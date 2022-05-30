We all love discounts, it doesn’t matter how much. But some stores and retailers, instead of giving discounts, provide rebates. Home Depot is one of the retail store chains that give rebates on their products. This provision is called the Home Depot’s 11% rebate.

Rebate is just like giving discounts but unlike reducing the price of the product you buy during purchase, a rebate is given after the purchase. A rebate is nothing but a partial refund or return on the products you purchase. Like many stores, Home Depot gives a rebate on select products at their stores.

Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in America that provide various tools, construction-related products, appliances, and services. It is always better to save some bucks, especially when you are buying simple non-luxury, and essential products.

If you need information about the rebate policy of Home Depot, then search no more because you’ve found the right source. In this article, you’ll get to know details regarding The Home Depot’s 11 rebates, the process of availing the rebate, products that are eligible for rebates, and much more.

What Is the Home Depot’s 11% Rebate?

Home Depot offers a 11% rebate on select products at their stores. The rebate provision on products isn’t constant throughout the year. The availability of Rebates on products changes constantly. This 11% rebate is offered in the form of a store gift card. This provision is not available for special merchandise at Home Depot.

What Products at Home Depot Aren’t Eligible for a Rebate?

There are certain SKU (stock-keeping unit) products that aren’t eligible for the rebate offer. There are also some commodity products, and value-priced merchandise, that is not valid under this offer. Services like truck rental fees, tools, delivery, and freight aren’t a part of this offer. There is a whole list of SKU products that you can find on Home Depot’s website that aren’t eligible for a rebate offer. Nearly 1200 products aren’t eligible for rebate offers at Home Depot stores.

Take note that this rebate offer on select products isn’t available for online purchases. You’ll need to purchase products at Home Depot’s in-store to get this offer.

How to Get a Rebate on Products at Home Depot?

The first thing to do is to purchase a product that is eligible for a 11% rebate offer. Once you have bought the product, You’ll need to submit a rebate request either online or by mail within 30 days from the date of purchase.

To submit the rebate request, it is necessary to have the receipt of the product you purchased in order to claim the 11% rebate on it. Be aware that your request will be rejected if there’s no receipt. In case you’ve lost your receipt, then just visit the Home Depot store you bought the product from and request another receipt. It will be easier to reprint the receipt if you remember the purchase date.

You can’t combine the rebates for the multiple purchases you made. If you are trying to get multiple rebates on your product, then you’ll need to submit each request and receipt separately. I would suggest you submit the rebate request online to save time, as there can be delays when trying to mail it.

How to Submit a Rebate Request?

There are two ways by which you can submit a rebate request, Online and by mail. Here’s a detailed procedure on how to submit the request online and offline.

Submitting the Rebate Request Online

Submitting a rebate request online is easier and more efficient when compared to doing it offline. Just visit Home Depot’s online portal for rebates. To request a rebate for your purchase, select the form that matches your purchase date in the portal

Fill up the form online and enter the ID number that is present on the product’s receipt. Once all the details are verified, your Rebate request will be processed

Submitting the Rebate Request Through Mail

If you don’t want to or have no provision for sending the request online, then you can always submit it through mail.

All you need to do is to print the Home Depot rebate form online and mail it to the stated address: 11% rebate, promo code: (as listed on rebate form), post office box-540059, El Paso, Texas 88554-005.

After filling up the rebate form, just mail it to the above-listed address. If there are no delays in mailing the form, then you will probably get the Rebate reward within 6-8 weeks.

I recommend you to submit the rebate request from Home Depot’s online portal, as it is faster and requires less effort.

Do All Home Depot Stores Give Rebates?

No, not all Home Depot stores give rebates on products. Only 15 states have the availability of stores that provide rebates on products. Home Depot offers rebates in those 15 states as a direct competition to Menards (another home improvement retail company).

Here’s the list of 15 states where Home Depot stores offer rebates:

West Virginia

Wisconsin

South Dakota

Ohio

Nebraska

North Dakota

Missouri

Minnesota

Michigan

Kentucky

Kansas

Indiana

Illinois

Iowa

Arkansas

Home Depot stores offer an 11% rebate in the above-listed States. So if you are currently residing in any of these states, then don’t miss out on the opportunity to save some bucks. Although you wouldn’t get the rebate in the form of cash, a gift card is a perfectly viable option for making future purchases at Home Depot.

How Long Does It Take to Receive the Rebate?

It will take about 4-6 weeks for the rebate to be delivered if you submit a valid rebate request online(e-mail). Whereas it will take nearly 6-8 weeks for the rebate to be processed and delivered if requested by mail.

Sometimes the request may be delayed due to some technical challenges or for some other reason. But if your Rebate takes longer than 10 weeks, then you can contact Home Depot’s customer support. They will identify the problem and try to resolve it. Just call them at 1.866.451.1357.

How to Check and Track the Status of a Rebate Request?

It isn’t hard to check the status of your rebate request. Just visit the Track a Rebate section of the Home Depot’s website and enter the requested details. Once you’ve entered the required details, you’ll be able to track your rebate claim.

Remember that rebate requests are only valid if you have submitted the request within 30 of purchase.

If you are having difficulties in checking the status of your rebate request, then you can always call Home Depot’s customer support at 1.866.451.1357.

Are Rebate Requests Valid After Submitting Them Past the Deadline?

No, Rebate requests aren’t valid if you have submitted them past the deadline. To get a rebate, the request needs to be submitted either postmarked or online within 30 days from the date of purchase. Only then will your rebate request can be considered valid.

Why Doesn’t Home Depot Just Give Discounts Instead of Rebates?

Rebates are a legally diabolical way most stores promote the prices for their products. When it comes to discounts, all customers receive the benefit of buying the product at a lower price. Whereas, in the case of rebates, only customers who are willing to fill the form and complete necessary procedures receive benefits.

In economics, there are mostly two factors that determine the price of a product. The price people are willing to pay, and the price retailer is willing to sell for. What rebate does is widen the gap between people that can afford to buy that product. This means that the retailer is still able to sell the product to people that don’t want to pay a lot for the item(people who fill out the rebate form), and also sell to people that can afford to pay a higher price for the item(People who don’t fill out the rebate form).

Conclusion

To get a 11% rebate for the products you purchased at Home Depot, they’ll need to be eligible under the rebate offer. Submit a rebate request either through their online portal or by mail. You’ll receive the rebate within 4- 8 weeks, depending on the method you submitted the request. Remember that stores present in only 15 states offer rebates on select products.

Products purchased online aren’t valid for rebates. You’ll need to purchase in-store to get rebates, also it is necessary to have for you to have the purchase receipt to redeem the rebate.

FAQs – Home Depot’s 11 Rebate

What is Home Depot’s 11% rebate? Home Depot offers an 11 % rebate on select products for In-store purchases. What is the timeframe for submitting a rebate request? You have to submit a rebate request within 30 days from the date of purchase. If you cross the deadline, then your request is not valid anymore. What is the receipt number on Home Depot’s product receipt? A receipt number is a 14-digit number located beneath the store’s address. This number is also called the purchase number. It is required to make a rebate request for the product you purchased