Aldi is a multinational supermarket chain based in Essen, Germany. It has its stores in over 20 countries with 11,235 stores running. Aldi has over 2,100 stores in the United States. Aldi is well known for its discounted prices at their stores.

It provides various general merchandise, groceries, and home supplies at its stores. Did you ever purchase candles and scented candles at Aldi stores? What types of candles do they sell and are they worth it?

To get answers to all these questions, dive into the article right away and read it till the end.

Can You Purchase Aldi at Candles?

Yes, Aldi provides candles at their stores throughout the year. But, they get new stock of candles at their stores once a month. They sell a wide range of candles at their stores based on their type, size, scented/ non-scented, and wax quality. They do not sell candles individually, but in the bulk of wicks. Their bestseller is the 3-wick candles.

They sell candles at affordable prices compared to other retailers and stores.

What Are the Different Types of Candles That You Can Purchase at Aldi?

Aldi sells a wide range of premium quality candles at low prices which are affordable for everyone. They even sell better quality candles compared to major retailers in the industry at prices lesser than others. Aldi stores even update their candle range every month based on the season/ holiday around. Their range of luxury candles is as good as provided by others. They provide these services both in their stores and online. Candles at the Aldi stores are loved by their customers and are in demand throughout the whole year.

The types of candles available at Aldi stores are as follows

Huntington Home Luxury One-Wick Candles Huntington Home Three-Wick Candles Huntington Home Small Jar or Tin Candles Huntington Home Large Jar Candles

Huntington Home Luxury One-Wick Candles

These Huntington Home Luxury One-Wick Candles are candles in a tall jar whose height is larger than its width. It comes with a silver cap and a black bow. These are the luxury range candles at Aldi’s and are only available in limited stocks. It is popular among Aldi’s customers for its resemblance with Jo Malone London candles (which are quite expensive). So these Huntington Home Luxury One-Wick Candles serve the purpose at a low price compared to Jo Malone London candles.

English Pear & Freesia and Pomegranate Noir fragrance in Aldi’s candles cost $7 each, whereas Jo Malone London candles cost about $70 each for the same.

Huntington Home Three-Wick Candles

Aldi’s Huntington Home three-wick candles measure up to 14 oz and are the best-selling candles at their stores. Customers love them because they have the perfect resemblance to the candles available at the Bath and Body works stores. The bath and body work candles cost around $24, whereas the Aldi’s Huntington Home three-wick candles cost from $7 to $8.

These are available in some fragrances throughout the year, as they are very much loved by the customers. And Aldi also introduces many new fragrances for special seasons and holidays. Blood Orange Persimmon and Rosewater Sangria are some fragrances available all the time. However, there are also seasonal fragrances like Rose Bouquet scent, spiced pumpkin, etc.

Huntington Home Small Jar or Tin Candles

The name itself indicates the type of candles Huntington Home Small Jar or Tin is. They are available in small tin containers. They are not sold in single pieces, but in bulk. Most of the time they are sold as 3 candles per pack. The jars they are sold in are changed according to the season in which they are available, such as decorations in festive seasons and geometric shapes in spring. The colors of the jar are also available according to the season. They cost nearly $8 at the stores and online.

Huntington Home Large Jar Candles

Aldi’s Huntington Home Large Jar Candles are not typically found at their stores regularly. They are very large containers of candles that resemble the ones sold by Bath and Body works, Yankee Candle, and other stores at which candles are available. They are available in different sizes, shapes, fragrances, and colors at the stores.

Fragrances at Aldi’s

There is a range of fragrances available at Aldi’s stores which are regular collections and seasonal collections. The following are the fragrances at Aldi’s.

Regular Fragrances

These are available throughout the year. I am listing only some Fragrances here.

Vanilla Frosting Fragrance Chocolate Brownie Scented Marshmallow Fluffed Cake Sugar Snowy Plum Pomegranate Peony Blush Candle Lime, Basil, and Mandarin Plum and Mulberry Fragrance Salted Caramel Scented Cherry Pie Scented Festive Fir Lime Starlight Grass Jar Candle

Seasonal Fragrances

These are available for special festivals and other seasons.

Halloween Special Fragrances Cranberry Pumpkin Strudel (A Haunting We Will Go)

Pumpkin woods (Moonbeams and magic)

Pumpkin Sage (Pumpkin Lane)

Fresh Mown Hay (Fright Night Fog)

Pumpkin Nut Bread

Pumpkin and Salted Caramel

Roasted Pumpkin Marshmallow Other seasonal Fragrances Cinnamon Wreath, Winter Fireside, Hearth, and Pine

Spices honey butter, maple berry + leaf, Hickory Cedar

What Is the Price of Candles at Aldi?

The candles at Aldi stores vary based on their size, availability, type, fragrances, and also bulk size. However, these candles are cheap when compared to any other major brands which provide candles. Aldi’s sells many candles which resemble popular candles from the other stores. Prices of some candles available at Aldi’s are listed below.

Huntington Home Three-Wick Candles (regular) – $3.99 each (seasonal fragrances may have higher prices)

Huntington Home Large Jar Candles- $5.99 to $12.99

Huntington Home Luxury One-Wick Candles- $7 each

Huntington Home Small Jar or Tin Candles (set of 3)- $2.99 and $7.99

How Good Are the Candles That You Purchase at Aldi?

Aldi’s provides many fragrances and sizes of candles in their stores. There are famous for dupes from other popular brands. Their fragrances are also authentic and are loved by their customers. They provide these resembling fragrances at affordable prices and are cheap compared to the brands like Bath and Body works, Jo Malone London, etc.

So, for their price and quality, Aldi’s candles are better than other candles when customers want them at a cheaper rate.

How Do You Locate Aldi Candles at Their Stores?

Aldi’s supplies their candles at their stores at 2 different aisles.

Huntington Home Three-wick everyday candles are available in the household aisle along with boxes and paper goods. Aldi Finds candles are available in the aisle with the Aldi Finds board.

Can You Purchase Wax Melts at Aldi?

Aldi’s has some of the best wax melts in their stores along with good quality candles. But, they are not available regularly throughout the year. These are occasionally sold by the Aldi store at their Aldi finds aisle.

Conclusion

Aldi’s sells candles at their stores and is super affordable compared to other major brands which provide candles in their stores. Aldi’s luxury candles resemble candles from bath and body works, Jo Malone London, etc. The main reason why customers love Aldi’s candles is, as they provide the same candles at affordable prices.

The price of Aldi’s candles is based on the type, size, fragrance, bulk size, and seasonal availability. Customers can find candles in 2 aisles in Aldi’s stores. They are not sold in single pieces, but in bulk sixes like 3 packs or 2 packs. Blood Orange Persimmon and Rosewater Sangria are some fragrances available all the time. However, there are also seasonal fragrances like Rose Bouquet scent, spiced pumpkin, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the price range of candles available at Aldi’s? The price of candles at Aldi’s store differs on various factors like type, size, fragrance, bulk size, and seasonal availability. They are super affordable and are in the range of $2.99 to $13. How do you locate Aldi Candles at their stores? You can find candles in 2 aisles in Aldi’s stores. The household aisle for Huntington Home Three-wick everyday candles and the Aldi’s Find aisle for Aldi Finds candles. Can you purchase Wax Melts at Aldi? Where to find them? Wax melts are available at Aldi stores but are not found every day. They are sold in limited stocks and are available in the Aldi Find aisle. Name some Halloween seasonal candles at the Aldi store. Cranberry Pumpkin Strudel, Pumpkin Sage, Pumpkin woods, and Fresh Mown Hay are some best-selling Halloween candles at Aldi.