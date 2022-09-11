USPS’s full form is United States Postal Services. It is an autonomous agency under the executive branch of the United States federal department. They provide services even for rural insular areas and associated states. USPS provides premium quality services for all its customers all across the United States. This is the largest postal service provider in the world. Almost all the major retailers and e-commerce website provides services through USPS.

One of the postal services provided by USPS is Media Mail. It is the most affordable shipping service provided by USPS. Customers can send up to 70 pounds of books, printed music, DVDs, etc.

Media Mail is cheaper than First-Class Mail and Priority mail services. This may be interesting to know that USPS provides cheap services. But Media Mail also has some limitations and disadvantages under it. The most important disadvantage of Media Mail is the slow shipping time when compared to other services provided by USPS.

This might rise doubts in you about the time taken by USPS to ship in Media Mail service. So, kindly read this article till the end to know the answers to that.

How Fast Do USPS Ship in Media Mail in 2022?

All the packages sent through Media Mail by USPS are delivered generally in the span of 2 to 10 working days from the initial date of shipping. The average time of delivery with USPS is 4 business days. This is so different from other services by USPS such as First-Class Mail and Priority Mail. The main difference is that Media mail is delivered through trucks only and not by any other vehicles. So, the delivery time of any Media Mail package totally depends on the availability of the truck along with the distance the package has to travel.

Still not clear about the shipping and delivery time with Media Mail package? Then read this article to get a clear view.

What is the Time Taken by USPS to Deliver Media Mail?

USPS has clearly mentioned the Media Mail service it provides to its customers on its official website. It states that the Media mail takes 2 to 8 days for delivery through USPS.

But there are a few websites that state that the USPS Media mail service might take a maximum of 10 days for delivery. The average time taken for delivery is 4 days. However, this delivery time varies on several factors such as the mail package size, distance between the sender and receiver, and the popularity of the route mail has to travel. These factors affect the delivery time because Media mail depends totally on ground transport, unlike other services which are traveled by other sources also.

Most of the far locations to which media mail is to be delivered may get them late due to the lack of transportation (only trucks). It is the same for locations outside the United States.

Is Media Mail Provided by USPS Slow Compared to Other Mail Services?

This is a hypothetical question and has different answers. The time of delivery for Media mail may differ and is not fixed. It is well known that all the other services by USPS are faster than Media Mail. Some such services are Priority Mail, First-Class Mail, and Priority Mail Express. Media mail is the slowest mail service in the USPS. Additionally, Media mail has affordable rates. But they are some results for such low rates such as Media mail being the least prioritized by the postal workers at USPS.

Take, for instance, Priority Mail Express service has a guaranteed delivery time which is 2 days. Also, it has a shipping time of 1 to 3 business days. Additionally, the First-Class Mail service might take time between 1 and 5 business days. Media Mail takes 10 business days for delivery.

So customers can use the media mail service if planned before and there is no urgency for the package to be delivered on time.

What Can You Send Through Media Mail?

There are only a few items that are eligible to send through Media Mail. They are listed below for you.

Books that contain 8 pages (minimum count) Printed music and books Play scripts and manuscripts Medical loose-leaf pages Binders Films of 16 mm width Sound and Video recordings Test materials Educational purpose charts (Printed) Computer-readable media

However, you cannot send some items through media mail such as Computer and digital drivers, and Video games.

Comparison Between Media Mail and Priority Mail

The first thing to discuss is the delivery time. Priority mail takes 2 business days for delivery whereas media mail takes 2 to 10 business days for delivery. The average time is 4 days. This shows that media mail is slower when compared to Priority Mail. But there are some proofs about media mail arriving way before priority mail but only in a few cases. This is due to the delivery system it has chosen which has no fixed time and availability.

Comparison Between Media Mail and First-Class Mail

Based on the USPS official website Media Mail is slower than the first class mail service. As USPS states that Media Mail delivers its packages in 2 to 8 business days. The duration has a huge gap and depends on the item in the package which is shipped through media mail.

You can send items such as postcards, letters, envelopes, etc. through the first-class mail service. This will take a delivery time between 1 and 5 business days. Also, all the small packages in the first class mail service get delivered in less than 3 days.

Furthermore, media mail may sometimes get delivered way before first class mail just like the priority mail service. first class mail service has few budget cuts due to which their delivery time is slower than any other. Many states experience this delay in the delivery of first-class mail.

What is the Reason for the Slow Delivery of Media Mail When Compared to Other Mailing Services in USPS?

First class mail and Priority Mail are faster than the media mail service by USPS. The main reason is that media mail only depends on ground transport for delivering packages such as trucks. All the other mail services use airplanes for delivery which is why they are fast.

The first step in media mail starts from the processing and distribution center of USPS. The following is the step-by-step journey that Media mail travels.

Step 1- Processing and distribution center. These are located in the state

Step 2- the nearest Bulk mail facility located in the state where media mail is shipped

Step 3- Travels to the destination by truck

The maximum time for delivery taken for Media mail is 10 working days for delivery and the minimum time is 2 days.

Comparison Between the UPS Ground and USPS Media Mail

There are instances where UPS Ground gets delivered faster than the USPS media mail. The package sent through UPS Ground gets delivered in 1 to 5 days whereas media mail takes 1 to 10 business days for delivery. There are many factors that play a key role in the delivery time of the media mail service by USPS. One such reason is the distance between the sender and receiver’s destination. Taking this into consideration, media mail can take up to 10 days to deliver outside the United States. In such instances, it is wise to choose UPS Ground.

Final Thoughts

USPS provides many postal services under it. The cheapest and most affordable service is the Media Mail service. This is cheap because the media mail service takes 2 to 10 business days for delivery. The delivery time is less for other services such as First-Class Mail and Priority mail.

Media Mail is used when customers want to send Play scripts and manuscripts, Films, and Test materials. Also, you can send printed music and books through this Media mail service. Media mail service delivery depends on several factors and the main one is the distance between sender and receiver. So, you can use this media mail service if you are well aware of the delivery time.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the cost of Media Mail at USPS? The cost of Media mail service depends on several factors. But USPS states that Media mail costs $21.10. This cost is for a standard package size of 12 inches x12 inchesx12 inches. Is media mail provided by USPS slow compared to first-class mail and priority mail? There is no simple answer to this. Media mail takes 2 to 10 business days for delivery. For nearby places, it will get delivered in 2 days and far destinations (outside the United States) might take 10 days. How is the package sent through media mail? Media Mail packages only rely on trucks for shipping and delivery of the packages. This is the main reason for slow shipping and delivery. Can you send video games through Media mail by USPS? No, USPS does not provide Media mail services for video games.