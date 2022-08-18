We all use some mail carrier service at some point in our lives. There are many private companies and also a government agency called USPS that delivers your package across the country and also to many countries of the world. When you mail a letter or package via a carrier service, they will give you a tracking number for your package. This way you can check the status of your package’s current locations, the time it will take to reach its recipient, etc. With the growing use of technology across all businesses and industries, it has become easy to track packages and send real-time status to their sender and recipient about its delivery status. Even a private company like UPS offers a tracking feature for the mail it delivers. But just like with any technology, tracking is not always accurate. So, How accurate is the UPS tracking feature?

Millions of people in this country use UPS’ mail carrier services to send mail to other people in and outside this country’s borders. Many people prefer to stay updated on their package’s delivery status. That is why the tracking tool’s usage has become widespread. So, if you want to know how accurate the USPS tracking feature actually is, and how regularly USPS updates the tracking, then read the article.

Is the UPS Tracking Tool Accurate?

UPS is one of the largest and most popular mail carrier companies in this country. People who do not use USPS or FedEx usually go for UPS. That is how relevant the company is today when it comes to delivering packages and parcels. But the quality and accuracy of its tracking tool is a whole another question. UPS tracking tool does not give you a live location of your package. But it does show your package’s delivery status every time it arrives and departs from a location.

You need to understand that tracking information is not real-time, and you won’t be able to see your parcel’s location every time the truck travels 10 miles. What it does tell is whether your package is in transit, at the final location before delivery, or on its way to delivery. Also keep in mind that even if your package is in transit on weekends, you will not get any location updates on Sundays.

As I have said, you cannot get a live location for your package. So the company updates the delivery status or location status every time your package reaches a new facility. You need to understand that there are a lot of logistics involved in how you get the package. When you send someone a package through UPS or any other mail carrier service provider for that matter, the package will change trucks and also many hands. So, you can expect to know when your package has entered a facility or left it. The delivery time and the number of updates you get through UPS also depend on which type of service you use.

For example, if you use retail ground service, then you may not find get many updates. This is because when you choose the retail ground option, then your package travels in trucks by road. When transporting by road, there are fewer facilities where the package needs to travel. So, you won’t get as many updates. The company ships nearly 25 million packages a day. People choose from various mailing options as per their needs. But no matter which option you choose for your package. You can track the package’s status and location every time it reaches a new facility.

How Does UPS Track Packages?

A company like UPS has an organized and practical way of knowing your package’s status. You see, when a parcel or package reaches a new facility, the staff will scan the barcode on each package. The system will then detect the package that has arrived and then update its delivery location. This way, you will receive an update or notification about the location. In the same way, that UPS scans packages when they arrive at a new facility, it also scans them when leaving that facility. Without giving the real-time location or the transit location of the package, UPS is able to give you sufficient information regarding your package’s current location. Depending on the time when packages arrive and leave facilities, you will get a clearer estimation of the delivery time the package will take to reach its recipient.

When you track a package, you will know the latest or last place the package has been in. Such details will give you a fair estimation of the time it will take to be delivered. But sometimes when you try to track the location of your package, you may find that UPS did not update the package’s status. This happens when the driver or UPS employees forget to scan the packages when they arrive at a new facility. So you can consider this an error on the side of the company.

When this happens, and you want to know the location status, then simply contact UPS’s customer service and state your issue. Customer service will do whatever it can to resolve the glitches you are experiencing. They may also give you a location for where your package currently is. Even though something like this doesn’t happen regularly, some people tend to experience this issue.

No, UPS does not use any GPS tools to update the tracking information. GPS tracking is something that is expensive and not even necessary. The company updates the package’s location by scanning their barcode when they go to a new facility or change trucks. But it does not show real-time GPS location to track where the packages are headed. That means you won’t get a location update every time the truck carrying your package moves. But you will still get a pretty solid location update from time to time when they scan your package.

Once the UPS driver delivers or drops off your package to its recipient, you can expect that it will take somewhere around 30 minutes for you to get the update. When the person officially receives the package, the delivery driver will then immediately notify the company about the drop-off. The company will then update the status as delivered. This whole process, although automatic, still takes at least a half hour to give the sender information regarding delivery. But there are times when you won’t get any notification or update about the drop-ff. Again, this happens in case the driver forgot to update the system about dropping off the package.

UPS does not update tracking information on Sundays. The location statuses of all packages that the company ships every day are only updated on business days. That is because Sunday is an official holiday for UPS. But this does not mean your package’s delivery is paused. Your package will be in transit 24/7. In case a trucker reaches some facility on a Sunday, then you probably won’t get an update then, as the facilities or low on staff because it’s a weekend. You will get a notification on Monday when your package leaves the facility and gets loaded on another truck. These are the things that you need to keep in mind the next time you don’t find any updates regarding your package in the UPS tracking tool.

In the end, all that matters is if your package is reaching its recipient on time. But take note that there may be delivery delays if there is some emergency or trouble with the driver or the truck. Even adverse weather conditions impact the delivery time.

Conclusion

UPS is one of the largest mail carrier service providers in the country. Millions of people across the country use its shipping services to mail their posts and packages. The company ships approximately 25 million packages on a daily basis. If you use UPS to send packages, then you can use its tracking tool to know their location or delivery status. The accuracy of this tracking tool is pretty good, even though it isn’t real-time tracking. When packages are scanned at every new facility they arrive in, their status is immediately updated in the tracking tool system. So, even though it is not your generic GPS tracking, it is still very reliable.

FAQs – How Accurate is the UPS Tracking Feature?

Is the UPS tracking tool accurate? Yes, the UPS tool is accurate about the location status and delivery status it provides. How long will the package take to reach its address? The package’s delivery time depends on which type of mailing or shipping service you paid for. But in case there are any delays, then you can forward your complaint to UPS customer service. Does UPS deliver on Sundays? No, UPS does not ship or deliver packages on Sundays. That is only done on weekends.