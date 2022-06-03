How sweet are your neighbors? If you have lovely neighbors, you are lucky. Unfortunately, it is not the case with everyone. Especially, when your neighbor is an aggressive competitor. These guys keep speaking about how they are better while trying to tag you as a loser. It is just silly to interact with them. However, sometimes they get on your nerves. For example, when you buy a product from Home Depot and the next day your neighbor buys the same product at the same store for a price lesser than yours. Just think about the taunting words they would hurl at you to make you look like a loser. Wouldn’t it be better if we can buy the product for the same price the neighbor bought as lesser than that? Well, for that, we have to know about the Home Depot price Adjustment policy.

What Is Home Depot Price Adjustment Policy?

Earlier, we discussed the possibility of buying the product for a price less than the annoying neighbor. Fortunately, it cannot be said impossible. According to the Home Depot Price Adjustment policy, a customer can request a price adjustment for product categories like hardware, tools, home decor, and appliances. However, the customer should request a price adjustment within 30 days of purchase. Along with that, the customer has to provide proof that shows the original price the customer has paid and the new price(Lower or higher). Please note that customized products and close down sale items will not be taken into consideration. Additionally, the installation fee will not be considered as well. I will elucidate on the Home Depot price Adjustment policy further in the article. Please continue reading to know more about it.

How Long Before You Request the Price Adjustment?

Most people don’t realize that there is a time period within which they have to request a price adjustment. According to the policy, it is 30 days. In other words, your request for price adjustment will be accepted if you are doing it before or on the 30th day after purchase. So keep the date of purchase in your mind. When the count of days crosses 30, you will become ineligible for price adjustment.

What Are the Products That Come Under Home Depot’s Price Adjustment Policy?

Take a look at the below categories of products, if you have bought items from one of the categories, you can ask for a price adjustment.

Furniture

Rugs

Storage

Lawnmowers

Large appliances like microwaves, refrigerators, washers, air conditioners, and dishwashers.

Hardware products like hinges, doorknobs, casters, hooks, and drawer slides.

One has to meet various conditions in order to get a price adjustment for the product the person bought. For example, the product that the customer wants to price, and the product present on shelves should be identical. Identical, in the sense of size, shape, color, weight, quantity, model, and many more. The product has to match all the criteria that prove it is identical. In addition to meeting the above condition, the product has to meet another condition. The product the customer brought for a price adjustment should be in stock at Home Depot.

Do We Have Any Exclusion From Home Depot’s Price Adjustment Policy?

There are certain categories of products that cannot be price adjusted according to the policy. For example, the customer made products that come from the design center. Since the customization price varies from one person to another, it has not been included in this policy. Some products customized products that I can mention for example are carpets and blinds. In addition to this, the refurbished products are also not taken into consideration. Also, products whose sale has been discontinued.

Earlier, I mentioned that the installation price will not be covered by Home Depot’s price adjustment policy. The key reason why Home Depot doesn’t include them under the policy is that the service is done by a third party. Hence, Home Depot cannot take responsibility for that case. The Home Depot and the third party who performed the installation do not have any partnership. Therefore, there is no link between Home Depot and the third party.

How Will You Get a Price Adjustment at Home Depot?

There are two ways, depending on the mode of purchase you choose. In case you bought the product from Home Depot in-store, you can directly head toward the Home Depot in-store where you purchased the product. The staff present there will help you in the process. There you will be asked to give proof that shows the amount you paid to buy the product in-store and later give evidence for the lower price of that product currently. The staff of Home Depot will verify and later refund you the price difference via the payment method you used.

However, if you purchased online, the in-store staff will not be able to give you a leg up on price adjustment. Instead, you should approach the customer service team of Home Depot. There is a second option as well. It is to live chat on the Home Depot website. However, when you compare the two options, you will feel the former is more comfortable and supportive.

Is Receipt Required to Price Adjust at Home Depot?

As a customer, if you want to price adjust for the purchase you made at Home Depot, it is essential that you possess either the physical receipt you get at Home Depot in-store. If you purchased online at Homedepot.com, you are expected to have the invoice you received after the purchase.

In case you have neither of them, you are not eligible to price match. However, we cannot say if the before statement is completely true. Especially, if you used your credit or debit card for the purchase. Usually, the receipt of customers who made the purchase using a credit card will be stored in the Home Depot Data Base for 30 days. Hence, you can request them to search for your receipt in their system.

Similarly, the receipt of purchases made using a commercial revolving card and Home Depot Credit Card will be stored in the database for 365 days since the day of purchase. In my opinion, it is always better to use your credit card for purchases because, in addition to Home Depot, many other retailers save the receipt in their database for a longer period. In addition to price adjustment, it will be helpful for returning and replacing products.

Will Home Depot Do Price Matching?

Yes. Moreover, it is known for its lenient price matching policy. Be it a customer who purchases in-store or online, both are eligible for price matching. Home Depot does price matching with a number of popular retailers. I have listed some below, please take a look at them.

Walmart

Amazon

Lowe’s

Ace Hardware

Target

Costco

There is another special thing about Home Depot price matching. Based on the product, it will sell for a price that is 10% lesser than the price that you get post price matching. In order to enjoy all these perks of Home Depot, you should provide proof. The proof can be an ad that shows the latest price of the product or a photo for validation. You can submit it to the Home Depot store for verification.

What if you are purchasing online? Well, in that case, you have to contact the competitor who is selling the same product for a lower price, and you should ask for a copy of the ad that contains the latest price of that product. Keep in mind, be it in-store or online, Home Depot doesn’t do price matching unless the customers request price matching.

I started this article by giving a detailed account of the Home Depot Price Adjustment policy. Following that, I began answering various queries related to the policy of price adjustment. At first, I answered how long a customer has to be eligible to ask for a price adjustment at Home Depot. While answering the next query, I gave a list of product categories that come under the Home Depot’s policy of price adjustment and the criteria they had to meet to become eligible for price matching. At the same time, there are products that are not eligible for price adjustment. Hence, I told what are those products in the answer to the next query. After this, I answered a couple of queries that explained to do price matching at Home Depot and what are the requirements. Lastly, I answered the query if Home Depot does price matching.

Final Thoughts

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) -Home Depot Price Adjustment

1. Does Home Depot do price matching with Walmart? Yes. In addition to Walmart, Home Depot do price matching with other popular retailers such as Target, Amazon, Lowe’s, Costco, Ace Hardware, and Walmart. 2. Whom should I contact to do price adjustment? If you purchased the product in-store, contact the staff of that Home Depot store. In the case of online purchases, contact the customer service team. 3. Is it possible to do price adjustment without the receipt? Yes. If you made the purchase via credit or debit card, commercial revolving card, and Home Depot Credit Card.