sun, it will cost you around $40. In case you are buying a polarized tint lens that gives protection from the sun and reduces the glare, the cost will be around $50. If you want to buy a transition lens that can be used both indoors and outdoors, you will have to pay $65 at Walmart vision center.

After buying the lens, you have to choose the package. The basic package is free, and additionally, you will get an anti-scratch coating. Among many packages to pick from, the most popular package will cost you around $30. The package includes impact-resistant lenses. One of the highly expensive packages is Nikon Eye Advanced. You will have to pay around $120 for this. You may worry about the high price, yet you will realize the worth of the money you paid. By subscribing to this package, you will get a two-year limited coating warranty, high-definition digital lenses, and water-resistant coatings.

Lastly, if you are selecting Nike Eyes Customized package, you will be able to enjoy the benefits of the Nikon Eyes advanced package, Additionally, the lens will be much lighter and thinner when compared to the standard lens.

What is the Cost of a Full Eye Examination at a Walmart Vision Center?

The Walmart Vision Center is known for offering different types of eye examinations in all the in-stores. If you are trying to get a basic eye examination that includes comprehensive eye health and vision exam, it would cost around $79. However, if you want to examine your contact lens, it will cost you around $129. At last, you should remember that there are chances of additional costs. For example, if you want to correct your bifocal lens, there would be additional costs.

Is It Possible to Order Prescription Glasses From Walmart Online?

Of course, you can. In fact, you will find a wide spectrum of prescription glasses once you visit the Walmart website. You will be able to find glasses that would be perfect for you from its huge collection. However, before choosing glasses online, it will be good if you get a prescription from an optometrist. Moreover, the Walmart vision center will ask for one from the customers. This is part of Walmart vision center’s verification process. Once the verification process is complete, you will be able to find the correct glasses that you require.

How to Order Prescription Glasses From Walmart.com?

Once you visit the website, you have to search for “Prescription Eyeglasses”. While searching, you have the option to pick the type of delivery you prefer. Walmart generally offers three types of delivery options. They are Free Pickup Today, Next-Day Delivery, and 2-Day Delivery. After picking the delivery methods, you will need your prescription for completing the order. Once you enter your prescription, you will see a list of available lenses. Finally, after selecting the lens, you can proceed to check out.

What I Have Said in This Article? (Recap)

I started this article by mentioning how long a person has to wait before he gets the glasses from Walmart. At the same time, I also mentioned the time window within which the glasses will be ready to pick up after ordering a pair of prescription glasses online. Following this, I spoke about the cost of buying prescription glasses from Walmart in-store and Walmart.com. Later, I mentioned the types of lenses that Walmart vision centers sell and the package that is available for sale. In the next section, I told how much it would cost for a person to get a full eye examination from Walmart Vision center. While answering the last couple of questions, I spoke about the possibility of ordering prescription glasses from Walmart.com and explained how can a person order prescription glasses from the Walmart website.

I hope the information provided in this article regarding how long a person has to wait for getting his glasses from Walmart was helpful to you. Thank you for reading this article.

Final Thoughts

A lot of people conduct their eye examination at Walmart vision center and buy a pair of prescription glasses. After getting the prescription, you can buy the eyeglasses from Walmart or any other store that sells them. If you want to avoid unnecessary hassle, you can buy it from Walmart in-store. Additionally, you have the option of ordering the eyeglasses from online Walmart. Among these two methods, using the latter will get your eyeglasses ready quickly. In the case of the latter, the maximum waiting period is 7 days. Your prescription eyeglasses will be ready to pick up 7 days from the day of placing your order. When you are buying eyeglasses from Walmart Vision Store, you will have a lot of choices in terms of the type of frames and package.

