DoorDash is an American company from which you can order food online. This can be done on the apps run by DoorDash. They are known to operate an online food ordering and food delivery platform. The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in December 2020. Their trade symbol is DASH. It is the largest food delivery company in the United States with a 56% market share. Also, its convenience delivery category is of 60% market share. They have many users and consumers.

Customers who want food to be delivered to their doorsteps from the restaurant you want. This is made easy by the DoorDash app and online services. Using DoorDash is easy and simple for the customers. You can simply download the DoorDash app or else order from their official website.

You might wonder if the fast food chain is far away from your house then does DoorDash deliver food from them to your house? This is a rising question in many customers of DoorDash: At what distance does DoorDash deliver? So, read this article completely to know about it.

What is the Maximum Delivery Distance of DoorDash Deliver in 2022?

There is a specified and default delivery radius set in DoorDash for food delivery. This radius is fixed at five miles and also extended to 30 miles in the year 2022. The restaurant from which you want food and the radius of the distance depends on the location and also the type of partnership with DoorDash. Both the city and suburbs have different delivery distances. Also, the partnership types are Basic, Plus, or Premier. Additionally, you can get long-distance deliveries for an extra charge for delivery, and also DoorDash will charge you service fees for such orders.

This article will include all the information about the radii of DoorDash delivery, types of partnerships of DoorDash delivery, tracking facility for the orders, etc. So kindly keep reading.

What is the Maximum Delivery Distance of a DoorDash Delivery Driver?

DoorDash delivery driver has a maximum delivery distance limited to 30 miles. But most of the delivery drivers in DoorDash have a default distance of 5 miles in the DoorDash. This delivery distance (radii) of delivery by DoorDash depends on the type of partnership of DoorDash, and also the location of the order.

DoorDash has a special algorithm that has set a specific delivery range in each location of the order based on the factors in the existing location. Take, for instance, if you order in a populated location like a metropolitan city, the delivery radius might be small when compared to the orders in urban places.

Is the DoorDash Delivery Radius the Same for Every Restaurant?

Almost all the restaurants through which customers order food will be within a different radius from DoorDash. This distance will depend mainly on the partnership with the company.

There are three types of partnerships with DoorDash. They are mentioned below for you.

Basic Partnership Plus Partnership Premium Partnership

This membership is with the different restaurants around the city or locality that offer food delivery options through DoorDash.

Want to know about the partnerships more clearly than here it is just for you.

Basic DoorDash Partnership

In this Basic DoorDash Partnership, they have a standard delivery from DoorDash, and they can be used by restaurants. Generally, the normal delivery range varies from restaurant to restaurant based on the demand in the market.

Plus DoorDash Partnership

All the restaurants have upgraded their partnership to Plus DoorDash. They can get a 10% delivery distance upgrade when compared to the Basic DoorDash Partnership.

Premier DoorDash Partnership

This is the last upgrade option in the DoorDash app. In this, restaurants can upgrade their partnership with DoorDash up to 15% of the delivery distance range. This 15% delivery range is when this is compared to the Basic DoorDash Partnership.

Also, the restaurants are charged more for this upgrade which will help them expand their business through DoorDash.

Additionally, as per the delivery drivers of DoorDash most f them accept a delivery within the delivery range of five to seven miles from the restaurant. They sometimes accept orders which are far also, but that depends on son the tipping amount from the customer.

Does DoorDash Charge Extra for Long-Distance DoorDash Orders?

Yes, DoorDash does charge their customers/ users extra for the delivery distances which are far from the restaurant. This extra charge might be based on the higher delivery and service fees for long distances. You can see the charge for this delivery distance before paying the bill for the order.

Can DoorDashers Set The Delivery Radius in their app?

There is no such option to set delivery radius in the DoorDash app. However, the DoorDash app has a default delivery radius which will help to optimize the delivery distance of the orders on their app. This will save a lot of delivery time and also make the experience of the customer even better. The experience is made better by delivering the food while it is still warm.

However, DoorDasher has the freedom to choose their orders based on the distance of the location from the restaurant. However, most of them choose orders which are near to them because they want to save money and also time. To accept the long-distance deliveries the door dasher have to be paid more tip which will make it easy for them to accept your order.

What is the Reason for DoorDash to Have a Delivery Radius?

To optimize the delivery services DoorDash has a default set the delivery radius on their app. This will help the customer receive food faster than long-distance deliveries and also the food will be still warm for them to have a great experience. So it is to be kept in mind that if the customer chooses a restaurant far from them then they are likely to get cold and soggy food.

What is Meant by the Option “too Far” in the DoorDash App?

If you ever receive the message “too far” on the DoorDash app then it means the restaurant has changed the delivery distance radius of its delivery. The order is no longer possible to be delivered to you.

Also, if the restaurant has a low customer rating/ reviews or refund requests then there is a high possibility of the restaurant limiting the delivery radius. This will also improve the customer satisfaction rating on their app.

Both times, the delivery distance affects the quality of the food delivered to the customer. Sometimes the system might be affected by a glitch, and you may receive the “too far” message on the DoorDash app. In such times, you might want to restart the DoorDash app completely.

Does DoorDash Provide Tracking for Their Orders?

Yes, you can track the orders from the DoorDash app or from their official website. This can be done once the order is confirmed on DoorDash. By this, if the order from DoorDash is confirmed, then the app or website will also provide you with an estimated delivery time along with tracking.

Additionally, you will also receive notifications from the DoorDash app for the status of your order with the live tracking feature.

How to Track Your Order on DoorDash?

The following are the steps to track your food order from DoorDash:

Open the DoorDash app or website. Open the order in the “Orders” tab of DoorDash. All the details in the orders will include the estimated delivery time. The delivery status includes In the process of being confirmed

At the restaurant

The Dasher is on the way to you Once the DoorDasher accepts your order then automatically a map will appear on the screen from the Orders tab. The map on the DoorDasher will show you the location of the DoorDasher, the location of the restaurant, and also your delivery address pinpointed on the map.

Also, the DoorDasher app or website will also provide you with the contact number of the DoorDasher assigned to your order. So that you can contact them directly anytime you want till the delivery is done. This can be seen on the message icon present in the bottom Orders tab.

Also, they are open to taking any special instructions and requests which have to keep in mind during the delivery.

Final Thoughts on DoorDash Delivery Time

The radius for the DoorDash delivery starts from five miles and might extend up to 30 miles. But the delivery distance radius depends on the partnership type of the restaurant with DoorDash.

They have three types of partnerships with DoorDash and provide different delivery distances with them. Also, DoorDash provides their customers to take orders of food both on their mobile app and also on their official website.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can you track the food orders from the DoorDash app or website? Yes, tracking can be done once the order is confirmed on DoorDash. After this, the app or website will also provide you with an estimated delivery time along with tracking. Does DoorDash charge extra for long-distance DoorDash orders? Yes, the delivery distance is charged by DoorDash with the increase in the distance of orders from the restaurant to the delivery address. The charge will vary from place to place. What is the delivery distance percentage in the plus DoorDash partnership? Plus partnership can get a 10% delivery distance upgrade when compared to the Basic DoorDash Partnership. What are the types of partnerships related to DoorDash food delivery? There are 3 types of partnerships related to DoorDash food delivery. They are a Basic DoorDash partnership, Plus DoorDash partnership, and a Premium DoorDash partnership.