As soon as I plan a DIY project, the retail store that comes into my mind is Home Depot. In the whole of America, I consider Home Depot as the best option for buying things that are necessary to complete various types of DIY projects. Moreover, Home Depot could help you throughout the course of the DIY project by renting you the required tools and offering various other services. Home Depot also sells the tools one shall require if he frequently engages in DIY projects. However, it is important for us to know about the Home Depot Lumber Return Policy. DIY projects don’t always go as we planned. Hence, we will face situations where we have to return the product that we bought from the Home Depot store.

In this article, I will expand on the Home Depot Lumber Return Policy and answer related queries. Continue reading the article to know what I have got in the store.

Does Home Depot Accept the return of the Lumber?

According to the Home Depot return policy, you have around 90 days before you could return the unused lumber. You can do this by personally, visiting the Home Depot in-store and handing it over to the Home Depot associates. Another way is to return the lumber via UPS mail. Irrespective of the method you choose for the return of lumber, you have to submit proof of purchase, which is usually the purchase receipt, to Home Depot. Only then you will be able to get a full refund after returning the lumber to Home Depot. Read this article till the end for a better understanding of the Home Depot Lumber Return Policy.

Is It Possible to Return Unused Lumber to Home Depot?

If you have bought lumber from Home Depot and have not touched it, there is no restriction in returning it to the Home Depot store. Moreover, You can be assured to get a full refund in this case. However, the Home Depot will check the lumber you are returning and verify if it still has the UPC label. Later, it will verify the purchase by looking at the purchase receipt and the online invoice. Finally, keep this in mind, the Home Depot Lumber Return Policy is the same for all types of lumber.

Should I Have a Receipt to Return the Lumber to Home Depot?

In addition to lumber, Home Depot considers the possession of a purchase receipt essential for accepting any type of product that was sold by it. It is very critical to possess either the purchase receipt or online invoice with you. But it is too hard to keep that small piece of paper safe for a long time, right? Well, that is the reason I advise people to use their credit cards when they are buying products from any retail store. Most retail chains, including Home Depot, store the date of payment when the customer uses either a debit or credit card. However, this doesn’t mean you can throw away the purchase receipt. You should note that Home Depot will not store the data forever. After a few years, Home Depot may have cleaned up your database.

How Long Do I Have to Return Lumber to Home Depot?

If Home Depot has to accept your lumber return, you should do it within 90 days from the date of purchase. The return window is the same for many other products of Home Depot as well. However, there is one special case if you had purchased the lumber from Home Depot using a consumer credit card. In the case of the latter, you have around one year before you return it. After returning, Home Depot will refund you using credit perks.

Is It Possible to Cancel My Special Lumber Order at Home Depot?

Instead of ordering a standard amount, if you had ordered lumber in custom numbers, you will still be able to cancel the order. However, you have to do it 72 hours before the delivery date. You can do the canceling both in-store and online. If you want to cancel online, you can do it by contacting Customer Support via live chat. You also have the choice of calling the Home Customer Support team at 1-877-946-9843. While canceling, you have the option to cancel either the entire order or only a few parts of the order. The Home Depot will charge you a 15% restocking fee when you are either returning or canceling special orders of lumber. In addition to this, you are expected to return the special order of lumber to the store of purchase or collection.

What if My Lumber is Damaged?

If you had received damaged lumber from Home Depot, you have around 30 days from the date of purchase. Within this time frame, you should rectify the issue by contacting the associates of Home Depot. You can find them on the Customer Service Desk at the Home Depot in-store located nearby. Or else, you can contact them by calling 1-800-430-3376.

Will Home Depot Accept My Cut Lumber?

The Home Depot will not accept the return of cut lumbers from customers. The associates at Home Depot in-store will refuse to accept the lumber if they are damaged or cut. Yet, some people have reported that they have been able to return the cut lumber at certain stores. Moreover, those stores accept only certain types of wood, and they should be in usable condition. Nevertheless, the ultimate decision is left to the managers of the respective Home Depot stores as far as accepting cut lumbers is concerned.

How Can I Return My Lumber to Home Depot?

You have two ways of returning your lumber to Home Depot. Either, you can return the lumber by personally visiting a Home Depot store located nearby, or make use of the UPS option. While using the UPS option, the lumber will be collected from you. For that, you should request Home Depot to collect the lumber. You can do that by contacting its Customer Services associates. After hearing your request, Home Depot will give you a return label. With that label, you can take the lumber to a UPS access point location present in your neighborhood. In the first case, when you are visiting Home Depot, you should bring along these things with you. They are your government-issued photo ID, purchase receipt, and finally the lumber. Throughout the return process, a store associate at the Home Depot Customer Service counter will help you.

How Will Home Depot Refund After the Return of Lumber?

The Home Depot will use the original payment method for transferring the refund amount to you. Let us assume you purchased the lumber by paying cash. After returning lumber, you will get a refund in the form of cash. Similarly, the Home Depot will be returned to your credit or debit cards that you used for purchase. What if you have lost the card you used for payment? Well, in that case, you will receive Home Depot store credits. You would be refunded with store credits if you had used a gift card for clearing the bill. Finally, in case the total monetary value of the lumber you return is beyond $1000, the Home Depot Corporate office will issue a check worth of refund amount. Before you receive this check, it can at least 10 business days.

Final Thoughts

When you are buying Home appliances from Home Depot stores, you should be aware of the stocking fee that will be collected from you. This is the only additional fee that one has to pay while returning lumber to Home Depot. After this, you will receive a 100% refund from Home Depot, either in the form of cash or store credits. Home Depot holds a similar return policy for most of the products it sells in the store and online. On a whole, the Home Depot Lumber return policy seems fair and customers are given an opportunity to return Lumber for genuine reasons.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Home Depot Lumber Return Policy

1. What if I had lost the credit/ debit card that I used for purchasing the Lumber? If you lost both your purchase receipt and the debit card used for payment, you are eligible to get only store credits. 2. What can I do if the Home Depot refunds using store credits? You can use the store credits to buy any product from the Home Depot store. 3. Whom should I contact for collecting my lumber return? You should be contacting the Customer Services associates of Home Depot. They will guide you throughout the lumber return process. 4. How will Home Depot refund me if the monetary value of my Lumber return exceeds $1000? In this case, a check is the payment method preferred by Home Depot. You will receive a check worth of the lumber return from the Home Depot Corporate office.