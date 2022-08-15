Home Depot is one of the top home improvement retailers in the United States. It is on the list in the first place in the hardware stores with direct competition with Lowe’s stores. It provides services such as repairs, home decor, construction tools and appliances, products, and other services. Furthermore, it is a big box retailer which runs stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Along with many services they also provide floor installations in their stores. They also include waterproof, hardwood, wood look flooring, laminate, vinyl, and others in the flooring installation.

Are you also looking for flooring installation for your house? Then, this article is the right thing to look for. This article will include all the information regarding the flooring installations at Home Depot and also other installation services at their stores.

So, kindly read this interesting article till the end.

Does Home Depot Provide Flooring Installation at Their Stores in 2022?

Yes, Home Depot is providing flooring installation services at their stores in 2022. They have several types of floor installation services for all the materials such as hardwood, carpet, laminate, vinyl, and tile flooring. Also, the charge for these flooring installation services depends on the size of the room, the material used in the flooring, sealant, labor charges, underlay, and the whole cost quoted by the Home Depot associate.

This article includes all the information you are looking for about the flooring installation services at the Home Depot stores. Additionally, I will also discuss the cost of floor installations, types of flooring, and also the process of installation by Home Depot.

What is the Purpose of Flooring Installation From Home Depot?

The flooring installation services at Home Depot can be utilized by the customers from the Home Depot stores. Additionally, they also provide it online on their official website.

It is also simple to schedule them online. You just have to check the availability of floor installation on their official website. Also, schedule it by entering the zip code of your area. Once it is available and scheduled, a Home Depot floor installation expert would visit your home. It is to measure the room in which the service has to be provided.

After the measurements, Home Depot will quote a cost for the service and notify you. This is fully personalized and can only depend on the size of the room, shape, and the material you have in your mind for the floor installation.

Once the quote is ready, it is in the hands of the customer to get the service. If yes, then Home Depot will provide carpenters for the services after the payment.

Does Home Depot Provide Good Quality Floor Installation Services to Their Customers?

Home Depot provides one of the best services in the retail market for flooring installation services. The service has high reviews by its customers online on its website. It has nearly 4.3 ratings out of 5 on its official website, homedepot.com.

So, it is clear that most of the customers who took flooring installation services from Home Depot recommend them to others. It is nearly 80% strongly recommend them to the people in their circle. Additionally, there are many written reviews on flooring installation services. They give accurate details for the services such as efficient, professional, clean, and polite.

Customers also describe it as a comfortable service that is taken from the Home Depot experts along with a neat and tidy outlook.

This does not mean Home Depot only has all positive reviews. They also have some negative reviews in which customers faced some sort of dissatisfaction with the flooring installation services provided by them.

What is the Price of Flooring Installation at the Home Depot?

Flooring installation does not have any fixed price at the Home Depot stores. They are quoted by the Home Depot flooring installation expert. The quote is only given after the expert takes the measurements of the room or space where the flooring installation has to be done. Additionally, the cost is calculated by Home Depot on a per-square-foot basis.

The following are the prices of the flooring installations for different materials.

Laminate Flooring

This type of flooring installation will cost you $3.80 to $4.80 per square foot. Below is the breakdown of the total bill.

Installation fee – $2-$3

Material cost – $1.50 each

Underlayment – 30 cents

Tile Installation

The space which takes floor installation of tile material costs $1,000 to $1,500. This will include all the breakdown costs.

Tiles – $2 each

Setting materials – $1.37 per sq ft

Installation – $6.50 per sq ft

Vinyl Flooring

This type of floor installation costs more when compared to other flooring installations. The total cost of the Vinyl flooring installation is $3,600. They will cover a very spacious room.

Keep in mind that the cost of vinyl sheets is $15 per square yard. Additionally, vinyl tile or plank click-lock installation price is from $2.

Hardwood Flooring

This is the most famous flooring installation provided at the Home Depot store. The following is the breakdown of the bill at Home Depot for hardwood flooring.

