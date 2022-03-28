Since 1963 which was CVS was started, which was 58 years ago, it has become one of the top retail companies in the country. There is a good chance that we have all gone there, once or twice by now. How can I say that? Well, in 2021, the company generated a whopping $292.1 billion in revenue. This means they have a huge number of customers that can generate this kind of revenue.

Regardless, we all know that it is the largest pharmaceutical retail company. This is when we count the number of stores it has. Its total number of stores in the US is 9,967 which is higher than Walgreen’s 9,323 stores. In case you do not already know what the company sells, then check out cvs.com. While they are a pharmacy, they also sell a bunch of other stuff like groceries, beauty products, baby & child care products, etc.

One of the major reasons why people go to CVS is to get prescription drugs or a refill. Now, many of you are wondering, how long does CVS hold prescription drugs? The answer is 2 days, let us talk a little bit more about this.

How Long Does CVS Hold Prescriptions?

Every pharmacy or retail store that sells drugs has a certain time limit on how long they can hold prescription drugs. While many pharmacies can hold them for 10-14 days, CVS only holds them for 2 days. This is a very small time. After you place an order for a prescription drug at CVS, you will have only 2 days to collect. In case you don’t, those drugs will go back to the shelf where they came from.

Customers will have to put a fresh order if they don’t pick it up within the said time frame. CVS is pretty strict about this hold policy and will not deliver the drugs if the 2 days time limit is passed. There are times when one can be stuck with work or has to get out of town for a few days and miss the pickup. There is no other way to get them other than placing a new order.

If you are one of those people who tend to forget this kind of stuff, don’t worry. CVS allows its customers to check the status of their prescription drugs from their website. This helps you to keep track of the medicine you order and to make sure that you don’t miss the time frame. Once you miss the order, it will be canceled.

How To Check the Prescription Drug Status on CVS Website?

As mentioned above, you do have an option to keep track of your prescription drug order in CVS. The following steps will help you understand how to do that.

Every customer has the option to order items through the CVS website.

To do this, go to cvs.com and from the home page, click on “Sign in” option.

This will then redirect you to the login page.

Enter your login credentials that include email address and password. Then clik sign in to log in to your account.

In case you are having trouble with passowrd then use the “forgot password” option to recover/reset it.

After loggin in, go to “Prescriptions” tab and check the orders.

There are multiple filter options to check order. Since we are talking about CVS prescription drug status, click the appropriate filter to see your its status.

This will also show you the time left to pick it up before it goes back in to stock.

There are many other options for you and all the details of an order are available in your CVS account.

Why is My Prescription on Hold At CVS?

There could be a couple of reasons why CVS has put your prescription on hold. The common reason is that the prescription that you ordered might be out of stock. Due to this, the pharmacy might need some more time to make the refill. Another reason could be that the pharmacy still has to validate the request for the prescription drug.

After the CVS system validates the request, your order will be available for pickup. One way to find out the reason is to log into your CVS account from the website or the app. From your CVS account, go to the “Prescriptions” tab and click the “On Hold” filter. This will then show you the order that has been put on hold along with the reason.

In case you can’t see the reason or a solution then contact the customer support of CVS and get this issue sorted.

How Early Can I Get a Refill for a Prescription at CVS?

The pickup time frame for a prescription drug at CVS and getting an early refill is the same. CVS will allow its customers to get a refill just 2 days early for any kind of drug. The reason for this is unclear, but there is no going around this. Though there might be a few exceptional cases that might call for an earlier refill that he previously said 2 days time frame.

Such cases include medical emergencies that require immediate medicine. Even for this, you need to provide legitimate proof for an early prescription fill. This also depends on the CVS store location because certain stores don’t allow it, despite having a good reason.

Can I Transfer My CVS Prescription from One Location to Another?

Yes, it is possible to transfer your prescription from one CVS pharmacy to another pharmacy in any location. This can be done from the comfort of your home or by visiting the nearest pharmacy. If it’s the latter then you can talk to the pharmacist at the store and he will help you through this process. Then you can get it transferred to your desired location.

In case you want to do it online, then head to cvs.com. Sign in to your account and get a refill and select the location of your choice. There’s also the Rapid Refill option for the same if you are using the online method. For a little more details on this, you can check out this CVS FAQ page on the same.

Pros and Cons of Filling Your Prescription at CVS

CVS is at the top of the Pharmacy market along with Walgreens, and hence the two are always compared. They are compared for their various services, while some prefer Walgreens, others go for CVS. Here, we shall list out a few of CVS’s pros and cons to help you get a better idea about the retail pharmacy.

Pros

Easily accesible in most parts of the country since they have 9,967 stores.

Customers can order perscription drugs online form the CVS website.

Fast delivery for description, which is the same day delivery.

Offers its customers various membership programs(CarePass & ExtraCare) and payment methods.

Has a good refilling system for prescription for drugs and an options to track them.

Cons

In terms of customer statisfaction, CVS is ranked somewhere in the middle with many customers just being “ok” with their services.

There treatment of pharcists is poor.

Their store in Oklahoma was fined $125,000 for making prescription filling errors and bad staffing.

Many peple complained that the prescription drugs at CVS are way more expensive than at other pharmacies.

About CVS

The American retail corporation was founded n May 8, 1963, in Lowell, Massachusetts, U.S. Stanley Goldstein, Sidney Goldstein, Ralph Hoagland, Dipak Dave are the four people that formed this retail pharmacy. It is a subsidiary of CVS Health but before that, the company was under Melville Corporation from 1963 to 1996. In the year 2021, CVS Health ranked number 4 on the Fortune 500 list.

Wrapping Up

This concludes everything you need to know about the CVS prescription refill policy. We have answered the question “How long does CVS hold prescriptions?” and explained everything about it. Customers can check out the CVS prescription status through their accounts on the CVS website, the procedure on the same is provided as well. There are a lot of things you can buy at CVS pharmacy, but you have to check it to find out more. While we are not the judges to decide how good CVS is, we did list a few pros and cons to leaving that decision up to you.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

