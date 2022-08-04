Do you want to gift something to your distant family member or friend? Are you stuck thinking about what to gift them? Well, it is pretty tough to give a perfect gift to someone until you don’t know the person enough. Your gift may turn out to be something that the person never wished for. Even though they accept your gift out of courtesy, it doesn’t fulfill the purpose. Hence, it is important to know the likes and dislikes of a person before gifting him/her. What if you don’t know? Well, this is where the Amazon Gift card saves you. You can present them with the Amazon Gift card. If you are thinking to buy an Amazon Gift card and have little to no idea about the How do Amazon Gift cards work, you should continue reading this article.

How Will an Amazon Gift Card Work?

First, you can purchase the Amazon gift card in two forms. Either you can buy a physical card or a digital form. You can even buy Amazon Gift cards that have pre-loaded amounts. If you are planning to gift an Amazon digital gift card, you can mail the gift card to the person’s mail account. In case you have bought a Physical Amazon gift card, you have two options. Either you can visit in person and hand over the gift card or send the gift card in a courier. Once the gift card has been added to the account, a customer will be able to use his gift card indefinitely. I will elucidate further about buying and using Amazon gift cards in this article. Read the article till the end to get a better understanding of Amazon gift card usage.

How to Redeem My Amazon Gift Card?

Once you receive the gift card, either via post or email, the first thing that you have to do is to link the card with your account. After linking, you will be able to purchase products using the Gift Card. How do you link or add the card to your Amazon account? Well, for that, follow the below procedure/

Either through your phone or laptop, log into your Amazon account. After opening, you will see the option “Gift Cards” located at the top of the website. Now, click on it.

A new Gift card page will be opened. There, choose the option “Redeem an Amazon Gift Card”.

Now you have to find the claim code. It can be found on the backside of a physical Amazon Gift card. In the case of a digital gift card, check the email you received.

After locating the claim code, enter it into the text box. Press the option “Apply to Your Balance”.

In case, you have decided to keep the gift card balance for next time, pick the option “Keep Your Gift Card To Use Later”. If you don’t do this, the amount present in the gift card will be applied during the next purchase.

Will Amazon Gift Card Stay on My Account?

Yes. This is something that you cannot expect from other companies. While the Amazon Gift card stays on account, it will never expire as well. However, after 10 years, you may not be able to use the Amazon Gift cards. Yet, you can start using it again after you add the actual balance to your account. Thereafter, it will start working regularly without any problems. In case you want to use your gift card when you don’t have the gift card, you should choose the option “Keep Your Gift Card Balance”.

Should I Pay Any Money to Buy Amazon Gift Card?

There is no purchase fee for the Amazon gift cards. You can buy them for free, and they will be sold in different denominations. The denominations in which they are available are $15, $15, $50, and $100. So, when you are buying an Amazon Gift Card, you will be paying only for recharging the balance on the card. For example, if you buy an Amazon Gift card of the denomination $15, you will be able to spend $15 at Amazon using that gift card.

How Long Can I Use My Amazon Gift Card?

The expiry of an Amazon Gift card depends upon the place where it was purchased. The Amazon gift card bought from most countries may expire after 10 years. The Gift card may not expire at all if the amount is added to your Amazon account. Yet, there are a few countries like India. If you buy an Amazon Gift card from these countries, the card will expire in just one year. If you need complete details regarding the expiration rules in all the areas, you can find them under the Gift Card and later choose the option “Terms and Conditions”.

Should I Activate My Amazon Gift Card?

Yes. You will not be able to use your Amazon Gift card until you activate it. In order to activate your Amazon gift card, you have to enter your information into your account. Amazon mandates its customers to activate the Gift card before using it because the Gift card can be used for online purchases only. You will be able to transfer the amount to your Amazon account once you enter your claim code. You will be asked for the claim code on the Gift Cards page.

Can I Use the Amazon Gift Card for Any Purchase on Amazon?

Well, you can almost buy anything from Amazon, including the products that are sold by third-party sellers. When you are buying a product and checking out from Amazon, you will be given an option to add the Gift card as partial payment. Nevertheless, there are certain things that you will not be able to purchase using the Amazon Gift card. They are subscriptions like Kindle and gift cards.

Will Other Stores Accept Amazon Gift Cards?

No. In fact, you will not be able to use the Amazon Gift card for payment at any stores or e-commerce websites other than Amazon. You can use it in all the departments of Amazon. For example, you can use it to buy Amazon Prime Memberships, Kindle books, electronics, items from that third-party sellers, and any item that is sold through Amazon. However, you have an exception in terms of purchasing products from Amazon. Amazon gift cards cannot be used for purchasing other gift cards such as Walmart, Target, and many more.

Is It Possible for Me to Transfer the Balance Present in My Amazon Gift Card to Someone Else?

Well, you can do it if you haven’t redeemed by entering the claim code. Once the amount has been transferred to your Amazon account, you will not be able to transfer the amount to someone’s account. If you wish to give the amount to someone, it is better to give that person your Gift card along with the claim code. In the case of the e-gift card, the process is pretty simple. You just have to forward the mail containing your e-gift card to the mail ID of the person you wish to transfer the amount.

How Can I Redeem My Amazon Gift Card if the Code is Unreadable?

The claim code will be present on the back of the Physical Amazon gift card. In case the code is not clear or unreadable, you will have to contact Amazon customer service. After calling them, tell them the following information. They are,

The name of the purchaser and recipients

The order number

Serial number (either 16 or 30 digits) present in the card

The Email address that received the e-gift card. In the case of a physical gift card, you should provide your Home address.

Final Thoughts

Amazon issues gift cards to its customers so that they can gift them to their loved ones. At the same time, Amazon wants the balance present in the gift card to be spent on the products that are sold by Amazon and third-party sellers. This is one of the main reasons why one cannot use Amazon gift cards at other stores. In order to increase the convenience of customers, Amazon is distributing gift cards in both physical and digital forms. Nevertheless, it would be more appropriate if you are gifting a physical card than an e-gift card. The level of impact the former has on the receiver is more than the latter. I hope you get what I am saying.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – How Do Amazon Gift Cards Work?

1. Can I subscribe to Amazon Kindle using Amazon Gift cards? No. You are not allowed to use your Amazon Gift card for subscribing to Amazon Kindle. 2. Is it possible to buy products sold by third-party sellers using the Amazon Gift card? You can use your Amazon Gift card for purchasing any product that is sold on Amazon by third-party sellers. 3. Will I be able to buy other gift cards from Amazon using an Amazon gift card? No. Allowing such practices will have a detrimental effect on Amazon’s sales. Hence, Amazon will not allow you to buy other gift cards.