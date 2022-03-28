If you are planning to join Starbucks and you are wondering what the working hours are going to be like and how does Starbucks schedule the working hours of its employees. We are here to clarify that doubt. We will also be looking at many of the common questions related, such as the pros and cons of working in Starbucks. How many hours of work do the employees do every day. Whether they offer flexible work hours or not. We will also be seeing the usual shifts in Starbucks, how much do employees get paid in an hour in Starbucks, etc. So, let us begin without any further delay.

How Does Starbucks Schedule Its Employee’s Work Hours?

The shifts in Starbucks can be of either 4 hours or 8 hours. The working hours are depended on the staffing needed at each location. All the shifts in Starbucks are scheduled by the shift supervisors, assistant manager, and store manager. These shifts are made according to the employees’ preferences and needs. The shift timings of Starbucks also depend upon the different closing times of the store. These closing times are different for various Starbucks locations.

What Are the Usual Shifts in Starbucks?

Starbucks has many outlets all over the world, they are known to have the most flexible working hours out of all the fast-food chain restaurants Starbucks provides their employees with various perks during their shifts. An organization’s working shifts and hours vary by location and hours of operation. The employee’s shifts vary around from 4 to 8 hours, some employees pick up extra shifts to make some more money. Sometimes employees could be hired just for a needed basis which lasts less than 2 hours. Employees are always allowed to pick up extra shifts to make extra money.

The timings of the shifts also heavily depend on the exact timings of the opening and closing times of the outlet. Every shift is always supervised by the Shift Supervisor, Manager, Store Manager, or assistant manager. Starbucks does right by their employees by providing them with the most flexible and flexible shifts, sometimes they can go overboard due to the demand of the work. Starbucks management takes the employee’s preferences and special needs into account and provides their employees with special shifts.

How Well Are the Employees Treated at Starbucks?

Starbucks follows the “Employees First” philosophy as they provide their workforce with the best perks and working hours. They are known for giving their employees 401 (k) plans, parental leave, tuition coverage, and other perks Starbuck’s motto is that its people make the organization what they are not its products. In the year 2007, they were ranked as the 6th best company to work at. Starbucks firstly seeks to connect with its employees and then with its customers which makes sense.

Employees receive flexible working hours, and they receive compensation as it is a big part of their organization. The average Starbucks employee who deals with preparing food ranges from 9.82 dollars to 11 dollars. Although they offer these flexible and feasible hours, some locations do take a different approach. It is reported that 62% of Starbucks employees think they are paid what they owe, and 81% of their employees are very happy with their benefits and perks. The environment in which an employee works is very important, 84% of their employees agree that they work in a positive environment.

Pros and Cons of Being a Starbucks Employee?

Every organization has its own set of logical infrastructure that makes them function without any hitch or problems. Starbucks is one such organization that has many advantages as well as disadvantages when it comes to working in their company. Let us start by talking about the advantages.

Advantages

Free Food and Drinks

Starbucks is a company that knows how to treat its employees well. They offer many things for optimum employee satisfaction. Firstly, they offer free coffee for their employees. This might not sound as much, but it is one of the most enjoyable things that Starbucks employees seem to get. If at all they do not like coffee, they can switch to tea. The reason this is one of the most enjoyable perks is that Starbucks coffee is expensive. Coffee can cost anywhere between $8 to $13. Apart from this, Starbucks employees get a free food item and various free drinks during their break.

Education

Another big advantage of working in Starbucks is that they give a lot of assistance for their employees’ education. Many employees in Starbucks have received free education. Employees are offered online degrees from Arizona State University, which is completely funded by Starbucks. There are various degrees that the employees can choose from such as Humanities, Information Technology, Language, Law, Liberal Arts, Management, Nursing, Nutrition, Psychology, Business, Communication and Digital Media, Computer Science & Technology, Education, Engineering, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Art & Design, etc.

Discounts

Employees in Starbucks also enjoy discounts on food and drinks. They not only get these things for free, but they also get discounts on many of their products. The discount is offered because they get only one item for free. So, if they want to purchase more food or drinks, Starbucks offers their employees a 50% discount on their products while the employees are on their shift. When they are not in shift, they get up to a 30% discount on food and drinks.

Retirement and Savings

Starbucks’ employees also enjoy the benefits of the 401K plan, They also get a lot of discounts on their stock prices. Employees are even involved in the company’s equity reward program, which is called the bean stock.

Discounts on Brands

Starbucks employees get a lot of discounts on various brands such as Sketchers. They get these discounts by using affiliate websites. Employees also get discounts on home insurance, automobile insurance, and insurance for their pets. Starbucks’s employees also get discounts on their cell phone bills. The best thing is that they get a free Spotify premium subscription. They get unlimited access to the Spotify premium. This is only valid till they are working in the company.

20 Hours Work Benefits

Employees in Starbucks have to work for a minimum of 20 hours a week. With that, they will be eligible for all these benefits. These benefits are not unlocked immediately. Many employees have worked more than 200 hours in at least 3 months to unlock all the benefits.

