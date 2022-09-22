How Do I Cancel an IKEA Order? – Everything You Need to Know

Customers should be mindful while purchasing items from merchandisers. At the same time, Forethought about the necessity of the product we buy is also important. This will prevent us from ordering the product and later canceling it due to changing our minds. Most people can build this purchase consciousness. Nevertheless, we will face a situation where we have to cancel the order for other unavoidable or unexpected circumstances. Canceling orders from IKEA or any other retail store is annoying. Many people express dismay, fearing a long process. However, is the process of canceling from IKEA difficult? How To Cancel An IKEA Order? After skimming the return policy of IKEA, I have collected some valuable inputs related to the former. This article will help you unknowing the procedure of canceling an order from IKEA.

How Can I Cancel the Order Placed in IKEA?

If you want to make any changes to your IKEA order, you should visit the IKEA webpage. This webpage is dedicated to amendment, rescheduling, or canceling of the order placed by the customers of IKEA. If you find your order on the webpage, you will be able to cancel the order. In case, you reside in the USA, you just have to make a call to IKEA via 1-888-888-4532. After establishing contact, an IKEA associate will help you in the process of canceling the order.

What Are the Steps to Cancel My Ikea Order?

Follow the below steps for completing the process of canceling your IKEA order quickly and effortlessly. While talking about each step, I have told how to do it and told about the requisites. Additionally, I have discussed the various scenarios and how to handle them while canceling the IKEA order.

As soon as you realize that you don’t want to buy the order, you should begin the process of canceling the order by contacting the IKEA customer support team. You can call them at 1-888-888-4532. The aforementioned IKEA customer helpline is for people who are based in the USA. In case, you are residing in the UK, the helpline number you should dial is 020 3645 0000.

In most cases, the customer support staff will be answering your call. However, sometimes an automated answering service will be the first to respond to your call. While talking with the IKEA staff, you just have to give them a reasonable explanation for your order cancelation. In the case of automated response, there will be preset queries. You have to answer correspondingly to all the questions until the call is transferred to an IKEA associate.

Before your call is transferred, you should press the confirmation key on your phone or give vocal confirmation by saying “Yes”. Wondering, which is the confirmation key? Well, the automated voice instruction will inform you about it.

Step 2: Keep the Order Number With You

When the IKEA staff contact you, the first thing they will ask you will be the order number. In order to check the status of your order, the IKEA associate needs your order number. After checking the status, the person will be able to tell you if you can still cancel the order. Initially, IKEA would have sent you an order confirmation email. You will your order number in that mail.

However, there is another way for you to know your order number. For that, you have to log into your account on the IKEA website. After logging in, click on the option “order history” where you will find the order number. After this, the IKEA associate will ask for details such as your full name, and delivery address to verify your purchase. All these details collected from you on phone are necessary for IKEA for security reasons.

Step 3: Check if You Can Your IKEA Order

After verifying, the person on the other end of the call will inform you if you can cancel the order. Here is a thing about canceling an IKEA order. A customer should cancel his IKEA order two days priorly to the date of delivery. Hence, any canceling should be done within this time frame. In case, you are contacting IKEA one day before the delivery to initiate the order cancelation process, the possibility of cancelation is thin. Since your order would have been dispatched already, you will not be able to cancel the order. Don’t wait for a long time, because sometimes IKEA can advance your order and dispatch it early. In such cases, you will be met with a dead end. Hence, the faster you act, the higher the chances of canceling the IKEA order.

Step 4: Select the Refund Payment Method

Before allowing you to cancel the order, the IKEA customer support team will ask you to confirm the payment details. This confirmation process is just to make sure the refund amount reached you safely. If you anticipate any hurdles in the future, it is better to request a written confirmation of the order cancelation, which will be sent to you via email. In case you face any issues while receiving a refund, this statement from IKEA will be your lottery ticket. In any case, having proof will always save you from becoming collateral damage. I hope you act cautiously in this case.

Step 5: Check for a Refund

Once you have canceled the order, the process of refund will begin. Hence, you can expect to receive the refund in the coming days. Keep an eye on your email updates and check your bank account to know if you have been refunded. If you haven’t received a refund for a long time, after canceling the order, you can call IKEA customer service. The number you should use is 1-888-888-4532, which is the same number you used for your order cancelation. You can inquire about the delay in the refund and ask the customer service team when will you get the refund from IKEA. In case, you urgently need the fund, you can add pressure on IKEA by detailed about your situation and the importance of getting the refund as early.

Will I Be Able to Make Changes to My Ikea Order?

Yes. It is completely possible for you to amend your order by visiting the IKEA website. However, you have to make the necessary changes as quickly as possible. Since IKEA would have started processing your order, delaying can lead to losing the eligibility to cancel the order. In most cases, you will be eligible to cancel your order, as long as the order hasn’t been dispatched yet. Post-dispatch, it will be difficult for you to cancel your IKEA order. This is not limited to IKEA, but most retailers, as all of them function similarly. Sometimes, procrastination can get in your way while making changes in your IKEA order. Hence, always remember the consequences you may have to face in the future and motivate yourself to finish the task quickly.

Final thoughts

When my wife and I shifted to a big house, we had to buy a lot of home furnishings. We estimated what we need and placed our order on IKEA. However, we failed to notice that a few products we ordered were not needed. Luckily, my wife discerned it soon, and we were able to amend our order. This saved us from the hassle which we had to undergo otherwise while returning those products. This is why I emphasize being cautious while shopping and quick enough to amend the order. In this article, I have given a step-by-step explanation about canceling an IKEA order and receiving a refund. I guess the information I have furnished in this article will help you in canceling the IKEA order you don’t want.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – How To Cancel An IKEA Order?

1. Does IKEA allow its customer to cancel the order placed? Yes. However, the customer should be quick enough to cancel the order before it is dispatched for delivery to your address. The last two days before the delivery of your order is when the product will be dispatched. Hence, you should initiate the order cancelation. 2. How will IKEA refund? During the cancelation process, IKEA will confirm your payment method. You will receive your refund from IKEA, using the same payment method that you used for ordering. 3. How will I know if IKEA has refunded? In most cases, IKEA will notify you once it has refunded the amount. However, it is better to check your bank account by yourself on regular basis.