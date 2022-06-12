How Do I Know If I Have an Active Amazon Prime Membership?

There is no argument that Amazon is one of the most successful corporations in the history of capitalism. The ability to shop for whatever things you want from the comfort and safety of your own home is just a game-changer in the consumerist society that we built. As of 2022, the online retailer company is one of the most powerful enterprises in the league of companies like Google, Facebook, and Microsoft. There is nobody who isn’t aware of Amazon in this country. As you may know, Amazon also offers a membership service called Amazon Prime. There are plenty of benefits of having the Amazon Prime membership if you are a regular Amazon user. There are many people who have Amazon Prime but do not know the current status of the membership. In this article, you’ll know how to check Amazon Prime’s status, if you don’t know it already.

The Prime membership has many benefits like free delivery of products, getting Prime Video streaming service, Prime Music, etc. You can watch thousands of movies and TV shows and also listen to the huge music collection that Amazon Music has. If you tend to do most of your shopping on the Amazon platform, then it’s a good investment to get the membership. This prime subscription was implemented in 2005, which was and still is a huge success.

If you are a regular user of the Amazon service, then there’s a good chance that you subscribed to the Amazon Prime service. You may have subscribed to the Prime service a while ago and forgotten its current status. You will find all the information on How to check Amazon Prime’s status in this article. Furthermore, this article will also clear your doubts regarding Prime Membership’s renewal, steps to cancel the membership, etc.

How to Check the Status of Your Amazon Prime Membership?

You may have doubts regarding your subscription cost or just want to check its status after you haven’t used Amazon for some time. Checking the Prime membership’s status is a fairly easy process and not at all complex. Just follow these steps to know the status of your Prime subscription.

Firstly, sign in to your Amazon account if you haven’t already.

Click on the “your account” option that you will find on any Amazon page.

In the settings section of your account, choose the “manage Prime Membership” option.

Once you have done that, You’ll find all the details regarding your Prime membership.

It shows all the information about your Prime membership, like the start and end dates of your subscription, payment method, payment history, etc. It also shows whether your membership is active or not.

If you find any mistakes in your membership details, contact Amazon’s customer service interface. They will assist you in rectifying all of those mistakes.

By following these steps, you’ll be able to check the current status of your prime membership. After checking the status, you can decide whether to cancel the Prime subscription or not.

What Is Amazon Prime’s Automatic Renewal Feature?

Amazon has an automatic renewal feature, wherein the company will renew your subscription by charging the fee to your card. You have to be aware of this feature because you may lose money. This feature enables you to be free of renewing your subscription month after month, as Amazon will take care of that. Amazon also offers a free trial for its membership, to which you’ll need to input your card details. But you can just cancel the membership at the end of the free trial to not have money debited from your card. This is a good way for you to avoid unnecessary deductions from your account.

You can also just cancel the renewal feature by going to “manage Prime membership” in your account and selecting “disable auto-renew”. By following this process, you can avoid being overcharged for your membership. Keep in mind to save your membership settings to avoid paying an unnecessary renewal fee.

There are multiple accounts from prime users that the subscription fee was charged on them because they didn’t save membership settings. It is important to follow your membership plan from time to time to check up on the renewal policy.

How to Cancel Your Amazon Prime Subscription?

Just like the process of checking your Prime Membership status is easy, canceling your subscription is also not at all complicated. The steps are also similar to checking your membership, just visit the “your account”, go to the membership settings and cancel the subscription. Once you have done that, you are officially no longer a Prime member. If you cancel the subscription within 3 business days of subscribing to it, then you’ll a full refund for your membership. Although, you will have to pay for the value of the Prime membership benefits that you used in those 3 days. If you want to cancel your membership after the 3-day period, then you’ll only get a refund if you haven’t used any of the prime membership benefits.

There are many reasons why one may want to cancel the Prime membership. One of the most common reasons is that the subscribers are not using the membership benefits regularly and have no reason to keep paying the monthly or annual subscription fee. With many retailers rolling out their own membership services, people are switching their subscriptions to other retailers and streaming services.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Being a Prime Member?

There are many advantages of having an Amazon Prime Subscription. Amazon offers priority service for delivering packages to Prime members. Although being a prime member comes with many perks, there are some issues also that you’ll need to deal with. Here are some Pros and Cons of subscribing to Amazon Prime.

Pros

Amazon offers free 2-day delivery for Prime members, since 2016, Amazon has also started giving same-day delivery service for free to Prime members. These members can also choose the n rush delivery option to get rewards on future purchases on Amazon.

There’s an Amazon streaming service called Prime Video for free and at no additional cost to Prime members. Although the video streaming service is not as popular and better as Netflix, it has a good collection of TV shows and movies.

There’s also Amazon Prime Music, which has more than 2.1 million ad-free songs. This music streaming service is actually a close rival to Apple Music and Spotify. The collection of various artists, libraries, and playlists makes it an excellent music streaming platform.

There are other perks you’ll get, like Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, Amazon Drive, etc. by being a Prime Member.

Cons

As all Americans across the country are facing 7.5 percent inflation, the price of the Prime subscription has also increased. A monthly Prime subscription now costs $14.99 a month from the previous $11.48.

Although Amazon Video has a good movie collection, there are many movies that require an additional fee to watch them. For example, you’ll need to subscribe to Lion’s gate, HBO, etc. to watch movies or series made by those studios.

As you can see, there are many perks of becoming a Prime member. As the largest e-commerce retailer in the country and also the world, Amazon is offering various privileges to pull in more users for its platform. If you are doubtful about getting a Prime subscription, then there’s always the month free trial period. Once you use Prime freely for a month, you can decide whether you want the Prim membership or not.

Conclusion

There are many retailers that are trying to take advantage of this inflated economy that our country’s now experiencing. With the number of people losing jobs due to COVID, combined with rising prices because of the Ukraine conflict, many people don’t want to pay for streaming services. In fact, for the first time in over 10 years, Netflix has lost 200,00 subscribers. This shows the decreasing demand for streaming and other retailer services. Despite all these issues Amazon faces, its membership users haven’t stopped paying the Subscription fee because of the free delivery option they get.

As mentioned in the article above, Checking your Prime membership is not at all a complicated process. If you want to cancel your membership, then select the cancel membership option in membership settings under “your account”. By doing this, you will officially be no longer a Prime Member.

FAQs – How to Check Amazon Prime’s Status?

How to check the status of your Amazon Prime membership? To check your prime membership status, Sign in to Amazon, go to “your account”, and select “manage Prime Membership”. You will be able to see all information about your Prime Subscription status. What is the Amazon Prime student membership? Amazon provides students with a free 6-month membership, after which the students will get the Prime membership for a discounted price. The annual subscription for Prime students is $69. Students need to provide a student ID card and other details to get that membership. What is the cost of the Amazon Prime membership? It cost $14.99 per month and $139 annually to get an Amazon Prime membership. The Prime Video streaming services cost $8.99 per month.