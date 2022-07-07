Shoplifting is a major problem that plagues many retailers in the United States. In fact, it is a problem that every store in the world faces. The world’s largest retailer, Walmart, loses a whopping $1 billion worth of goods and products from theft every single year! That is a humongous figure that the retailer loses because of proper stealing from its stores. But Walmart isn’t the only one that faces this problem. There are many retailers like Target, Costco, etc. are losing a good chunk of their profits to theft. Other than the variety of product retailers, even a home improvement retailer like Home Depot loses a lot of money to shoplifting and theft. Millions of people visit its stores across America to buy various construction equipment, paints, etc. of which a good number of them are stolen every day. So, What is Home Depot’s shoplifting policy?

When a guy comes into the store and buys some goods, there is always the risk of him stuffing an item down his pants. Such things happen every day at major retail stores. Although a single person stealing may not be much, but when hundreds of people come in and shoplift on a daily basis, it has a huge toll on the retail company’s business. To stop these fiends from shoplifting, many retail stores are employing various strategies and technologies to identify and catch these petty thieves. Home Depot is one of those retail companies that is also implementing various methods to stop from people shoplifting from its stores.

So, What is Home Depot’s shoplifting policy? What methods does the company use to prevent thefts? What are the consequences of stealing from its stores? These are some questions to which you will find answers in this article.

What Is Home Depot’s Shoplifting Policy?

Home Depot takes people stealing or shoplifting from its stores very seriously. The company has implemented a strict shoplifting policy to prevent thefts from all of its branches in the country. When you go shopping at one of its stores, you will find many cameras and security guards at almost every corner of the store. This is done to identify and stop people from thieving its products. Obviously, no one will try to steal a big glass piece or a bucket of paint without alerting anyone. But small products like wrenches, and other tools are always vulnerable to theft.

If anyone is caught stealing or shoplifting, then they will be immediately apprehended by the store’s security. As they are detained, the store’s management will call the law enforcement, who will come and arrest them for shoplifting. There is literally no tolerance toward shoplifters and thieves at Home Depot. You need to understand that, any retailer’s sole aim is to cut the losses and get more profits. What will they do, if they find out that they are losing a considerable chunk of their profits because of petty theft? That is why Home Depot has invested a lot in the security of its stores.

What Loss Prevention Tactics Does Home Depot Use?

The Home improvement retailer uses various loss prevention tactics to protect its products and assets from theft. Home Depot actually employs people to do the job as asset-protection specialists. These people’s role is to monitor products to check if they are stolen and deal with issues and problems that arise with shoplifting and petty theft. The company in fact placed a system where some power tools can only work once they are activated at the counter during checkout. Although this point-of-sale tactic is only available at some locations, Home Depot is planning to implement this strategy at all its locations in the coming years.

If you ask me, it is actually an ingenious strategy to prevent shoplifting and other forms of theft. As people will not be able to use these power tools without activation, they will have to pay for them at the checkout counter.

Does Home Depot Use a Facial Recognition System?

No, Hoe depot dos not have a facial recognition system at its stores. The home improvement retail company only uses normal security cameras to identify and catch shoplifters. Nowadays, many major companies and retailers like Walmart are using the facial recognition system to identify people shoplifting. The security cameras just notice any unusual or suspicious activity by the customers and flag them. If they stole something from the store, the facial recognition software will just record their faces. If they visit next time, then the camera will identify them and soon the security guards are sent to detain them.

What Are the Duties of Security Guards at Home Depot?

Home Depot employs a bunch of security guards. They are called asset protection specialists. These people’s duty is to monitor the security cameras, maintain order in the store, and finally engage with local law enforcement in case of theft and other kinds of trouble. As per Home Depot’s policy, these asset protection specialists cannot harm shoplifters. But they can follow and monitor any suspicious people in the store. They also do not involve themselves in any major fights or shootouts, as it puts these security guards in danger.

Will Home Depot Prosecute the People Caught Shoplifting?

Yes, Home Depot does prosecute people who are caught shoplifting. But it depends on the value of the product or item that the person is caught stealing. The company has in fact prosecuted many people caught stealing. The criminal charge ultimately depends on how much the product is actually worth. If you were caught stealing some small item, then you most probably only have to pay a small fine. But if the value of the product is in hundreds of dollars, then you will have to pay a hefty fine. As per Home Depot’s policy, stealing items worth less than $100 will be charged as a second-degree misdemeanor. And stealing items worth more than $300 is felony grand theft. This is why it is not a good idea to steal from Home Depot. The company will basically ruin the reputation and image of the shoplifters by prosecuting them.

How Much Money Is Lost Because of Shoplifting at Home Depot?

The home improvement retail company does not reveal an official figure on how much they lose because of theft and shoplifting. But as per some reports, Home Depot loses about more than $80 million based on its annual revenue of $108 billion in the past year. The company’s earnings are more than $100 billion over the past few years. This means that Home Depot and other similar retail companies lose 0.8% of their total earnings. This may be a small percentage, but when you convert it into money, it amounts to tens of millions of dollars. That is a large sum of money when you take everything into account.

What Kind of Items Do People Usually Shoplift at Home Depot Stores?

Home Depot sells hundreds of thousands of products relating to home improvement. There is a multitude of items that people buy every day at its stores. One of the most sold and valued items at Home Depot stores is power tools. There are many brands of power tools available, that many people purchase on a daily basis. These are the items that are a target for shoplifting most of the time. Other small tools, and pocket-sized items, are stolen from people most of the time.

Does Home Depot Ban Shoplifters?

Yes, Home Depot will most probably ban people that they catch shoplifting from its stores. The shoplifter will not be able to ever visit the store aging from which he/she shoplifted. But it is unlikely that the shoplifter will be banned from all the Home Depot stores across the country. The home improvement retailer will only ban you from all its store, in case you have commented a serious crime like armed robbery, or other such crimes.

Conclusion

Home Depot has a strict policy against shoplifting in its stores. The security guards at the Home Depot Center will call the local law enforcement if they catch anyone shoplifting. The home improvement retail company may file charges against these shoplifters, who will then face prosecution. It depends on the company to decide if they want to file charges or not. The severity of the charges will increase depending on the value of the items stolen.

Home Depot does not use a facial recognition system, but its stores do have security cameras at almost every corner. The security guards, or asset protection specialists as Home Depot calls them, monitor any suspicious activity by the store’s patrons. So, it is better to avoid stealing from a Home Depot store or from any place for that matter.

FAQs – What Is Home Depot’s Shoplifting Policy?

What is Home Depot’s shoplifting policy? Home Depot’s shoplifting policy is to apprehend the shoplifters and later submit them to the local law enforcement to face arrest. Does Home Depot use facial recognition? No, Home Depot does not use facial recognition at its stores. Are there any security guards at Home Depot Stores? Yes, Home Depot stores do have security guards who monitor any suspicious activities taking place in the store. The home improvement retailer calls them Asset Protection Specialists.