Home Depot sells a broad spectrum of appliances and products used in homes. It includes small plants as well. If you are not satisfied with the product you bought for the Depot, you can return it by sticking to the Home Depot return policy. Most of the time, we are dealing with products that don’t have life. However, the plants have life. So, will Home Depot apply the same return policy is followed for other objects it sold? Or does it have a different return policy for plants? You may also have questions such as Can I return plants to Home Depot? Well, in order to know the answer, continue reading this article.

Is It Possible to Return Plants to Home Depot?

Home Depot has a different return policy for the plants it sells to customers. According to the Home Depot Plant Return Policy, the customer has around 90 days before he returns plants such as succulents and flowers. However, you have around 1 year before you can return the tropical plants, shrubs, perennials, and trees. What if the plant or shrub you bought is dead? Will Home Depot accept the dead plants? The answer will be yes to this question under the condition you show proof of purchase within the time window. Note that the time window changes based on the type of plant you purchase. Keep reading this article as I elaborate further on the Home Depot Plant Return Policy.

What Is the Time Window for Returning the Plants to Home Depot?

If you have purchased regular plants, you have a 90 days return window that starts from the day of purchase or delivery. Regular plants such as Hydrangeas, Roses, Hibiscus, Lavender, Dipladenia, and other house plats can be returned within 90 days. In another case, the perennials, tropical plants, shrubs, and perennials have around 1-year return window. There is a third case as well. But it is not based on the plant type, but the payment method. If you have used Home Depot Consumer Credit Card or commercial accounts, the plants will receive an extended return window.

Is It Possible to Return the Plants to Home Depot Without a Receipt?

Luckily, the Home Depot stores the purchase history of purchases made by credit or debit card. It stores this data for a minimum of 30 days. If you are lucky, the data will be available for 90 days. The Home Depot will require you to bring your government-issued photo ID. The purchase history will be saved on the Home Depot Database if you use Home Depot credit center cards as well. However, the special case with the latter is that you will get around 365 days. When you return, the Home Depot will verify and show a green signal. Later, the amount will be refunded to the card you used for purchasing the plants.

In the case of cash, Home Depot will refund as a store credit or gift card. In another case, if the Home Depot is unable to verify, it may offer the plant’s lowest price as store credit. However, note that Home Depot reserves all the right to deny you a return as well.

Is It Possible to Return Dead Plants to Home Depot?

The Home Depot will indeed accept the dead plant until you have the proof of purchase such as a purchase receipt or online with you. Or at least the Home Depot should be able to verify your transaction on their database. When you are returning a dead plant to Home Depot, it offers you the option of choosing between either exchanging the dead plant with a new plant or getting a full refund. For those who purchased the plan online, you have around 3 days from the day the package arrived. You should report the damage or deal goods you received to Home Depot by contacting its customer service line. This policy is applicable to plants such as Houseplants, Holiday Trees, Wreaths, Garlands, and perennials.

Is There a Guarantee for the Plant That You Buy at Home Depot?

The Home Depot guarantees if you buy Bonnie plants along with Miracle-Gro soil. It is called Home Depot’s Grow a Garden Guarantee. Some Bonnie Plants that are covered by Home Depot are,

Sweet mini plant

Jalapeño Hot Pepper Plant

Sweet Basil Plant

Green Sweet Bell Pepper Plant

You are eligible to get a full refund if any of the Bonnie plants that you bought from Home Depot doesn’t produce. However, it is only during the season between March to October. The Home Depot will give you an amount that covers both the cost of the plant and Miracle-Gro soil.

For the refund, you have to visit the Home Depot directly to receive this, When you go to the in-store, you will have to submit your original receipt. Additionally, you have to show the Bonnie Plant and Soil you purchased from the Home Depot. However, you will not get a refund if you visit the store after 3 days of purchase.

Can I Return the Christmas Trees to Home Depot?

Be it real or artificial, the Christmas trees have a time window of 90- days. It will be better if you subscribe to the Holiday Decor Protection Plan. This plan, be it any product including the Christmas tree, will cover the damage to the product due to power surges, electrical and mechanical failures, and many more. In the case of Christmas trees, you don’t have to return them, as you may get a replacement. If you get other products repaired, you can claim the amount by applying online. You get full reimbursement or in other words the full amount that you paid for repairing the product.

Are There Any Exceptions to Home Depot’s Plant Return Policy?

Yes. They are floral arrangements and cut flowers. Once you have bought any one of these two, you can neither get a refund nor can you return it. Hence, these two are considered non-refundable and non-returnable. People who bought these online, and found them dead or damaged when it was delivered, have the option to contact the Home Depot’s customer support. They will arrange for a replacement free of cost.

How to Return the Plants That I Purchased From the Online Store of Home Depot?

You can look for a Home Depot in-store located nearby your location and visit them to return the plants you bought online. Once you reach the Home Depot in-store located in your neighborhood, you can either approach the customer service desk or the checkout lane to return the plant.

Hand over the plants to the Home Depot associates along with your online invoice. The associates will verify your invoice and will begin the process of refunding. In another case, you can exchange the plant for another new one.

Conclusion

Returning plants is a different case. Hence, Home Depot framed a new return policy for customers who buy plants. This has pretty much made it easy for both the customer and the Home Depot. Besides, the Home Depot shows special interest in selling plants and other garden items. That is the reason the Home Depot Plant Return policy is very lenient. However, if you fear that your plant may die soon due to various reasons you have in your mind. I have a suggestion for you. Buying and returning often will not be a got practice. Hence, I would ask you to subscribe to the Holiday Decor Protection Plan. This will be helpful to you in many cases.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Can I Return Plants to Home Depot?

1. Can I return Bonnie plants to Home Depot? Unfortunately, you cannot return any type of Bonnie plant that you bought from the Home Depot. The policy of Home Depot says that the Bonnie plants are non-returnable and non-refundable. 2. What is the return time window if I buy regular plants from Home Depot? In case you have purchased Hydrangeas, Roses, Hibiscus, Lavender, and Dipladenia which are regular plants, you have around 90 days before returning. 3. Who will receive the plant return inside the store, Home Depot? Either the staff present at the customer service desk or the cashier at check out. People who bought the plant online should call the customer contact line.