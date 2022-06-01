Home Depot is the place to go for home improvement and furnishing services. The company is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States of America. Their supply of construction equipment, tools, appliance, etc. is considered to be of good quality which you can get at cost-effective rates. They also offer a whole range of services like flooring installation, Landscaping, handyman services, and Carpet installation. But in this article, we will specifically focus on the carpet installation and price of Home Depot’s carpet installation.

We all need carpet covering our floors, either for aesthetic appeal or just to walk on a soft platform. Installing carpets require experience doing it, so if you don’t have an idea or are new to the carpet installation process, then I suggest you hire a professional. There are many stores and handyman services that offer to install carpets at your house or offices and Home Depot is one such retailer that provides carpet installation service. Most of its big-box format stores offer such services at satisfactory rates. If you visit Home Depot stores, you’ll find the workers there to be professional and helpful in guiding you to get their carpet installation services. It is said that the price of Home Depot’s carpet installation is also lower than most other retailers and service stores.

If you are looking for someone to install your carpet, then Home Depot acts as a reasonable option. In this article, you’ll find out answers to questions like, What’s the price of Home Depot’s carpet installation? What kind of carpets does Home Depot sell? What are the pros and cons of carpet installation by the big-box retailer? Read on, and clear your doubts about such questions.

What’s the Price of Home Depot’s Carpet Installation?

It cost about $1 per square foot for Home Depot to install your carpet, but this is a very generic and basic rate because the cost of installing your carpet by Home Depot depends on a few factors like the style and construction of your carpet, the density, and thickness of your padding. But the prices range somewhere between $1 to $4 for installing and $0.25 to $1 for padding. But the important thing to remember is that Home Depot only installs carpets bought from its stores. That means you cannot purchase the carpet from some other store, and have Home Depot install it for you.

The other thing to be aware of is that the carpet installation by Home Depot will be free if you meet some price requirements. As per the official Home Depot carpet section on its website, the installation is free for any carpet that is priced above $1 per square foot. As long as the whole carpet purchase is above $699. So, if you are thinking of getting a carpet for more than 700 square-foot, then you can get a free carpet installation service from Home Depot. But this offer may not be valid at all Home Depot locations, I suggest you check with your local Home Depot associates to find out the cost.

What Kinds of Carpets Does Home Depot Sell?

Home Depot sells a whole range of carpets. You can get Carpets there in various designs and styles according to your budget. The Home improvement retailer offers both indoor and outdoor carpets, and also at the level of softness that you prefer. There are multiple brands and styles for you to choose from, they vary in the quality and rate of the carpets that they provide. There are main styles of Indoor carpet that Home Depot sells, they are

Berber Carpets

Berber carpet is a carpet where the fabric is looped, this fabric is densely packed together which is a good option for areas that have more traffic of people walking on them. As the yarn is uncut and looped, it makes it highly resistant to stains. Such a carpet style suits best for hallways, basements, and stairs. The main drawback of this style is that your pet may snag its claws on this carpet.

Texture Carpets

The texture carpet is the most popular carpet style for indoors. Many households tend to choose this carpet style for its soft and smooth texture, this style is also called twist carpet. This carpet’s style is made when the yarn is tightly-knit together, which makes it able to resist dirt. Such a type of carpet is the best for family rooms and bedrooms

Pattern Carpets

Pattern carpets are a combination of both Texture and Berber styles. The yarn is small, which gives it the illusion of patterns stitched onto it. Unlike the Berber or Texture style, the pattern style is more sophisticated in its appearance. This appearance is what gives it the professional look, that’s why it suits the best for offices, workplaces, dining rooms, etc.

All the above styles that I mentioned, You find at Home Depot. You can find various brands that sell these carpet styles. As these are some of the most basic and standard styles of carpet, you can find them at most stores that sell carpets, not only at Home Depot. Let’s see what brand carpets Home Depot sells.

What Carpet Brands Does Home Depot Sell?

There are 4 main brands you’ll find at Home Depot Stores, here is a list of them.

LifeProof with PetProof Technology

LifeProof

Home Decorators Collection

Traffic Master

You can find various colors, designs, and styles in these 4 brands. The price varies with each brand because some have superior design, looks, and quality than others. Just visit the store or the Home Depot’s online website to know what they are.

What’s the Process for Carpet Installation at Home Depot?

The process to get your carpet installed by Home Depot is a fairly easy process. Just follow these steps to get the home improvement company to install your carpet.

Visit your local Home Depot store and other website and pick a carpet of your liking.

Then schedule an In-Home measurement service, where a Home Depot associate will come to your house and measure the area where you want to install the carpet.

Once the measurement is done, the associate will quote you a price. As mentioned before, the price depends on the brand, size, design, and finally the amount of area it covers. Make note that if the purchase crosses $699, then you’ll mostly receive free installation.

If you are satisfied with the price rate quoted by the associate, make the purchase, after which you’ll receive a receipt.

Once all the above steps are completed, Home Depot will send a bunch of its associates who’ll install your carpet.

How Long Does Home Depot Take to Install Your Carpet?

The installation period of your carpet will depend on the area. But usually, it’ll take the Home Depot associates somewhere between 1 – 2 days. The carpeting work mainly depends on the efficiency of the workers and the area which needs to be carpeted. Some more sophisticated and high-quality carpets take more time.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Carpet Installation by Home Depot?

Pros

The price of carpet installation by Home Depot is more cost-effective than going to a private carpet seller or installer.

There are many designs and styles that Home Depot offers, which gives you a lot of options to choose from.

It doesn’t take long for Home Depot’s associates to install your carpet.

You can get free carpet installation if the total purchase of the carpet crosses $699.

Cons

Home Depot only installs carpets that are bought from its stores, you can’t have them install carpets bought from other stores.

There are reviews from people who say that Home Depot does a sloppy job sometimes when installing the carpet.

There were cases of Home Depot installers acting carelessly and causing harm to the furniture when moving them to install the carpet beneath it.

Conclusion

To recap, Home Depot’s carpet installation service costs anywhere between $1 to $4 per square foot. The pricing depends upon the brand of the carpet and the area it covers. But the home improvement retailer only installs carpets that are bought from its stores. And if the total purchase exceeds 700 bucks, then you’ll get free installation for the carpet. The 3 main carpet styles sold at Home Depot are pattern style, Texture style, and Berber style. You can buy whichever style you prefer to walk on.

Home Depot is a cost-effective and good place to get carpet installation service. There are plenty of local stores that install carpets at the affordable rates that Home Depot does. So, if you are thinking of getting Home Depot to install your carpet, then you’ll need to buy the carpet from them, which is not a bad option by any meter.

FAQs – Price of Home Depot’s Carpet Installation

What’s the price of Home Depot’s carpet installation? The price of Home Depot’s carpet installation ranges between $1 – $4 per square foot of an area. What carpet brands does Home Depot sell? Home Depot sells 4 main brands that have varying prices, they are LifeProof with PetProof Technology, LifeProof, Home Decorators Collection, and Traffic Master. You can find various styles and designs in these brands as per your budget. Does Home Depot give guarantees for its carpet installation? Yes, Home Depot does offer guarantees for its carpet installation. They provide superior warranties and guarantees on all their installation service labor and products. If the company associates damage your carpet during installation, then Home Depot has to bear the damage expenses.