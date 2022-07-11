If you are looking to buy power tools, construction equipment, building tools, etc., you can find many stores to get them from. But it is always a wise thing to buy them from a reputed and famous supplier. This way, you don’t have to second guess the quality of the items you purchase. The best option is to visit a home improvement chain store to get what you need. There are many chain store brands that offer various kinds of home improvement products. The largest and most famous of which is Home Depot. They are the most famous dealer of home improvement items in the United States. Hundreds of thousands of businesses and individuals buy equipment, construction items, and a good deal of other stuff. The company also offers a membership called Home Depot Pro for people looking to get deals. So, what is Home Depot pro membership?

Plenty of people across America visit its stores every year to buy the stuff they need. There are more than 2000 Home Depot stores located in all 50 states, this shows the huge scale of the company. When you are thinking of buying some power tool or other similar items, then Home Depot stores offer many choices for you to choose from. Thousands of businesses and construction companies tie up with Home Depot to get the supplies they need. There are other major Home improvement big-box store companies like Lowe’s, Berkshire Hathaway, etc. but Home Depot holds out on its own. They offer pro membership, which can bring benefits to customers, especially for the ones that buy stuff from its stores regularly.

What is Home Depot Pro membership? What are the benefits of being a Pro member? How much does this membership cost? Read the article to know the answers.

What Is Home Depot Pro Membership?

Home Depot offers membership to all its customers who visit its stores. This membership is mainly for professionals and businesses dealing with home improvement services. This membership allows its customers to get many exclusive perks and benefits for shopping at a Home Depot store. The Pro program allows people to get discounts for bulk buying the items they need. Pro membership is available at both Home Depot stores and on its online shopping platform. When you are thinking of getting quality products in big volumes, then you are sure to expect some discount. Being a Pro member will entitle you to discounts.

How Much Does Being a Pro Member Cost?

It is only logical to assume that a membership that gives you discounts, and many other perks require one to pay some amount, right? Well, that isn’t the case for Home Depot’s pro membership. Anyone can sign up for this program for free without needing to pay any charges. This program is built for professionals doing business in fields like Construction, Repairs, Carpentry, Building Renovation, etc. Home Depot started offering this program to provide an incentive for professional customers to keep visiting its stores to buy all kinds of equipment, tools, raw materials, and much more.

Being a Pro member gives a reason to keep buying stuff you need from Home Depot. This program or membership that the company started offering is actually an igneous strategy to maintain customer loyalty. That is why the home improvement retailer does not charge anything to become a Pro member.

What Are the Perks and Benefits of Becoming a Pro Member?

There are plenty of benefits of becoming a pro member at Home Depot. Having a pro account is very helpful for professionals who need various construction materials and equipment. Many people sign up for this membership to get various perks, that will allow cutting costs on a large variety of products. If you are thinking of saving some money on good quality products, then just become a Pro member at Home Depot. Here’s a list of perks of becoming a Pro member.

By having a Pro account, you can check out faster at a Home Depot store, cutting out the need of waiting in line, as pro members have a separate check-out counter.

Being a Pro member entitles you to get reasonable discounts and exclusive deals on some items.

You will be able to save some money when bulk buying the products.

Pro members get dedicated support staff who will assist them by clearing any doubts and inquiries they have regarding items and pricing.

You can simply order what you want from home and later just pick it up, removing the fuss of roaming around the company’s big stores to find the items you want.

The membership also entitles you to rent large equipment like trucks, trailers, and other heavy machinery items.

Home Depot will offer to deliver the equipment to job sites from its nearest location without any charges whatsoever unless there is a lot of equipment.

If you become a Pro member, then these are all the benefits that you can get from the program without having to pay a penny for it. But remember that although anyone can sign up for this membership, it is mainly useful for people who buy products in bulk regularly.

What Is Home Depot’s Volume Pricing Program?

The Volume Pricing Program is one of the best perks of having a Pro membership. The VPP is basically a feature that enables you to save a lot of money when bulk buying at Home Depot stores. When you require a lot of equipment and materials for a job, then having a Pro account will cut down some costs on those items. As the name suggests, when you buy products in a larger volume, the more you will be able to save. Such a deal gives a reason for people to buy the equipment they need at Home Depot.

So, the next time you need to buy tools, materials, and other stuff in bulk quantities, think of becoming a Pro member. This way not only will you save money, but also receive various other benefits.

How to Get the Home Depot Pro Membership?

If you are thinking of getting a Pro membership, then you need to have a Home Depot account first. In case you already have an account at Home Depot, then upgrading it to a Pro account is an easy process. To do that, first, you need to log into your Home Depot account and go to the account settings. There you will find the option to upgrade the account to Pro. Click on that option, and instantly your account will be upgraded. Take note that you don’t have to pay any charges to get the pro membership.

You can also do this offline by visiting a Home Depot store and then going to a pro desk in that store to discuss upgrading your account. In case you purchase from Home Depot regularly or buy products in bulk quantities, then it is better to upgrade your account to pro.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Having a Pro Membership?

There are many uses of having a pro membership account. Home Depot is the largest Home Improvement retailer in the country, there are many of its stores present in all 50 states of America. Having a free membership will always come in handy, but it may not be useful for a segment of the customer base. Here are the pros and cons of becoming a Pro member.

Pros

By being a Pro member, you will be able to get discounts and other exclusive deals when you purchase items in bulk.

You will get a number of other perks that will make your shopping experience at Home Depot more comfortable.

Cons

If you don’t buy items in bulk From Home Depot, then being a Pro member is not of much use to you.

Although the charge for being a Pro member is free, you won’t be able to receive many benefits in case you don’t buy from the retailer’s store regularly.

Conclusion

Home Depot provides a membership called Home Depot Pro that allows you to get discounts when you buy products in bulk. There are many other perks that you can get by becoming a Pro member. It doesn’t cost anything to become a Pro member. This program is mainly useful for people who work in a professional environment that requires them to have various home improvement products like construction materials, tools, etc. It is a good idea to have this membership in case you shop at Home Depot regularly or have to buy products in bulk quantities. This way you can save a lot of money.

