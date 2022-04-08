Sam’s Club and many other retail stores are aiming to become a one-stop destination for buying everything a customer asks for. Sam’s Club is expanding and diversifying its consumer market by adding several products to its list. Initially, I was surprised when they added Automobiles to its list. It would have been surprising for many others as well. Be it whatever, here we are talking about buying a car at Sam’s club. Now, you may be wondering if Sam’s club is the right choice for buying the car. Well, I have collected some details that would help you in making the right choice.

Samsclub Car Buying in 2022

The Samsclub car buying program is exclusive to its members. Sam’s club is offering this sales service through TrueCar. As a member, you will be able to save a maximum of $4000 considering the offers provided by both TrueCar and Sam’s Club. The car sales include both new and used cars with plenty of options to choose from. Moreover, you can find cars that are on sale near your location. I will be expanding on the Samsclub car buying program in this article, so continue reading to get to know more details regarding the program.

How Does Samsclub Car Buying Work?

Become a Member

As I mentioned earlier, this program is exclusive to the members of Sam’s club. Hence, you have to become a member to utilize its Automobile sales service. The Sam’s Club membership may cost you somewhere between $45 and $100 depending on the membership level. Once you get your membership, you will get your login credentials. You can use them to log in to Sam’s club car-buying website.

Car Choices

When you log in to the website, you can check out millions of used cars that have been put on sale. There will be a myriad of choices for you to choose from the list. However, it would be harder for you to find a new car of your choice. Still, there will be a lot of other car options that you can choose from.

Check For Discount

You don’t have to log in to browse and know the discounted prices of the cars that are sold on the website. However, at a certain point, you will be asked to enter your login credentials. Therefore, it is better to log in while searching for cars. While checking out the discounted price offered for the cars, you may crosscheck the price of the same cars at the car dealership’s website. In this way, you will be able to conclude how much you are saving from the Samsclub car buying program.

Benefits

There are benefits worth $2000 that you will be able to utilize in the next year. However, in order to get them, you have to notify about your purchase to the Sam’s Club car buying program. Additionally, you should notify them within 45 days of purchase.

You would get 20% cashback on auto repairs. In other words, you will be able to save about $500 per repair. In this way, you can save up to $1000 for a year.

You will get reimbursement of up to $500 for an auto insurance claim. The reimbursement is possible only if you make an insurance claim within a year of purchasing. You can get two reimbursements in a year.

I hardly trust automobile repair shops. There is a high possibility of getting scammed by a mechanic. As a result, I have always felt it would be better if I get an expert opinion before I approach a mechanic. Luckily, my requirement is one of the benefits of the Samsclub car program. They provide a hotline that would help us to chat with a certified mechanic. They would answer your queries such as what is the problem with your car and how much would it cost to get the car repaired. In this way, I will be more confident while dealing with mechanics.

Will I Get Any Financing Under Sam’s Club Car Buying Program?

Cars are expensive stuff. Many of us will not be able to fully pay out the amount. Hence, you may have to loan an amount to buy the car. Unfortunately, you will not be getting financial support from Sam’s Club’s car-buying program. However, the car dealership provides you with financial support. Now, you can choose the financial plan that matches your income. Moreover, you have various other options such as banks, credit unions, and many more which offer car loans. Please note that there would be additional fees that you may have to pay such as document fees, registration fees, and taxes.

Apart from all these, you have to keep one thing in mind, which is taking your financial status into account. You should check your income and expenses to plan accordingly. Once you get to know your financial situation, you will be in a better position to choose the right financial plan for buying the car. If you don’t check, there are high chances of you drowning in a financial crisis.

How Much Money Can I save using Sam’s Club’s Car Auto buying program?

You will definitely be able to save a few hundred bucks. However, the amount you save varies depending on various factors such as car model, make, and many more. For example, certain manufacturers are offering discounts ranging from $200 and $3000 if you have bought the car via Sam’s Club Auto buying program. Additionally, you will be able to save anywhere between $100 and $300 as a part of Sam’s Club membership.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of the Sam’s Club Auto Buying Program?

Pros

You will be able to save more than $3000 if you are part of the Sam’s Club Auto Buying program. However, this amount varies based on various factors. But I can assure you that you will be able to save at least a few hundred bucks.

As a member of Sam’s Club, you will get to know the condition of cars that are on Sale. This will help you to choose the cars that are in the best condition and avoid purchasing bad cars. The problem with cars that are in bad condition is the extra – expense that would occur after you buy that car. Moreover, if cars play an important role in your mode of transportation in day-to-day life, buying cars in bad condition would give you a big headache.

As a member, you are eligible for free repair and maintenance services such as battery checking, tire repair, fixing wiper blades, and many more.

Cons

Sam’s Club doesn’t provide any financial plans or support, unlike its competitor Costco. However, the amount you save via Sam’s Club is more than at Costco.

There are fewer chances of finding TrueCar-certified dealers nearby your location.

After taking both the pros and cons into account, we could concur that the pros of the Sam’s Club Auto Buying program outweigh the cons. Still, I would leave the choice to you. You evaluate the pros and cons to know how beneficial the program is.

What Brands of Cars Are Sold via Sam’s Club’s Auto Buying Program?

Some people like to explore different types of car brands before they buy them. These people want a suitable car out of all brands. For people like this, Sam’s Club’s Auto buying program offers a wide variety of choices. You can check the price and the car’s condition before buying. At the same time, we have people who stick to buying cars of a particular brand only. The Sam’s Club’s program has tried to cover most of the car brands that are available for sale. Most times, people will be able to find the cars from their favorite brand in the list of cars available under this program.

TrueCar sells affordable cards from brands like Nissan and luxury cars such as Porsche, Maserati, etc. Hence, people are certain to find a car that would fit their budget. However, more car brands are available under the category of Used cars than New cars. Let me list a few car brands that are available for sales,

Benz

Nissan

Mitsubishi

Porsche

Ford

Chevrolet

Cadillac

Volkswagen

Volvo

Maserati

Land Rover

Hyundai

Who Are the Car Dealers Collaborating With TrueCar?

The TrueCar is working with numerous certified car dealerships. Currently, TrueCar has expanded its network throughout the country by connecting around 550 auto buying sites. That is how you are able to find car dealerships near you. Furthermore, TrueCar’s network has incorporated various players such as insurance companies, military organizations, and Sam’s Club retail stores.

What Are the Benefits of Using TrueCar?

The TrueCar labels the cars’ prices as ‘Below Market’, ‘At Market’, and ‘Well Below Market’. This, in turn, helps you in understanding the true benefits and drawbacks of the deals. There are more than 1.6 million used cars that are available for sale in TrueCar. If you want, you can add your location to find the nearest sellers.

Conclusion

In this article, I have spoken about how things work in Samsclub car buying program. Furthermore, I have spoken about the financial benefits you would be getting under Sam’s Club’s car-buying program. Later, I have discussed the advantages and disadvantages of the program which would help you in decision-making. Lastly, I have listed a few car brands that are available for sale in the program. I hope, the information provided in the article was helpful. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Samsclub Car Buying

1. Can non-members browse cars on Sam’s Club car-buying website? Yes. No login credentials are required to browse cards on Sam’s Club car-buying website. 2. Does Sam’s club provide any financial help for buying a car? Other than discounted prices, Sam’s Club doesn’t provide any financial help. 3. Can we buy both used and new cards under the Samsclub car buying program? Yes. Both the new and used cars are available for sale.