How Do You Send a Starbucks Gift Card via Text?

If you are planning to send a Starbucks gift card for a friend or a relative. Then do you know that the Starbucks company allows people to send gift cards through messages? And if you want to learn more about these gift cards, and how to send a Starbucks Giftcard via Text, then you do just that in the below sections. In addition to this, we will discuss in detail the various ways to acquire Starbucks gift cards, while also sharing brief descriptions on how to use these gift cards. Furthermore, we will share comprehensive information on the various ways to share gift cards. And lastly, we will talk about the advantages and disadvantages of Starbucks Giftcards.

What Is Starbucks?

Starbucks is an American Multinational Company that operates a chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves across multiple countries in the world. The company was originally founded on March 13, 1971, by the founders, Gordon Bowker, Jerry Baldwin, and Zev Siegl. Moreover, Starbucks Corporation’s Headquarters are currently located in the City of Seattle in Washington. Furthermore, this company operates multiple subsidiaries under its wing, like Ethos Water, Starbucks Coffee, La Boulange Bakery, Torrefazione Italia, Evolution Fresh, etc, to name a few.

What Is a Starbucks Giftcard?

As the name itself suggests, a Starbucks Gift card is a prepaid debit card with a specific amount of money, that can be used to make purchases at Starbucks Cafés across the world. Besides, with the help of these gift cards, a person can get discounts on various products sold at these coffee shops. Moreover, many people usually buy these gift cards to give them as a present to their friends or family members, especially on special occasions. So that they can spend an amazing day at one of the Starbucks Cafés nearby. Many popular companies or retail stores across the world offer these gift cards for their customers. Therefore, people can usually find various types of gift cards through online and offline means.

What Are Some of the Ways That You Can Purchase or Acquire a Starbucks Giftcards?

If you are planning to purchase a Starbucks gift card for a person, and you are wondering how to acquire these gift cards. Then don’t worry as you will find your answer here in this section. The Starbucks gift cards are of two types, so you can acquire them in different ways.

Online

These days people love to order everything from the comfort of their home, and if you are one of those people. You can purchase the online Starbucks gift cards at the Amazon eCommerce platform or directly from the Starbucks official platforms. Furthermore, online gift cards are of various types and offer different types of benefits for the customers to choose from. Furthermore, you can also choose Starbucks gift cards for various types of occasions on these platforms easily.

Offline

Another way to purchase Starbucks gift cards is offline, which means you can visit the Starbucks cafés across the country. Furthermore, you can also purchase or acquire gift cards at other types of mass merchandise stores such as Target, Safeway, and Albertsons. Besides, if you are going to mass merchandise stores you might also earn discounts and offers on purchasing these gift cards. Besides, some of these stores allow customers to purchase Starbucks gift cards in bulk for a cheaper price on certain special occasions such as holidays.

What Is the Process of Using Starbucks Giftcards?

If you have a Starbucks gift card, and you want to use it to buy products at Starbucks Café. This is the process you must follow. There are two ways to use the Starbucks gift cards a mobile application, and a QR Code scanner at the Starbucks Café. For the first method, you must download the Starbucks Raise mobile application from the Apple or Google Play Store based on the type of mobile device you use. After downloading and installing the application, create an account on the platform, by adding the requested information.

Once you completed this process, you can add your purchased e gift cards of Starbucks details here. So that on your next visit, you can simply share the Serial Number and PIN of these cards with the receptionist at the Starbucks Café. While for the offline method, you simply have to show your Starbucks gift card to the receptionist, who will scan the QR code on it using a scanner, and the payment process is complete.

Can You Send a Starbucks Giftcard via Text?

Yes, you can send a Starbucks Giftcard ta a friend, partner, or a family member through a text easily. However, for this process, you must first have a registered account on the Starbucks mobile application. Once you complete the login process on this application, by adding all the required details you will be redirected to the home page. Where you can use the search option to find various types of gift cards offered by Starbucks as well as their different benefits.

After selecting and purchasing the Starbucks gift card on the platform. Now you can send them to the correct person using the share option shown here. The gift card will be transferred as a direct message to the person if they use an iPhone. However, if they are using android mobile phones, then they will receive a URL link. By clicking on this link, they can access them easily at a later period. After which, they can use the two methods listed above, to make payments at the Starbucks café through these gift cards.

What Are the Different Ways That You Can Share a Starbucks Giftcards?

The Starbucks Giftcards can be shared with friends or family members using two different ways which are explained here in this section. Firstly, as stated in the above section, the online Starbucks gift cards contain a QR code on top of them. This QR code can be shared with anyone through multiple social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. And the persons who have these QR codes can simply use them to scan and pay for purchasing products at Starbucks Cafés across the world.

And the next way is quite familiar to you as we discussed that in the above section. This method includes sending a gift card from Starbucks as a message to their mobile phones directly. The type of message they will receive will depend on the type of smartphone they use. Furthermore, using these gift cards sent through the message, the person can visit the Starbucks café and make payments for the purchased products through the QR code in the message.

What Are Some of the Other Offers We Have Available at Starbucks Giftcards?

Currently, Starbucks is not offering any offers for purchasing its gift cards. However, it might vary based on the location where and day when you are going to purchase the gift cards. Moreover, if you are planning to buy a Starbucks gift card at the popular mass departmental stores across the country, you might find some interesting offers and discounts on the gift cards. Besides, as I said above, some retail stores allow customers to purchase Starbucks gift cards in bulk for cheaper prices.

Furthermore, if you are looking for much better offers and discounts, you must try to buy Starbucks gift cards during exclusive days like Holidays, when the company announces offers and discounts for customers. However, instead of all this, you can still find the best gift cards from Starbucks for every occasion here. Besides, the company offers a wider variety of gift cards to choose from for the customers, based on their budget or funds.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Starbucks Giftcards?

As you know the usage of gift cards is increasing day by day. So here we will discuss more about the advantage and disadvantages of using Starbucks gift cards.

Advantages of Starbucks Giftcards

These gift cards offer various advantages for the customers such as,

Starbucks gift card can be a better alternative to pay for products at Starbucks, instead of using payments through credit or debit cards.

Moreover, Starbucks gift cards make the payment process more quickly and easily compared to the traditional methods.

Besides, Starbucks gift cards can be a proper presents to gift them to the people close to you on special occasions.

Furthermore, Starbucks gift cards can be purchased easily and can be sent to any person you want easily as a direct message or URL Link.

Disadvantages of Starbucks Giftcards

Sometimes when you make payments through Starbucks Giftcards some money might be left behind in the card, which cannot be used for any purpose.

Certain closed loop gift cards of Starbucks limit purchase power, which can be inconvenient while making payment at these coffee shops.

Besides, if a person fails to use the gift cards of Starbucks before the expiry date, the company might sometimes charge inactivity fees.

If the gift card is not registered and stolen, the customers cannot do anything to make the transaction of the payment made through the stolen Starbucks gift card.

You have reload fees for the gift cards to add money. Which is not possible for every gift card offered by the Starbucks.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you Send a Starbucks Giftcard via Text? Yes, the customers who have purchased the gift cards through online and offline platforms, can send the Starbucks gift cards to their friends through a direct message or a picture through multiple social media platforms mentioned above. What are the various benefits of purchasing Starbucks gift cards? As stated in the above sections, Starbucks gift cards offer various types of benefits such as simple payment options, quicker payments, additional discounts, suitable for various occasions, a wider variety of cards to choose from, and many more. How can use your Starbucks Gift Cards? The Starbucks Gift cards can be used in two ways as stated above, an online method and offline method. Learn more about these methods in the above article.