How are People Caught Stealing at Walmart?

These days Shoplifting incidents in Walmart Supermarkets and other popular Retail Stores in the country are increasing. If you want to learn what happens when a person steals products from Walmart Stores, then you can find the answer to the question in the below sections. In addition to this, you will also learn about the Theft Policy employed by Walmart, and what are the charges a person must face under this policy. Besides, we will also discuss how the company tracks Thefts occurring at its outlets across the country. Furthermore, we will explain why people should avoid shoplifting at the Walmart Stores in the country.

What Is Shoplifting?

Shoplifting is defined as stealing goods from open establishments such as Supermarkets, Retail Stores, and Convenience Stores. Some people visit these stores, conceal products in their clothing, to escape from paying the price of the product. This is a serious offense, and the person might end up going to jail based on the product’s price. Moreover, this is a form of addiction for many teenagers across the country, who get arrested on these charges often.

What Is Walmart’s Theft Policy?

The people who have been caught stealing from any of the Walmart Stores in the country will receive a lifetime ban. Which means they can never set foot in any Walmart Stores across multiple states. And not just that, Walmart has seen hundreds of theft incidents at its stores, which is why it has hired special people to monitor the camera recordings at the stores all the time. These persons are known as Loss Prevention Executives, and their main job is to identify the persons who are trying to steal, as well as the persons who have already shoplifted at these stores before.

With the help of these executives, the Walmart Company has started building cases on each shoplifter visiting these stores. However, if the person stealing from Walmart has shoplifted products that are worth more than $1000. Then the person might risk getting charged with a class 6 felony. And the rise in the theft price will increase the charges faced by the person. Moreover, the company monitors all the databases of the shoplifters frequently, so that they can press charges on the person.

What Are the Different Ways That Walmart Tracks Theft?

Here in the section, we are going to discuss the various ways that the Walmart company tracks theft occurring at its stores across the country.

Loss Prevention Associates

As stated in the above section, the primary way that Walmart Track most of the thefts occurring at these stores is through the special, Loss Prevention Associates at each store. These employees keep monitoring the security cameras at the stores, as well as track the movements of suspicious individuals at the stores. And if they find any person performing theft, they will start building up the case around the person by reviewing the past footage of that person’s visit to the stores.

Scanners

The primary method used by many supermarkets and retail stores across the country, to prevent individuals from escaping with the theft products is scanners. The Security Guards at the entrance of the stores search thoroughly and request people to pass through the scanners. These scanners identify any items or products unlisted on the receipts. However, these days this method has become ineffective, as many shoplifters found out ways to manipulate the scanners over time.

Security Cameras

Nowadays, these security cameras have become the best ways to monitor customers at the stores, as we cannot have executives watching each customer all the time, and it might be very disturbing for the customers too. Therefore, the security cameras are the right option, as they can be used to monitor all the locations at the stores. Moreover, all the footage on the cameras can be stored and accessed later, if you want to build a case against a frequent shoplifter.

What Happens if You Get Caught Shoplifting at Walmart?

If any person gets caught stealing at the Walmart Store, this is what happens. The Loss Prevention Officer who checks all the footage at the store, will take the case into its hands and detain you. While he/she contacts the Police Department to report the Theft. Once the officer arrives at the store, they will request you hand over all the products that you have stolen at the store. Based on the number of products, and the total price, the Loss Prevention Officer will decide whether to press charges or not.

If the cost of the products stolen by you is very less, then the Loss Prevention Officer and Police Officer may let you leave the store without any products, as well as without pressing any charges. In such cases, the highest punishment you will receive is a complete ban from all the Walmart Stores across the country. However, if you have stolen products worth more than $1000, then the charges will be facing will be converted to felonies. These felonies will increase with the rise of the total theft cost.

Does Walmart Call The Cops For Shoplifting?

Yes, the Walmart Company calls the cops through the Loss Prevention Officers at the stores, to report the incident. However, even in these types of cases, the officer might not contact the cops if the total theft value is less than $25. If that is the case, still Walmart starts building cases on you on their official records adding video evidence as details. So that they can monitor you at the stores, on the next visit. Besides, if you have stolen highly valuable products at the stores, then the store will hand you over to the cops, who will file felony charges against you.

Can You Be Charged With Shoplifting Weeks After Having Shoplifted?

As mentioned in the above sections, Shoplifters can get charges weeks, even months after stealing from Walmart. Mainly because the Loss Prevention Officers check through the everyday footage at the stores often. During this process, they might find a person who has done some stealing at Walmart and not caught during the incident. After finding this footage, the Loss Prevention Officer will search through the previous data storage of the recorded videos at the stores. To identify your previous visit to Walmart, and verify whether you have stolen products during that visit or not.

If the Loss Prevention Officer has found out that the individual has performed thefts on his previous visits. Then he/she will try to value the products stolen during the other visit, and combine the total value to add it to the case building upon the shoplifter. This may take weeks and months sometimes, after which the case will be forwarded to the Police Department, and the person will be facing shoplifting charges. Moreover, in these types of cases, persons will often face shoplifting charges after one year after the incident.

What Are the Disadvantages of Shoplifting at Walmart?

Walmart Company has many retail outlets or supermarkets across the country, and it has often been the main place for various shoplifting incidents over the years. Because of these types of incidents, Walmart faces various types of issues or disadvantages such as,

Money Loss

Because of the constant shoplifting incidents at the stores, Walmart is losing money or revenue every year. Each shoplifting incident is adding more money, to the list, and the loss will be greater at the end. This is not very beneficial for the company, so they have started appointing new executives called Loss Prevention Officers. Furthermore, for the very same reason they have

Crime Charges

The person who has caught stealing the product at the stores of Walmart also faced consequences of their actions. Based on their previous shoplifting data, and the total value of the products stolen from the stores. They will face felony charges from Walmart, which in turn will add a criminal record on the person. Besides, if you have done it multiple times, you might have some serious felony charges and end up serving a jail sentence, while also getting banned from shopping at Walmart Stores.

Addiction

Another major disadvantage of shoplifting at Walmart or other popular stores is addiction. Many young teenagers who have started shoplifting at retail stores for fun, ended up getting addicted to this illegal activity. And many people in the country have suffered this kind of addiction and even faced jail terms multiple times. For these kinds of people getting rid of this addiction might be very difficult, and they have to attend rehab centers or group therapy sessions for recovery.

What Are the Items That Are Frequently Stolen From Walmart?

Walmart’s stores across the country report various theft incidents that occurred through their yearly reports. In these reports, they have listed some of the products that are mostly stolen from Walmart Stores. These are some of the products that are mostly stolen at Walmart stores, such as Cosmetics, Packed Meats, Portable Electronics, Alcohol, Cell Phone Accessories, Sun Glasses, Baby Formula, Video Games, Blue Ray DVDs, Over the Counter Drugs, and Razor Blades, etc. Many shoplifters pick these items because they are easy to hide and portable. So they hide them in their clothes to avoid detection at the exit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will you get arrested for stealing from Walmart? The Shoplifters caught stealing from Walmart Supermarkets around the country will only get arrested if they have shoplifted before, or if they have stolen expensive products over $1000. Why Should you avoid shoplifting? Shoplifting is a serious crime as stated in the above sections, and the person who has committed this crime might even end up in jail or get addicted to it. What are the different ways that Walmart tracks Theft occurring at its stores? The Walmart company uses three types of ways to track theft at their stores located across the country, such as Loss Prevention Officers, Scanners, and Security Officers. You can learn more about these ways in the above sections.