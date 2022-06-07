The United States Postal Services is an autonomous body under the federal department of the country. It is well known for its services all across the United States. This is a major working network in the U.S. It provides its physical postal services all across America. It is also associated with major retailers like Amazon for delivering parcels to their customers. There are many other services other than the postal service which they provide to the citizens of America. This may raise a question now, Does USPS ship to Canada? If this is your doubt too, then you are at the right place.

This article deals with questions related to the shipping process of USPS to Canada, the cost of shipping, tracking & PO box deliveries in Canada, etc. Make sure you read till the end of this article to know related information about this topic.

Does USPS Ship to Canada in 2022?

The United States Postal Services offers services all across America and also many international services. It also provides its services in Canada. Customers can deliver anything to Canada through USPS. The cost of delivering the parcel or mail to Canada depends on the type of mail you send. The time of delivery may get reduced if the package gets heavier. Customers can even track the progress of the mail. It may take 6 to 10 days to get delivered if customers opt for priority mail.

It was not on the list of COVID-19 suspended countries list. USPS shipped to Canada even during the pandemic. There are several shipping tires listed under USPS for customers to choose from, based on certain factors. They are discussed further in this article.

What Are USPS Canada Shipping Rates?

The cost of delivering a mail or parcel to Canada may depend on the type of mail customers choose. It may also depend on the size and weight of the package. The basic charges of shipping to Canada through USPS are listed below:

First-class Mail International costs $1.30 (additional tracking fee) First-class package International costs $14.25 (additional tracking fee) Priority Mail International costs $28.50 (tracking fee included) Priority Mail Express International costs $45.95 (tracking fee included) Global Express guaranteed mail costs $67.80 (tracking fee included)

Global Express guaranteed mail delivers the mail or package within 3 to 5 business days. These prices may increase with additional services like a certificate of mailing, registered mail, or return receipt. Customers are also provided with an online service where they can calculate the price to be paid for the package.

What Are the Different Tiers of Rates That You Can Opt for When You Are Shipping From the US to Canada?

The service of USPS may be chosen to keep in mind the size, speed of delivery, and the charge. Several mailing options are available with USPS like

The packages and mails which weigh 70 lbs or less come under the Priority Mail Express and can be delivered in 1 to 2 days. This even has a money-back guarantee. The price depends on weight and distance. Letters, large envelopes, tubes, and packages containing items can be sent using this service. 70 lbs and less weighing mails and packages can also be delivered at a reduced price with Priority Mail, but it would take up to 3 days to get them delivered. Charges are based on shape, weight, and distance. Letters, large or thick envelopes, tubes, and packages containing mail can be sent using this service, which is typically used to send documents, gifts, and merchandise. The mails weighing less than 3.5 oz and the packages of 13 oz & less can be delivered through First-Class Mail, First-Class Package Service-Retail. This is delivered in less than 3 days. Its price depends on weight and shape. Postcards, letters, large envelopes, and small packages are sent through this service. This is basically used to send personal and business bills. USPS Retail Ground delivers the customer’s package in 2 to 8 days (70 lbs and less). Cost depends on the weight, shape, and distance of the mail. Small and large packages, thick envelopes, gifts, and merchandise can be sent domestically using this service. Media Mail delivers packages in 2 to 8 days and the cost depends on the weight of the package. This service is also known as Book rate, through which deliveries are limited to books, manuscripts, sound recordings, and certain other educational materials.

How Do You Ship to Canada With the USPS?

The type of delivery can be chosen by the customer based on the type of mail, the distance of delivery, size, weight, and shape of the package. The costs also vary based on these. You can see the above information I have provided with the rates and types of the packages and deliveries. So, the USPS provides services based on what is shipped to Canada. But, if the package weight exceeds 70 lbs, the customers may have to use other package mailing services. All this information is also provided by the local postal worker.

After the identification of the service, the customers can use the online label printing provided by USPS. Once customers enter all the required information, they can print the label right at their house. This can be attached to the parcel and USPS arranges for a pickup from your doorsteps. This service is easy to use and is totally free.

Some Alternatives That You Can Use While Shipping to Canada?

Additional to the services provided by the USPS, there are other postal services that provide shipping services to Canada. FedEx and UPS are other major services providing shipping to Canada. They take 6 to 10 days to deliver the parcel. International courier service providers like Global post and DHL also ship to Canada. All these charge the packages based on the weight, distance, and size of the package.

What Are the Different Types of Mails That You Can Ship to Canada?

Customers can send anything in the form of letters, postcards, envelopes, tubes, packages, documents, merchandise, gifts, books, manuscripts, sound recordings, and educational material. However, there is a list of things prohibited from sending through USPS to Canada. They are listed below

Inflammable items Lighters Fur Margarine Gold metal items Firearms Any kind of alcoholic beverages Pens that costs above $5 Tobacco Liquid vaping Perishable infectious and noninfectious substances skins and feathers of birds Prison made items Radioactive material Smoke making devices used in motors and boats Currency and Antique coins

According to the USPS shipping rules, the above list should not be included in any packages, which are strictly prohibited.

Can You Ship to a PO Box in Canada With the USPS?

Yes, USPS accepts packages to be delivered to PO boxes in Canada. The packages which fit in the PO boxes can be easily delivered. But, large packages which do not fit in PO boxes are tagged “Delivery attempted, holding, will contact customer” in the USPS tracking status.

How does USPS deliver to Canada?

The package travels through the border of Canada. Then the package is handed to the Canadian post by the USPS, which take care of the delivery in Canada. The package takes 24 to 48 hours at Canadian customs.

Can You Track USPS From the US to Canada?

USPS provides a tracking facility for the customers on its official website, helping them know where their packages are. The tracking is already included in services like Global Express Guaranteed, Priority Mail Express International, and Priority Mail International. First-Class Mail International, and First-Class Package International services charge extra for tracking.

Steps to track your package are

Go to the official USPS website Click the “track and manage option” Look for the tracking number on the receipt Search for that number on the new page that pops up All the tracking details will appear on that page

Conclusion

USPS provides its services for shipping to Canada. The shipping may vary from $1.30 to $67.80 based on the size, shape & weight of the parcel, distance of the shipping, etc. Customers can even use services like online label printing provided by the USPS, which makes it easier for their customers. However, there is a list of things prohibited by the USPS to be shipped internationally, which also includes Canada.

Global Express Guaranteed, Priority Mail Express International, Priority Mail International, First-Class Mail International, and First-Class Package International are the tires available for shipping packages to Canada. Additionally, the packages and mail below 70 lbs can be sent through USPS. But, if the parcel weight exceeds 70 lbs, the customers may have to use other package mailing services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the charge to send a postcard to someone in Canada through USPS? You can send a postcard to family or friends in Canada for just $1.30 through a USPS service called First Class International rates. Can I track the parcel I am sending to Canada? Yes, you can track the shipping status of your parcel. Check for the tracking number, in the email confirmation that USPS sends to your mail-id. How long does it take for a package to go to Canada through USPS? It might take from 2 to 8 days based on the service you choose for the parcel. Can you ship to a PO box in Canada with the USPS? Yes, you can ship packages to PO boxes in Canada.