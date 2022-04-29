People leave and join new companies for various reasons. So do Walmart employees. There will be situations that would persuade them to quit Walmart. However, one should be careful about quitting a job. The way you quit your job from an organization can have consequences in the future. Have you decided to quit your job at Walmart? Are you wondering how to do it? Well, worry not! In this article, in addition to answering the question of How to quit Walmart, I will clear other doubts that may arise later. Continue reading to know what I have collected for you.

A Brief Answer on How to Quit Walmart

The best way to quit your job at Walmart is by talking to your manager. However, you should talk to him/her in person at least 2 weeks before you want to quit. At the same time, it would be better for you to give notice two weeks priorly before you quit the work. This would prevent unnecessary problems and prevent damage to your professional career. Following this, check your email or letters you receive which would mention the last day at Walmart. I will talk about Quitting Walmart in detail, keep reading.

Why Should I Talk About Quitting Walmart With My Manager?

Generally, informing the manager about quitting the job before 2 weeks is appreciated. This would help both you and your manager. The manager will be able to plan things related to work without you. Similarly, you will be in the good cards of the manager. In case, you want to rejoin Walmart again in the future, this professional impression you left behind would help you. Trust me, your history with the manager plays an important role when you think about rejoining Walmart. Moreover, this act manifests your professionalism.

Is It Essential to Give a Notice 2 Weeks Priorly?

Be it Walmart or any other organization, giving notice 2 weeks priorly is considered a good practice. This will help the manager to come up with a new plan that doesn’t require you. He would assign someone else instead of you in his plan. At the same time, you will be able to complete all the assigned tasks during your notice period. When you leave the company, there will be no pending work. This again emphasizes your professionalism. However, this may not be the case with newly hired Walmart employees. Since they would be assigned less work initially, they can give notice soon.

How to Submit My Notice to Walmart?

There are two ways of doing it. One is old school, while the other is modernistic. Take a pen and paper to write down your notice, or simply type the letter and email it to your manager. When you hand over the letter, make it more pleasant by letting know the matter verbally. This thing is an act of respect and formality. If you are emailing the notice letter, don’t forget to notify him/her about the mail you sent. Your manager may check it later without uttering a word, or he would ask you what the mail is about. So be prepared for either of the scenarios. In my opinion, it is better to prepare for the latter scenario. Especially, if you want to avoid facing the manager when you are letting him know that you are leaving the company or organization.

Is It Possible to Quit Walmart Over the Phone?

Yes. You are allowed to quit your job via phone. This is a good way for people who are hesitant about announcing it(quitting the job) personally with the manager. However, make sure to email your manager after informing. However, if you can convince yourself to meet the manager in person, it is more appreciated. In this way, you can a good impression would be built on you by the manager.

Can I Claim My Unused PTO When I Quit Walmart?

You may have not utilized your PTO while working at Walmart. However, can you get a payout for your unused PTO? The answer to this question is complicated. It depends on two factors. One is how long have you worked as an hourly employee at Walmart, and the other is the rule of different states. In case, you worked for more than one year at Walmart as an hourly associate, you are eligible to get your unused PTO for up to 5 days. In case, the hourly associate worked at Walmart for less than five years, he is not eligible to claim his unused PTO. However, this may change according to the rules is respective states of the USA.

Can I Quit My Job at Walmart Without Giving Notice?

Yes. But it is highly advised not to do this. The company may not sue you for doing this. However, this act will be considered completely unprofessional unless you have a big reason to quit your job without notice. When you are trying for a new job, the reference/recommendation from the previous company you worked for plays an important role in getting the new job.

Will Walmart Take You Back After You Quit the Job?

Walmart does accept applications from its former employees. However, like many other companies, it has a policy regarding when a former employee can apply for a job again after he/she quit. In the case of Walmart, the waiting period is around 6 months. All this is applicable only to those who left the company after a notice. People who quit Walmart, without either a phone call or personally informing Walmart, are less likely to get into Walmart again. These people should explain why he left without informing. If the manager finds his reasons convincing, his chances of recruitment increase.

When Will I Receive the W2 Form From Walmart?

The W2 form is important for you when you file taxes. In the majority of cases, the W2 forms are issued before the 31st of January every year. Most companies do this because they are mandated to do it by law. The companies mail the W2 forms to their employees on the 1st of February. Walmart would mail you the W2 form as well. However, make sure you have given the correct email address by calling a Walmart associate. If you don’t want to wait for the mail, you could get the W2 form by yourself. You should approach Walmart’s customer service counter to get the form. In my opinion, the latter option looks far better than the former.

How to Get My Final Pay Stub From Walmart After I Quit?

Generally, Walmart will mail you your Pay Stub. In most cases, you would receive it soon. However, if you think it is getting delayed, you should contact customer service. Additionally, you can contact the Human Resource Department of Walmart as well. Request them to pick up your pay stub personally by paying a visit to the store. If it is not possible, ask them the probable date by which you would receive your Pay Stub.

Conclusion

When you are quitting a job from an organization, it should be gentle and complete. When I say gentle, it means how professionally you quit your job. This would impact the recommendation by Walmart when you are joining another company. Similarly, when I say complete, it means you should untie all the necessary associations you have with that company. This way, you can come out of the organization clean and look for a new job. In this article, I have told how can one quit their job at Walmart. Furthermore, I have discussed the ways of quitting the job at Walmart and suggested the best ways as well. Lastly, I have given answers to the question of how to get the W2 form and Final Paystub. I hope the information given in the article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions – How to Quit Walmart

1. When should I give my notice letter? It would be best to give your notice letter two weeks priorly to your manager. This would give your manager time to update his plans accordingly. 2. What would be the consequences of quitting your job without notice? You are doomed if Walmart decides to blacklist. Being blacklisted by an organization would make you the least desirable candidate for other jobs. Hence, it is better to quit your job at Walmart with notice. 3. Who should I contact to get my W2 form? In most cases, Walmart would mail you the form on the 1st of February. In case, you don’t receive the form, you have another option to get it. Visit the counter of Walmart Customer Service. You would get the form immediately. 4. Why is it important to have a good relationship with your manager at Walmart? You have two reasons. One is his recommendation can help you get a job at another company. The next reason is that in case you want to join Walmart again, your relationship with that manager matters a lot. However, this is only if the manager is still working in the store.