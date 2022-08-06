Home Depot is a home improvement retail store in the United States. They provide construction tools, appliances, DIY kits, materials, repair, and other services. Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. Its total revenue is $151 billion as of the year 2021. The Home Depot has stores all across the United States, including Guam, the Virgin Islands, the District of Columbia, and also Puerto Rico.

It is loved by its customers for the best quality services it provides. They are the direct competitor for all the home improvement retailers in the market with the main competitor as Lowe’s. The First thing which comes to mind while thinking about the Home Depot store is its logo. The Home Depot logo is a bright orange color board with its name.

Does Home Depot Have a Slogan in 2022?

Yes, Home Depot has a working slogan in 2022. It is “How Doers Get More Done”. This slogan portrays the wide variety of merchandise available at their stores for their customers. Additionally, it also conveys the services they provide to their customers.

“How Doers Get More Done” is not the first slogan used in Home Depot. They had other slogans in the past which were advertised among the customers. They are

More saving. More doing (March 2009 to December 2019) You can do it. We can help (2003 to 2009) The Home Depot: First In Home Improvement (1999 to 2003) Driving down the cost of home improvement (2001) When you’re at the Home Depot, You’ll feel right at home (towards the end of the 1990s) The Home Depot, Low prices are just the beginning (1990s starting)

The present slogan was first introduced on December 5th, 2019, and is now actively used for marketing for Home Depot.

What is the Meaning of Home Depot’s Present Slogan?

The present and active slogan of Home Depot is “How Doers Get More Done”. This is to picture the services and also the merchandise they provide for their customers. They target all their customers, including residential and commercial customers. They are advertising this slogan now for the sales at their stores.

The exact meaning of the slogan is “the commercial and domestic customers who shop more at Home Depot will get more services from the Home Depot stores”. This reflects in the sales at their stores. The shopping experience is enjoyed by the customers at the Home Depot stores and their official website.

What is the Reason Behind Changing the Previous Slogans at Home Depot?

The present slogan is being used by Home Depot from December 2019. There were a few slogans before this one that were actively advertised by Home Depot. The marketing team at Home Depot came up with this new slogan to promote their sales. Home Depot stated that this has impacted the customer’s store experiences and sales positively.

This slogan is perfect for people who want to try out new things by purchasing at Home Depot. They are the “Doers” and can “Get More Done” at Home Depot.

The marketing team at Home Depot thought that catching the pulse of the customers is more important than just advertising their products in the market. This made a huge impact. They have also started advertising their other services to promote sales along with this slogan. They are different delivery options, renting trucks from Home Depot, digital technology (e-commerce), and also tool rentals.

Previous Slogans at Home Depot

As explained earlier, they are several slogans at Home Depot in the past. They were also used actively for advertising purposes. The present slogan was introduced on December 5th of 2019. The slogan before this was used for nearly 10 years, after which it is changed. The previous slogan was “More saving. More doing”. This has a straightforward meaning which tells that “the more customers buy at Home Depot, the more they can save”.

Do You Know the First Slogan Advertised by Home Depot?

The very first documented slogan at Home Depot was used in the early 1990s. It is “The Home Depot, Low prices are just the beginning”. This is the first ever slogan used for advertisement by Home Depot to promote their store and sales. But Home Depot stated that they had slogans even before that. Also, they had several other slogans after their first slogan.

What Are the Other Slogans Used by Home Depot Before the Present One and Their Meaning?

As I have mentioned in the above article, there were many slogans before the present one at Home Depot. Their meanings are given below:

The “Home Depot, Low prices are just the beginning” states the affordable and cheap prices at their stores. “When you’re at the Home Depot, You’ll feel right at home” this slogan was advertised by Home Depot to make their customer’s shopping experience feel at home. “Driving down the cost of home improvement” gives the meaning of low cost of products at the Home Depot stores. First In Home Improvement, this slogan might not need an explanation as we all know that Home Depot is the largest home improvement retailer in the United States. “You can do it. We can help” is the advertised slogan in the 2000s “More saving. More doing” means the more you do, the more money you can save at Home Depot.

History of the Home Depot Logo

Home Depot is the logo which is bright orange with their name diagonally on the stencil. It was first introduced in 1978. Home Depot has never changed its logo since then. It is simple and straightforward.

A few elements which represent their logo are as follows:

Never fading personality

Unique

Clean and Simple

Easily recognized

Has its name embedded so it is easily readable

Meaning Behind the Home Depot Logo

The Home Depot logo is quite simple in look with a bright orange color and a bold name on it. The orange shade in their logo is often referred to as Big Orange. It represents a personality. It stands for success and the want for more. Additionally, it is a sign of action. The Home Depot logo is designed by a famous designer from Canada, Don Watt. Finally, the logo was created keeping in mind many psychological factors.

Final Thoughts on Home Depot Slogan

Home Depot is a popular home improvement retailer among its customers. They have a great marketing team that has made simple but meaningful slogans for advertising. There were 6 slogans before the one Home Depot is using now. The present one is “How Doers Get More Done”.

Their ever first slogan was “The Home Depot, Low prices are just the beginning”. The present slogan is being used by Home Depot since December 2019. The logo at Home Depot was designed in 1978 and is not changed since then. It is quite simple in look with a bright orange color and a bold name on it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