Disadvantages

Pay Might Be Low

Many previous employees have a complaint saying that the payment was very low. The payment of the employees, obviously depends on the job role. The cashiers make $9 to $15 per hour. Shift supervisors make $11 to $16 in an hour, and the baristas make about $9 to $14 per hour.

Complicated Menu

Starbucks has a huge menu and has a lot of different options. This makes it very difficult for the employees to learn the menu. Many items on the menu might be easy to understand and make, but a few of them can get quite complicated. They have a big menu as coffee is preferred in different ways by different people, so they have a huge range to satisfy every customer. A few of the employees say that it can take up to 3 months to learn the entire menu.

Understaffed

Though they do not have to do overtime, employees have to do a lot of work. This is because of the huge menu we mentioned before. Usually, Starbucks is filled with customers and the staff has a tough time completing all the tasks as the store can be very understaffed.

Requires a Lot of Patients

As we have mentioned before, Starbucks has a lot of things on its menu, and it is usually crowded. This results in the employees getting very exhausted. But even though they get exhausted, they are expected to be pleasant at all times. Many times there might be customers that might be very rude and might be yelling, but the employees are expected to be polite and patient.

Boatloads of Work

Even after the store closes, there is work going on n the store. Employees start to clean the place even after their shift hours. This might affect the employees’ leisure hours as they have to spend a lot of time tidying the place for the next day.

What Shifts Do Starbucks Employees Work?

The shifts of Starbucks employees depend on a lot of things such as how busy the store is, the staffing needs, how busy the employee is, etc. These shift timings are different for the different stores, as these timings are decided by the store manager. The shift supervisor decides the shift hours of the employees for all the employees, 3 weeks in advance. This is done once the shift supervisor takes all the employee preferences on the timings into account in order to give flexibility for their employees. The shifts in Starbucks are divided into 3 parts which are the opening shift, midday shift, and closing shift. These shifts vary depending on how busy the location is. If the store is very busy, there might be having 2 midday shifts. Typically, the shift hours in Starbucks are as follows,

The opening shift is from 4:30 A.M. or 7 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. or 3 P.M.

The midday shift is from 9:00 A.M. or noon to 3:00 P.M. or 8 P.M.

The closing shift is from 4:00 P.M. or 5:30 P.M. to 11:30 P.M.

Which Is the Shortest Shift at Starbucks?

The short answer to this is 3 hours. That is the shortest shift that an employee can have in Starbucks. Typically, the shortest shift at Starbucks is 4 hours, there are a few employees who have worked for 3 hours. While this is the shortest shift at Starbucks, the longest shift can be for 9 hours. The shift supervisors and managers can even work for 12 hours or more if they are doing overtime or the store is understaffed.

What Is the Shift Supervisor Supposed to Do?

The shift supervisor in Starbucks is responsible for creating and running the shifts. Shift supervisors at Starbucks are also responsible for leading all the store operations. In the store, the shift supervisor is one of the leading roles. If anyone is wanting to apply for this job, the candidate needs to have at least 1-year of experience in the customer service and retailing industry. All the new employees and the employees who are at entry-level positions have to report to the shift supervisor. Starbucks does a lot of internal promotion so, many entry-level employees have worked their way up to be shift supervisors.

Does Starbucks Offer Flexible Hours?

One of the perks that Starbucks employees get is flexible hours. If an employee is uncomfortable with the shift timings, it can be changed. The employee just has to inform the store manager or the shift supervisor, and the shift timings will be adjusted according to the employee’s comfort. But the store manager and the shift supervisor have to be informed 3 weeks before they make the schedule for the shifts. Sometimes, if the store is understaffed, the employees might not get the preferred shifts. But Starbucks will always do its best when it comes to giving its employees flexible shifts.

What Are the Minimum Hours You Can Work at Starbucks Per Week?

As we have mentioned before, the minimum time employees have given in Starbucks is 3 hours. While usually, the least employees give is 4 hours, many times employees have given 3 hours. The minimum working hours are decided by the store manager and the shift supervisor. They do everything they can to make sure the employees have a flexible time in the store. The managers and shift supervisors believe that anything less than 12 hours is pretty much pointless, as working for that much time maintains the continuity of work in the store.

Conclusion

Starbucks is one of the biggest coffeehouse chains in the world. They have 33,833 stores located in 80 different countries. They have hundreds of thousands of employees working for them. Starbucks makes sure their employees are satisfied with their work hours and have very flexible shifts. We have mentioned all the benefits that Starbucks employees get. The pros and cons of working at Starbucks have also been given. Finally, we have mentioned the shortest shift at Starbucks and what the minimum working hours per week are in Starbucks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How many employees work at Starbucks? Starbucks has around 383,000 employees working for them throughout the world as of 2021. 2. What are Starbucks employees called? Starbucks employees are referred to as partners. This is because they get bean stock, which we have mentioned in the above sections. 3. How much do Starbucks employees make? Starbucks employees make $15 an hour. a few of the employees even make $17 per hour.