People are continuously looking for easier ways to shop. In addition to that, they want it to happen quickly. One of the solutions for easy and quick shopping is the Walmart Pickup option. This innovative way was designed by Walmart to help their customers shop without any hassle. Nevertheless, how does Walmart pick up work?

How Does Walmart Pickup Work?

Firstly, in order to get the pickup service, the worth of the order should be more than $35. You should place your order using Walmart App or Walmart Website. After that, you should choose the pickup window that is available between 8 am and 8 pm and the nearest Walmart store. Now head towards the selected Walmart store and park your vehicle in the curbside pickup area. The Walmart staff would place your order in your vehicle.

If you need detailed instruction regarding how does Walmart pickup works and how to use this service, continue reading this article.

What Are the Features of Walmart Pickup Service?

Walmart pick service is for customers who don’t want to spend time shopping inside the store and waiting at the billing section. In other words, this service is specially made for people who want to save time and avoid the hassle they face while shopping. When you are using this service, you don’t even have to enter the store. All the billing and shopping processes would have been completed before you arrive at the location. The only work you have to do in this process is to drive your car towards the selected Walmart store.

What Are the Options Available in Walmart Pickup?

Generally, there are two types of Walmart pickup services you can opt for. They are store pickup and curbside pickup.

Store Pickup: You would place your order from either the Walmart app or Walmart.com and after a while, you would receive a confirmation email from Walmart. After receiving the confirmation, you can straightaway head towards the store and there you would be directed to an online order pickup location. You can get your order there.

Curbside Pickup: This process is the same until you head towards your nearest store. However, there, instead of going inside the store, you would be parking your car in curbside parking. Once you alert the staff by checking in, they would deliver the order, most probably behind the trunk or your hand.

Which Pickup Option Is Best?

Now you are provided with two pick-up options. The best option would be the one which is fast and easier. In that case, Curbside Pickup has the upper hand. Let me explain why. Firstly, you don’t have to get out of your car in the case of Curbside Pickup. Secondly, you may have to wait for a long time in a queue at the online order pickup desk in the case of store pickup. So the two most important factors are not met by the store pickup option. That is why the curbside pickup is the best option.

What Items Can You Order Through the Pickup Option?

If you are choosing the store pickup option, you have no restrictions in ordering items. You are free to pick any items from Walmart that are in stock. You would get to know if the desired product is in stock or not through the app.

When it comes to curbside pickup, most products that you can order are limited to groceries. This is the case in most Walmart stores in America. However, they are still trying to improve the list of items that can be shopped using a curbside pickup.

How Does Curbside Pickup Work?

The curbside pickup service is available every day of the week. The service time ranges between 8 am and 8 pm. However, please make sure to book the slot available at your desired time. Let me explain the process using step-by-step instructions so that you would find it easy.

Log in to the Walmart app or Walmart website. Using Walmart app is suggested because it is more convenient.

Choose your nearest Walmart store.

Choose the time window during the service hours(8 am to 8 pm)

Now start shopping the items you want and add them to your cart.

After placing the order, you have to select the pickup option between store pickup and curbside pickup. I would recommend picking curbside pickup option.

Wait for confirmation mail which says your order is ready.

Pick a parking number by checking in using the app or website.

After reaching the parking lot, park your vehicle at your designated spot that has your parking number.

Soon a staff would arrive and deliver your items. Voilà! You made your purchase.

Always keep in mind to choose the nearest Walmart. There is another thing that you should be cognizant of. If you have ordered age-restricted products, make sure to bring your ID with you.

How Much Does Walmart Pickup Cost?

One of the ultimate perks of using Walmart pickup service is you don’t have to pay anything other than the cost of the product you purchased. It is completely free of cost. The prices of the products would be the same even if you directly buy them from Walmart stores as well. Additionally, this free service is for all. There is no restriction such as member-only. Even though you don’t pay any fee, the total price worth of the items you purchased should be more than $35.

How to Drive Your Way to the Walmart Pickup Store?

I will be sharing some tips so that you can pick up your order both smoothly and effortlessly.

It can take time: Don’t rush towards the store as soon as you have placed your order. It will take at least a few hours before the product is available for pickup.

Make use of mobile check-in: Before you start heading towards the Walmart store, use the Walmart app for check-in. This would notify the staff that you are nearing the store. After arriving at the spot, your order would be ready to be loaded inside your car.

Assign an alternative representative: When you are unable to reach the pickup spot due to some reason, you can send your representative instead of you. You should designate that particular person in this case. Even after designating a person, you can pick the order by yourself.

Stop worrying about prices: Don’t get disappointed if the price of your purchase changes from the time of your order to the time of pickup. Walmart would charge you with the current market price. Walmart will not hesitate to charge you with the lowest price if possible.

Give a thought about Walmart pickup Substitutions: When the desired product is not available, you will be offered a substitute product. Check out the substitute products list by selecting the option “Edit” available under “substitution”.

How Can You Efficiently Utilize the Pickup Services?

It will take time for you to figure out the efficient way to use Walmart pickup services. So, here is the list of insights that would help you shop efficiently using the Walmart pickup service.

Like you, many other people would be using this service. So there are high chances of slots getting filled. Hence, check for the next available window. Or, you can stay one step ahead by placing your order a day before you pick up the order at the spot.

As I mentioned before, when you are in a hurry, using Walmart app could come in handy. Using a website can take more time.

There are certain products that you will not be satisfied if ordered. It can be vegetables or meat. In the case of order, someone else is picking your meat or vegetable. Hence, it is always better to shop such items by yourself.

Conclusion

I have gathered and presented information that would guide you through the purchase via the pickup option. In addition to that, I have also included a few tips which would be helpful for you. Guess, this article gave you the information you came looking for. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) -How Does Walmart Pickup Work

1. What type of products can I order via curbside pickup service? They are mostly grocery-related products. Nevertheless, Walmart is trying to expand its product list. 2. Can I send someone instead of me to pick up the order? Yup. There is an option to assign a representative who can pick up your order. 3. Is there a way for contactless pick-up? Yes! You can just open your trunk and the Walmart staff would place your purchase inside. 4. Can you tell me the Walmart pickup hours? The Walmart pickup hours are between 8 am and 8 pm. 5. Where do you pick up online orders at Walmart? There will be a dedicated parking lot for picking up orders. You can pick your purchase there.