Materials – $3.80 per ft

installation fees – $4 (minimum)

the average cost for installation – is $7.80 per square foot

I am attaching the cost of the flooring installation for engineering wood also below,

Engineered wood – $3.50

materials – $2.40

underlayment – 50 cents

average of $6.40 per square foot

Carpet Flooring

For this flooring installation cost depends on the type of carpet used for the flooring. Additionally, it also depends on the type of carpet, the labor fee, and the amount of padding used.

So, it is clear that the cost of the flooring installation for this carpet flooring. So the minimum cost of material starts from $1. Also, the padding costs around 60 cents to $1 per square foot.

What Types of Flooring Installations Are Available at Home Depot?

You can find so many flooring installations at the Home Depot stores. Also, there are many types of materials, styles, and sizes. Some of the popular flooring installations available at the Home Depot are given below,

Laminate flooring Vinyl flooring Tile flooring Carpet flooring Hardwood flooring

Additionally, the tiles flooring has many materials in it including porcelain, ceramics, and marbles. Along with types of materials Home Dept also provides different sizes/ shapes in those flooring installation materials. The most popular shapes which Home Depot provides are square and rectangle. However, there are other shapes available at Home Depot. For example, you can find arabesque styles, hexagons, etc. You can also customize the styles which you need for your home/ space.

In carpet flooring installation, there are many styles that differ from the style by which it is woven. You can find styles such as textured carpets, Berber, and patterned. Additionally, padding will cost you extra with the material and installation fee. Padding cost differed from its thickness.

Does Home Depot Remove the Flooring During the Installation?

The experts from Home Depot measure the room or space you provide for flooring installation and will also provide other services. They include moving the furniture in the room, taking apart the previous flooring installation, and also remove them neatly.

Also, they will clear the room to start working on the flooring installation. They will also clean the room after completing the new flooring installation.

All the above will take a day’s time and will be completed by the end of the day.

Are There Any Flooring Installations That Are Not Available at Home Depot?

Home Depot provides almost all the flooring installations at their stores for the customers. However, they do not provide flooring installations for outdoor places/ spaces. This also includes patio tiles and materials. Also, Home Depot does not provide installation services for materials and flooring which are bought from other retailers and stores.

Can You Get Finance for Flooring Installation at Home Depot?

Not all people have the total money which will cover the expenses for the flooring installations at their house/ office. For such people, Home Depot is providing various finance plans through which they can get expenses for the Flooring installations.

You can get the finance for flooring installation at the Home Depot store near their customer’s register for the credit card. Additionally, if you already have a credit card they can get it easily. If you have the credit card for 6 months then they can get finance of $299. Also, finance for special promotions with 24 months of credit cardholders.

Only people 18 years of age and above can get a credit card from Home Depot. You can get credit through a Project Loan card for up to $55,000. This can be utilized for construction, materials, and services. The credit taken from Home Depot can be paid in monthly installments. The credit amount a customer can get at Home Depot is $1,000 and $1,100 per month. The minimum monthly payment for the credit taken from them is $20.

What Are the Other Installation Services Provided by Home Depot?

The following are the installation services provided by the Home Depot

Shower door Window Fence/ Pergola/ Shed Kitchens (including cabinets and countertops) Door Hardware Tub and shower Blinds Exterior and interior door Heating and cooling systems Electrics (such as ceiling fans, generators, and light fixtures)

Final Thoughts

Home Depot provides various installation services at their stores for their customers. They also include flooring installation services. They have different types of flooring installation at Home Depot such as vinyl, hardwood, laminate, tile, and carpet.

Home Depot will provide the installation by quoting the charges after measuring the room or space. The installation includes everything, also cleaning after the installation service. They also provide finance at their credit card register for installation services.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are there any flooring installations that are not available at Home Depot? Home Depot does not provide outdoor flooring installations. For example, it does not have flooring installation for the patio. What is the cost for tile installation? Tiles cost $2 each, Setting materials start from $1.37 per sq ft, and also installation charges are $6.50 per sq ft. What types of flooring installations are available at Home Depot? Laminate flooring, Vinyl flooring, Tile flooring, Carpet flooring, and Hardwood flooring are the flooring installations provided by Home Depot.