How Do You Know if You Have Passed the Walmart Assessment Test?

Walmart is one of the biggest organizations in the world. Currently, the organization is employing more than 2.2 million people all over the world. Walmart has managed to keep all its employees happy. That is one of the main reasons people are willing to work at Walmart. Since Walmart follows higher standards in order to serve its customers, it doesn’t want to take a chance anywhere. A good employee provides a good experience to the customer. Hence, Walmart has come up with a test to allow only the best candidates. The test is called the Walmart Assessment test. People who have attended the test will be tensed when the result will be published. In this article, I will answer the question of How do you know if you passed the Walmart Assessment test. So continue reading to know more.

What is the Walmart Assessment Test?

The Walmart Assessment Test is also called as Walmart Retail Associate Assessment(RAA). Passing this test is mandatory for you to get into the job. Passing this test can land you in jobs such as personal shopper, front-end worker, cashier, and other jobs at Walmart. The test is aimed to test the candidate’s ability to grasp the situation and act accordingly with the customers. Hence, when a candidate passes the exam, the person becomes eligible for various job positions at Walmart.

How to Prepare for the Walmart Assessment Test?

The questions asked at Walmart Assessment Test may look simple, but are harder to solve. Especially if you don’t prepare well. Hence, it would be good to be not lethargic while preparing for the test. I have some suggestions that would help you perform well on the test. Please read them to ace the test.

Get Familiar With Walmart Assessment Test

It is important that you get a good picture of how the Walmart Assessment Test is going to be. How to do that? You can do that by referring to other employment-related tests. Even though other alike tests do not completely represent the Walmart Assessment test, you will know what kind of questions Walmart may ask.

Practice Well

Practice plays an important role in acing any exam. Similarly, it would help you prepare for the Walmart Assessment test as well. You can do that by taking sample tests available online. Take as many tests as you can before you attend the exam. This will help you attend the Walmart test with great confidence. In most cases, the sample question papers would be available online. Please check if any sample question papers of the Walmart Assessment Test are available online.

Read the Questions Twice

As I mentioned earlier, the questions would be twisted. Hence, it would be very difficult for people to attend them. However, twisted questions can be easily answered if the questions are read clearly. If you don’t understand the question for the first time, read it again. Finally, you will be able to decode the question and think of the answer.

Beware of Time

You should be time conscious while attending the exam. Sometimes people spend so much time on a few questions and end up attending fewer questions. You should avoid doing this mistake. Your main aim should be to attend as many questions as you can. If you feel, you are spending too much time on one question, skip to the next one. You can skip all these difficult questions and answer the easy ones first. Once you finish all the easy ones, go for the difficult ones. This way, you can make sure you have attended a maximum number of correct questions.

What Type of Questions Are Asked on the Walmart Assessment Test?

Most questions in the test are designed to test how well you perform in assessing the customers. Things like quick response to customers, giving the right answers to the customer queries, and other customer-related questions are asked. Walmart has classified the question paper into four components. They are Customer service, Problem-solving ability, work experience, and personality questionnaires.

Customer Engagement

When you are working at retailers, it is important that you know how to interact with the customers and help them. Hence, you will be asked questions that describe different work scenarios, and for each question, you will be provided with different actions to be taken as options. You have to choose the option which represents the most appropriate action.

Problem-solving

The questions asked in this component will test your ability to deal with money transactions. Scoring better at this component can help you in the future if you are aiming to become a cashier. You will have to use diagrams and graphics in order to derive the right answers to the questions asked in this component.

Work Experience

You don’t have to worry while attending to the questions from this compartment. All you have to do is to share your past work experience. The evaluators will use your statement to know your strength and weaknesses. However, if this is your first job, you can write to inform the evaluators that you have no previous work experience.

This component is designed to discern the candidate’s work style. Hence, the questions in this component are framed in an agree/disagree format. Be honest and answer the question.

How Does Walmart Evaluate the Results?

The Walmart Assessment test consists of five aptitude-related sections. They are reading comprehension, sentence skills, problem-solving, vocabulary, and math. Walmart expects you to pass all these five sections in order to pass the test. Passing all these five-section means that you are good at communication, interpersonal skills, and natural talents. Once you get employed at Walmart, you should be good at counting inventory and processing invoices. Passing this exam means you could manage those tasks well.

How to Know if I Passed the Exam?

The test conducted by Walmart is computer-based. Hence, you will be able to see your exam results immediately after the exam is over. You are notified about your result using colors. If you have passed the exam, you will see green color. Similarly, if you have failed the test, you will see red color. In this way, you will get to know if you have passed the exam.

What if I Failed the Exam? Can I Retake the Walmart Assessment?

In case, you don’t pass the Walmart assessment test, you will not be hired. Hence, you have to reapply for the job. However, you cannot do that immediately. You have to wait for at least six months before applying. Walmart has given you another chance. This time you should be more prepared and cautious. Failing the test consecutively can give your managers a bad impression, even when you pass the test in the future. Generally, exam takers make three common mistakes. I will list them below. Check if you are doing any of those mistakes.

Being lethargic about test

Ignoring online training

Not attending practice assessment

If you are doing any of the above-mentioned mistakes, you got to fix them. If you correct these mistakes, you will be prepared when you attend the test.

What I Have Said in This Article?

In this article, I have explained the different components of the test paper and what type of questions are asked in each component. Furthermore, I have explained how to prepare for the test and the important things you should keep in mind while writing the exam. Finally, I have answered the question of How do you know if you passed the Walmart assessment test. I have provided most information related to the Walmart assessment test in this article. I hope it was helpful to you.

Conclusion

Choosing to work at Walmart is definitely a good choice. You have a good future if you get hired. However, you have to pass the Walmart Assessment test for that. The question asked in the test would be easy. However, most candidates fail because they don’t prepare themselves well for the exam. You should practice well and get familiarized with the type of questions Walmart would ask in the test. If you do that, you will be able to face the exam without fear. You should know that fear can affect your performance on the test. Lastly, I wish you the best of luck with the Walmart Assessment Test. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – How Do You Know if You Passed the Walmart Assessment Test

1. What are the negative effects of failing the test? It would be much better if you pass the exam on your first attempt. If you are passing after multiple attempts, the manager of the store may develop a bad opinion about you. 2. Is the Walmart Assessment test easy? Yes. However, good preparation is necessary for scoring good marks. 3. How long should I wait before I take my retest? You have to wait for at least 6 months before you take another test.